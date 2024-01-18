  1. home
4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

By Sponsored, January 18, 2024

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La

Weixin-Image_20240118141001.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes place in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

3-Days Xi'an History Exploration & Food Tour

Weixin-Image_20240118141007.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this three-day Xi’an getaway, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, Grand Tang Dynasty Everbright City and – of course – the world-renowned Terracotta Warriors.

You'll also have the chance to try Xi'an's most authentic snacks, including biangbiang noodles, ice peak (a kind of drink), soup dumplings, mirror cake, sour plum soup, dried persimmon and lamb skewers.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day South Vietnam to Cambodia Angkor Wat

Weixin-Image_20240118140944.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Uncover the charm of South Vietnam and explore the soul of Cambodia.

Embark on an eight-day journey from South Vietnam to North Cambodia, immersing yourself in the rich history, vibrant culture, and natural beauty of the region.

Begin in Ho Chi Minh City, where you'll explore iconic landmarks and visit the historic Cu Chi Tunnels. 

Then, venture into the Mekong Delta, discovering the local lifestyle and cruising through narrow water lanes.

Continue to Siem Reap in Cambodia, where the magnificent Angkor Temples await, offering a glimpse into the grandeur of the Khmer Empire.

Conclude your adventure with visits to Banteay Srei, the Cambodia Landmine Museum, and the picturesque Tonle Sap Lake.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Mountain Tour

Weixin-Image_20240118141004.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

