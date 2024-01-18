Iconic Steakhouse Lawry's The Prime Rib Arrives in Shanghai

Lawry's The Prime Rib, the iconic steakhouse renowned for its unparalleled dining experience, is set to dazzle Shanghai with the soft opening of its newest establishment.



The highly anticipated opening ceremony was an evening of culinary excellence, sophistication, and the timeless tradition of exceptional prime rib dining.

Distinguished attendees – including consulates and chambers, members of the media, local celebrities, influencers, and discerning food connoisseurs – were treated to an exclusive preview of Lawry's signature dishes and the unparalleled service that has defined the brand for decades.



"We are thrilled to bring the Lawry's experience to Shanghai," said Rick Wang, owner of Lawry's The Prime Rib. "Our commitment to serving the finest prime rib, combined with the warm hospitality that has become synonymous with Lawry's, makes this opening a truly special occasion."



The evening's focal point was the ceremonial ribbon-cutting; notable figures, including Mr. Daniel Delk, Deputy Consul General of the United States, Mr. Ryan Wilson, CEO of Lawry's Restaurants Inc., Mr. Eugene Tang, the General Manager of Development and Operations at K Wah and Mr. Scott Barnett, Board of Director of Lawry's Restaurants Inc., joined the owner of Lawry’s Shanghai in participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing a momentous collaboration between esteemed individuals and organizations.

Guests had the opportunity to indulge in Lawry's world-famous prime rib, carved tableside and served with all the classic accompaniments that have made the restaurant a culinary institution.



Lawry's The Prime Rib is renowned for its timeless ambiance, attention to detail, and commitment to providing an unforgettable dining experience.

The opening ceremony reflected that – a celebration of culinary excellence, uniting the rich heritage of Lawry's with the vibrant spirit of Shanghai.

Lawry's The Prime Rib



Lawry’s The Prime Rib opened its first restaurant in 1938 on La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Hills. For over eight decades, Lawry’s The Prime Rib is unique in offering a distinctive dining experience with a special hand-carved tableside service for Roasted Prime Ribs of Beef.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib serves the finest beef available, slowly roasted to perfection, and accompanied with their famous side dishes. They take pride in their delicious food, fine wines, exceptional service, and warm hospitality.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Shanghai will proudly maintain the globally acclaimed brand etiquette, celebrated for its gracious hospitality, and will further perpetuate the brand's esteemed legacy as a premier dining destination.

Lawry's The Prime Rib, B1, No. 168 Wuyi Lu, by Zhaohua Lu 武夷路168号B1, 近昭化路99号.