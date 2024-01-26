PIИK OYSTER Wows Guests with Ever-Evolving Oyster Omakase

The Place

The timeless Shakespearean quote "the world is your oyster" comes to life at PIИK OYSTER, located within the Long Bar at the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund.

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

After opening this past September, the venue's coveted eight seats afford diners an opportunity to indulge in China's only oyster omakase experience – a 10-11 course exclusive degustation menu of the freshest oysters from around the world cooked in a myriad of methods.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The 'pink' in PIИK OYSTER represents the effervescent rosé champagne which threads together the many dishes on this tasting journey, while the 'oyster' symbolizes the fresh daily oysters that grace the hotel's bar.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The concept is for an ever-evolving menu; one that hones in on freshness and seasonality while simultaneously allowing repeat guests an updated experience on each visit.

The Food

Already on its third menu iteration since the venue’s inception, the lineup of dishes has continued to evolve.

The goal is to showcase both the diverse cultivation of oysters around the globe and the many cooking (and raw) techniques that can be used to coax out even more depth from these inherently complex mollusks.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The dining experience begins with a social Long Bar Ceremony, a moment for the eight guests mingle over snacks and sips, enjoying a welcome drink of Perrier Jouët Blason Rosé Champagne, followed by a freshly shucked à la minute Gillardeau N1 oyster – a oyster species coveted for its exceptional quality and generous flesh.

It is the first of many throughout the evening.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The next course is much more than a tipple; the Pink Mary invites guests to cheers the incredible night to come.

Using macerated local tomatoes, Beefeater Gin (instead of the more customary vodka), Tabasco, citrus, and spices, this rendition of the more popular Bloody Mary is refreshing, lighter and pairs perfectly with an undulating Marlborough oyster – one that is plopped into the shot and taken down in one glorious gulp.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The first cold dish of the night, the Oyster Confit sees said oyster cooked in its own juices with a duo of black and white garlic oil and citrus peel.

Plated alongside shipped-fresh-daily Fujian Hamachi yellowtail, the fish is par-cooked in the confit oyster’s oil, linking the two bites together into one.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A plate that exemplifies the aforementioned range of oyster varieties, the Raw Trio sports three seemingly similar oysters that couldn’t taste more distinct.

First, a Fleur Pour Carina oyster with mild brine is adorned with caviar, adding a hit of oceanic salinity that isn’t inherent to this particular style.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

At the other end of the spectrum, the Synonyme oyster lives in a salty lake, so the addition of grated pink guava tempers its pungent musk.

Our favorite pairing is the most coveted of French oysters – the Lambert – humbly drizzled with a red wine vinegar and finger lime mignonette for that pristine pop of acidity.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The Smoky Seabed is up next, an in-between-cold-and-hot-dish with all the theatrics necessary to mimic a foggy beach morning.

A L’emeraude oyster is crowned with sea grapes – reminiscent of an oceanside breeze – and buttery sea urchin, all of which absorb the walnut wood smoke that is pumped over them inside a custom-built glass cube contraption.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A crab and oyster tartare is held together by luscious cubes of avocado atop a natural sea coral plate as the Crustacean.

Sheathed by a layer of kombu jelly and caviar, this course is eaten as one tidal wave of a bite.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A warming soup is next; a smarmy Oyster Chowder poured over crispy edible moss, marinated artichoke and bamboo mushrooms.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Served with a five-minute pink sand timer, the Steamy highlights a local oyster from our side of the pond, a Dalian variety steamed modestly over kaffir lime leaf.

There’s no oil, seasoning, nor accoutrement – just pure, unadulterated oyster finished with freshly shaved Italian black truffle.

The resulting texture is incredibly velvety – almost spreadable – the unassuming preparation allowing the oyster to show diners how delectable it really is.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An ode to Korean BBQ, the Char-Grilled course features a charcoal roasted South Korean behemoth of an oyster, shmeared with Rockefeller butter (made from spinach), sprinkled with diced beef bacon, and presented with a glass of Lagavulin whisky for added layers of smoke and peat.

The scotch and melted beef fat seep between the oyster and shell, encouraging diners to slurp every last drop.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Rounding out the meal with rice – the ingredient that affords this plate its name – the Nourin + Wuchang offers diners a blended base of Dongbei rice and Japanese sushi rice ladled with a gravy-like homemade oyster sauce, made fresh each day.

The intense oyster flavor comes from first stir-frying the oysters with Shaoxing wine, ginger, garlic, onions and other aromatics, before blending it into a creamy reduction.

The rice is rounded out with edamame and aged tofu, presented alongside a sundried Hong Kong clam and mud crab broth.

Inspired by a local Zhejiang wild rice one pot dish, this course exemplifies how comfort food can truly cross cultures, borders, and dining experiences.



The Pre-Ending, prepared with fire. Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

More than just a show, the Pre-Ending is impregnated by smoke before guests’ eyes, lending a necessary campfire aroma (with a side of fiery entertainment) to the watermelon and pandan sponge cake.



The Pre-Ending, ready to go. Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Finally, enjoy a nosh and a nightcap with the Rosey Ending, a set of petite fours comprising a rose-shaped apple tart, a white chocolate shell encasing fermented rice spheres and jelly, and a rose and mixed berry éclair.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The current menu price (which fluctuates based on seasonality and sourcing) is RMB868 per person, including one glass of rosé champagne.





Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Diners can also opt for an alcohol pairing for an additional RMB388, including a glass each of Chardonnay, Lagavulin 16 year, and Moscato d’Asti dessert wine.

Or keep the bubbles flowing with a bottle of Perrier Jouët Blason Rosé champagne for RMB998.

The Vibe

The Waldorf Astoria’s Long Bar is a destination unto itself, with a history dating back more than a century.

In the 1910s, when it was a British gentlemen’s club, the Shanghai Club, the 34-meter bar was claimed to be the longest in the world.

(When famed English playwright and celebrated wit Noël Coward visited the establishment, he pressed his cheek against the bar and exclaimed that he could see the curvature of the earth.)



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Decades ago, restoration of the space began, with every element of the bar and wall paneling carefully studied and reproduced from photographic records.

What stands today is an exact replica of the glamour and glitz of Shanghai’s yesteryear, coupled with a modern spread of drinks, snacks, a Cuban cigar selection, and live music.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

This alone is enough of a draw for a fantastic evening on the town, but when coupled with the immersive dining experience that is PIИK OYSTER, it makes for a seriously memorable occasion.

On the more approachable end of the cost spectrum for an evening gorging culinary delights in a swanky hotel (not to mention other omakase or fine dining options around town), the PIИK OYSTER ticks another box for a date night outing.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Available for booking every Wednesday through Sunday, the dinner experience begins promptly at 6.30pm, wrapping up in about two hours – just in time to snag a seat at the bar, enjoy the nightly live jazz performance by the in-house band, and test Noël Coward's curvature of the earth claim.

To reserve your spot at PIИK OYSTER, scan the QR below or call 21 6322 9988:

Wed-Sun, 6.30-9.30pm.

PIИK OYSTER, The Long Bar, Lobby Level, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 地址 中山东一路2号, 近广东路.

[Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

