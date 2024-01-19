11 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Brunch Rendezvous: Italy Edition

The Westin Bund Center



Experience marvelous performances, thrilling acrobatics, and entertaining children's programs, all while enjoying a diverse array of Italian delicacies – ham, cheese, pasta, pizza – a true taste of Italy.

Revel in unlimited champagne, wine, and more. Join a lucky draw for some holiday surprises!

When: Sun Jan 21, 11.30-2.30pm

Price: RMB695+ per adult, RMB308+ per child 4-12 years old

Reservations: +86 21 6335 1888

The Westin Bund Center, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu 河南中路88号, 外滩中心, 近广东路.



Brunch 3.0 @ Grand Brasserie

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Savor luxury at Brunch 3.0 within the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, where the collaboration with the world famous chocolatier, Lindt, features specialty dishes that highlight the richness of chocolate in this unique brunch experience.

The upgraded Brunch 3.0 includes free-flow of PJ Champagne and a selection of red and white wines. A wide variety of decadent breakfast foods such as white wine-poached prawns, cheese selections, and a la carte items complete your brunch journey, along with artisanal breads from the trolley service for a gastronomic adventure OF unparalleled elegance.

When: Sun, 12-3pm

Price: RMB798+ per person

Reservations: +86 21 6322 9988, or scan the QR on the poster above

Grand Brasserie, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路.

Weekend Brunch @ Jade on 36 Restaurant



Pudong Shangri-La





Indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience at Jade on 36 Restaurant's Weekend Brunch!



Delight your taste buds with an exquisite selection of dishes expertly crafted by Executive Chef Olivier Pistre. Classic French flavor reinvented, his brunch menu offers something to please every palate.



Immerse yourself in the elegant ambiance and breathtaking views of the Bund of Shanghai as you savor each delectable bite. Elevate your weekend and make a reservation now for an extraordinary dining experience.



This set menu offers an abundance of delectable options, including a breadbasket, your choice of one appetizer, a soup option featuring lobster bisque, foie gras, and one egg dish.

For the main course, you can choose from a variety of mouth-watering options such as Beef and New Zealand Venison.

Additionally, there is a pre-dessert and one dessert to complete your dining experience. It’s plenty, portion-wise, and presented in fine dining fashion.



Furthermore, they also offer a la carte options for brunch favorites, perfect for wine pairing with freshly-shucked oysters, Iberico ham and seafood towers.

When: Sat & Sun, 12-2pm

Price: RMB688+ per person, includes one glass of prosecco, or one bloody mary, or enjoy unlimited coffee, tea & soft drinks.

Reservations: +86 21 6882 8888 ext 6888

Jade on 36 Restaurant, 36/F, Grand Tower, Pudong Shangri-La, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉紫金楼36楼, 近名商路.



The Ultimate Weekend Brunch @ YICAFE



Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Discover a world of flavors with The Ultimate Weekend Buffet Brunch at YICAFE! The brunch includes a selection of tuna sashimi with a live tuna carving, chilled seafood, baked lobster with miso and cheese, beef bourguignon, succulent roasts and desserts that YICAFE is well-loved for. There will be live performances and kids interaction activities for the brunch as well.



When: Sat & Sun, 12-3pm

Price: RMB418+ per person with free-flow of soft drinks and juices

Reservations: +86 21 2828 6888

YICAFE, Pudong Shangri-La, 2/F, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉紫金楼2楼, 近名商路.



Fifty 8° Grill

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

The French restaurant at Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, Fifty 8° Grill has launched a new Sunday brunch.

Every Sunday from 11.30am-2.30pm, guests can enjoy three courses at CNY888 + 15% service charge per person, including free-flow Perrier Jouet Champagne, white and red wine.

When: Sun, 11.30am–2.30pm

Price: CNY888 + 15% service charge per person, including free-flow Perrier Jouet Champagne, white and red wine

Reservations: +86 21 2082 9938

Fifty 8° Grill, Mandarin Oriental Pudong Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Zhong Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城中路.



Il Piacere in SCENA Brunch Semi-Buffet



The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

Indulge in authentic Mediterranean flavors created by Michelin awarded Chef Angelo. Enjoy a lavish buffet of appetizers, seafood, cold cuts, handmade pasta and desserts. Bask in the sunshine and beautiful Bund scenery to enjoy a weekend of delight.

When: Sat & Sun, 12.15-3pm

Price: RMB398* per person

Reservations: +86 21 2020 1717, or scan the QR on the poster above

*All-inclusive price

SCENA DI ANGELO Italian Restaurant, 52/F, The Ritz-Carlton, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 世纪大道8号52楼, 近陆家嘴环路.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito Sunday Brunch



Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai unveils its Il Ristorante – Niko Romito Sunday Brunch, exclusively created by Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito, who presents a selection of authentic dishes and exquisite pastries to be enjoyed with stunning views of the Shanghai skyline.

When: Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm

Price: Starting from RMB698 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3606 7788

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, 47/F, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, Lane 108 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Tiantong Lu 山西北路108弄 上海宝格丽酒店47层, 近天潼路.



QT Kitchen



Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai

Enjoy springtime at the relaxing surrounds of QT Kitchen with a brand new weekend brunch buffet.

Multiple open kitchens offer guests international cuisines and local favorites, including a great selection of fresh seafood, barbecue, cold and hot dishes and desserts.

Besides the spacious indoor dining area, their outdoor area is also an ideal place for weekend brunch, allowing guests embrace the soothing breeze and sunshine of this beautiful season.



When: Sat & Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm

Price: RMB358+ per person

Reservations: +86 21 2065 9410

QT Kitchen, Shangri-La Qiantan Shanghai, 551 Haiyang Xi Lu, 浦东新区海阳西路551号.

PHÉNIX Exquisite French Weekend Brunch



The PuLi Hotel & Spa



The PuLi's PHÉNIX presents a meticulously crafted French classic weekend brunch, combining the modern elegance of PHÉNIX with the deliciousness of classic French cuisine, creating an ideal dining experience for weekend getaways in the paradise-like metropolis.

PHÉNIX, the French restaurant that has earned a Michelin one-star rating in the Shanghai Michelin Guide for seven consecutive years, is located on the second floor of The PuLi Hotel & Spa. Here, guests can savor fine cuisine while enjoying the pleasant views of Jing'an Park.

The restaurant follows the philosophy of "food is life," drawing inspiration from rich, high-quality natural ingredients to present the essence of French cuisine in its truest form, emphasizing the purity of ingredients and showcasing the true essence of life.

When: Sat & Sun, 12-2.30pm

Price: RMB 688+ per person

Reservations: +86 21 3203 9999

PHÉNIX, The PuLi Hotel, 2/F, 1 Changde Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 常德路1号璞麗酒店二楼, 近延安西路.

SOCIAL SUNDAY @ The Kitchen Table



W Shanghai – The Bund

An epic hotel brunch, W Shanghai – The Bund's Social Sunday is going Italian, with the best of Italian food and beverages. Embark on a journey of creative cuisine and special wines every Sunday, while the W resident DJ pumps out the beats.



Come and chill out with W Shanghai – The Bund this Sunday.

When: Sun, 12.30-3.30pm

Price: From RMB498+ per person

Reservations: +86 21 2286 9960

The Kitchen Table, 4/F, W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Machang Lu 旅顺路66号, 近马厂路.



Shanghai Tavern Weekend Brunch

The Shanghai EDITION

Shanghai Tavern presents their new Weekend Brunch, with multiple selections by Executive Chef Rossi, featuring chef’s recommendation main dishes, oysters, cold cuts and cheese.

There are also six different eggs benedicts and all kinds of sweets. Brunch is RMB398+ per person with free flow coffee, tea and juice or RMB468 per person with free flow on selected wine, spirits, beer and juice.

Set yourself up for the weekend with this indulgent and satisfying brunch.

When: Sat & Sun, 12-3pm

Price: RMB398-468+ per person

Reservations: +86 21 5368 9511

Shanghai Tavern, The Shanghai EDITION, 1/F, Heritage Building, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 地址 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店1楼, 近江西中路.

