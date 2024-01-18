  1. home
Final Call: Uncover Excellence at SCIS Open House!

By Sponsored, January 18, 2024

As January unfolds, Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) extends a last call to all prospective families eager to dive into the heart of educational excellence. 

The upcoming Open House on January 23 and 24 provides a golden opportunity to register and experience firsthand the vibrant SCIS community.

Weixin-Image_20240118082337.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240118082319.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240118082333.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240118082340.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240118082343.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240118082347.jpg

Don't miss your chance to engage with their distinguished leadership team, comprised of seasoned international educators and administrators.

READ MORE: Decades of Educational Leadership at SCIS: Meet Daniel Eschtruth

Explore SCIS’  world-class campus, witness dynamic classrooms in action, and gain insights into the enriching educational journey that awaits your child. 

Secure your spot now for an immersive experience that goes beyond the ordinary.

Weixin-Image_20240118082352.jpg

[All images courtesy of SCIS]

Reveal the secrets of international education and excellence with the SCIS Director of Schools in an exclusive interview.

Unlock possibilities at the SCIS Open House, where families explore the vibrant, international community firsthand.

The Director of Schools at SCIS explores the transformative impact of education on personal and academic success.

Shaping Academic Success – From Early Years to IB Excellence

The Dulwich College Shanghai pathway.

Snow Much Fun: SCIS Winter Carnival 2023 Returns November 25!

Uncover surprises, games, shopping, delicious food and drinks, and entertainment. It's a winter wonderland you won't want to miss!

SCIS Launches International Scholars Program 2024-2025

SCIS is offering the opportunity to join our community of internationally-minded individuals.

Discover SCIS | Open House – Explore the Future, Today!

Only one week left to register for the SCIS Open House on November 10.

Beyond Academics: 6 Key Skills of Successful Students at SCIS

The IB at SCIS is where reflection empowers, leadership connects, and balance breeds success.

