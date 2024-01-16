17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Buffet Royale: Go Local

Embark on a culinary journey through the heart of Beijing with "Buffet Royale: Go Local" at Café Royal. Delight in the rich flavors of the capital's authentic cuisine, featuring local favorites such as succulent roast duck, flavorful meat shreds and stews, aromatic Beijing lamb, and a tempting hotpot experience. Indulge in a seasonal buffet series that celebrates the essence of Beijing's culinary heritage throughout the year. Join us for a gastronomic adventure at NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort.



Price: RMB338 per person, RMB170 per child ages 3-11

All weekends Fridays to Mondays from January 12 until February 25 (New Year's week adjusted festive buffets, February 9-17)

For Reservations: +8610-5732 6330

Café Royal, 1st floor, NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, No.2 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou

Celebrate Chinese New Year at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing



As the Year of the Dragon approaches, The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing invites you to embrace the festive spirit with a range of exquisite Chinese New Year offerings. Indulge in the richness of tradition with the Traditional Cantonese Poon Choi or savor a delightful Spring Festival seasonal reunion set menu. Elevate your celebration with a New Year's Eve theme reunion dinner in a Private Dining Room, or partake in a themed buffet. Share the joy of the season with Chinese New Year Hampers, and make your festivities memorable at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing.



Chinese New Year's Eve Reunion Dinner

RMB12,888/8 pax, RMB23,888/16 pax

February 9, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

B1 Banquet Private Dining Room

Chinese New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

RMB688/person

February 9, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

Aroma, Hotel L Floor

Chinese New Year Family Gathering Set Menu

RMB3,888/6 pax

Available until February 9

Lunch: 12noon - 3pm; Dinner: 5.30pm - 9.30pm

Aroma, Hotel L Floor

Chinese New Year Poon Choi

RMB1,888

Available until February 9, Dine-in or To-go

Chinese New Year Glorious Dragon Hamper

Classic Hamper: RMB1,888

Deluxe Hamper: RMB2,888

Available until February 15

Aroma, Hotel L Floor

Hamleys Co-Branding Chinese New Year Theme Afternoon Tea

Online RMB698/set for 2 persons, including a choice of Oolong Lychee-Tini Mocktail, Coffee or Tea

Available until March 10, 1.30pm - 5.30pm

The Lounge, Hotel L Floor

For Reservations:

Aroma, +8610-5908 8161

Lobby Lounge, +8610 5908 8180

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, No.83A Jian Guo Road, China Central Place, Chaoyang

"MEET TIAMO" Afternoon Tea



Celebrate the Year of the Dragon in style with the exclusive collaboration between Intercontinental Beijing Sanlitun and the high-end luxury brand, 'TIAMO WWD'. Indulge in the Tiamo afternoon tea, a sensory delight featuring exquisite Tiamo desserts infused with elements inspired by the Year of the Dragon. Immerse yourself in a dual feast of taste and fashionable art, where the adorable dinosaur figure symbolizes love and companionship. Join us on a journey of warmth, joy, and culinary elegance as we welcome the New Year in grandeur.



Price: RMB588/set

Available until February 29, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-8516 0062

The Florist, Intercontinental Beijing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon in Style



JEN Beijing by Shangri-La invites you to usher in the Year of the Dragon in grand style this February. Join us for an exclusive New Year's Eve sit-down meal crafted by our talented chef team in our function room, offering an intimate experience for up to 8 tables. Indulge in a feast featuring 16 exquisite delicacies, including a creative spin on Beijing's classic boiled tripe with lamb belly complemented by a delightful sesame and vinegar sauce. Be prepared for surprises, including a live pancake show that will add an extra layer of excitement to your dining experience. Don't miss out on the opportunity to celebrate with us in style and savor the culinary delights of the festive season!



Price: Starts from 588 per person, with a minimum booking of 6 persons per table

Available from January 2024

For Reservations: +8610-8647 1035

JEN Beijing by Shangri-La, No.1 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

Spring Festival Feast at Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant Beijing



Celebrate the Chinese New Year with joy and abundance at Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant in Beijing. Specially crafted for the festive season, the restaurant offers two enticing Chinese New Year feast options. Choose from the "Harmony Reunion Banquet" at RMB2,688 per table or the "Prosperity Banquet" at RMB3,288 per table, both designed to serve 10-12 guests. Emphasizing fresh ingredients and unique flavors, each dish is meticulously prepared by experienced chefs, allowing you to savor the essence of Shunde cuisine. Indulge in a sumptuous New Year's feast that not only delights your taste buds but also radiates the warmth of family gatherings during this festive season.



Available from January 2024

Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant Mudianyuan, Shop 104, Building 33, No.2 Mudanyuan, Huayuan Road, Haidian

Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant Xibalizhuang, Building 25, Beili Complex, Xibalizhuang, Haidian

Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant He Ping Li Hotel, G/F He Ping Li Hotel, No.16 Hepingli North Street, Dongcheng

Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant Chongwenmen, No.2 Chongwenmen Avenue West, Dongcheng

InterNations Beijing Friday Social at Fairmont



Mark your calendars for an unforgettable Friday night at the stunning Lobby Lounge of Fairmont Beijing! Whether you're new in town or a seasoned InterNations member, join us for a fantastic evening of networking and camaraderie. Don't worry about attending alone – it's the perfect opportunity to meet other newcomers.



January 19, 7pm - 12pm

Fairmont Beijing, No.8 Yong An Dong Li, Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

Beer Pong is Back at Paddy's!



Hugo and Kirill are BACK at Paddy's with their Beer Pong Tournaments. Paddy's will host contenders every Monday from 8pm!



Every Monday, from January 16, 2024

Paddy O'Shea's, No.28 Dongzhimenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Music

The Reunion

Amazing lineup to present 26 classic music numbers! A concert not to be missed!



January 18 to 21, 2024

Grand Theater of Tianqiao Performing Arts Center, No.9 South Tianqiao Avenue, Xicheng

The Molds



Seizing the essence of fleeting vitality, let's collectively usher in the first Live House of 2024, where the symphony of flowers and poetry resonates in the winter night. This mysterious ensemble, enduring hardships yet unwavering, returns to graze past us with the Siberian cold air. Like a gust of wind, they won't greet but will leave their last kiss for you to capture. Preserve that final dance, a graceful waltz akin to dancing with a departed lover. In the midst of despair, seek hope, and amid adversity, rediscover faith.



January 19, from 8.30pm

DDC Address 4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Francesco Cafiso



Francesco Cafiso, accompanied by jazz pianist Joseph Franklin Block, will present an eagerly anticipated jazz duet. Together, they will guide the audience into a musical dreamscape woven by Francesco Cafiso, where the exquisite fusion of traditional Italian music and jazz unfolds. Join us for an evening of captivating melodies and the harmonious collision of diverse musical genres.



January 19, 2024

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

SNST & MIGAS Rhythm Fusion Party

Following on from our wild NYE party this Saturday night we will team up again with SNST and bring you "Rhythm Fusion"! SNST will be taking it back to the vibes of their last summer's pool parties in Beijing, featuring their awesome resident DJs Ennoe, George, and Arquitect. Get ready for a mix of Latin House, Caribbean Beats, Afro, and Hip-hop, all kept lively by the one and only MC Japhet. Let's make it a night to remember!



January 20, from 9.30pm

Migas Mercado, 7th Floor, North Zone, China World Mall, No. 1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

DJ Jose Spinnin



Experience the beats with DJ Jose Spinnin! Renowned as one of the most influential DJs in the Mexican dance music scene, Jose brings over 20 years of turntable expertise and jaw-dropping mixing skills to the stage. As a resident DJ at one of Mexico's largest clubs, his music has been featured in mix compilations by top DJs like Thomas Gold, DJ Paulo, and Twisted Dee.



January 20, 2024

Destination, No.7 Gongti West Road, by Chaowai North Street, Chaoyang

Saturday Jazz: Entre Amigos



Ladies and gentlemen, join us at Modernista's Sunday Jazz series for a Latin jazz evening with Entre Amigos! This award-winning Chicago-based ensemble will bring their original compositions, ranging from classic jazz to New York bepop tunes. Don't miss out on their Asian tour in Beijing.



January 21, from 9pm

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng

Arts



Grew with the Sun – Living the Life

Explore the beauty and yearning of nature through the lens of artist Han Wei's vibrant murals at BEI Zhaolong Hotel. In the series "Grew with the Sun," Han Wei captures the essence of Yunnan's diverse ethnic groups, seamlessly blending local elements in colorful murals. Embark on a visual journey that goes beyond normality, celebrating the richness of life. At BEI Zhaolong Hotel, immerse yourself not only in the stunning mural artworks but also in a deeper understanding of Yunnan's ethnic diversity and minorities.



From January 2024

BEI Zhaolong Hotel, JdV by Hyatt, No.2, Gong Ti Road, Chaoyang

A Magic Touch On Paper



National Art Museum of China currently houses over 6,200 sets of paper-cutting collections, totaling more than 16,000 pieces. The ongoing exhibition carefully selected over 260 sets, showcasing them in three thematic units.



Until January 23, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Roméo et Juliette



The National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is set to stage the grand opera production of "Roméo et Juliette" by Gounod from January 25th to 28th, marking the commencement of the 60th-anniversary celebrations of diplomatic relations between France and China. This performance, a highlight of the Sino-French Cultural Tourism Year in Beijing, is a collaborative effort between artists from both nations.



January 25 - 28, 2024

National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA), No.2 Xi Chang'an Jie, Xicheng

Lifestyle

y New Year's Fair

Discover unique treasures and immerse yourself in the spirit of the Lunar New Year at y New Year's Fair. From regional delicacies and intricate paper cuts to exquisite coffee gift sets and dragon-themed ornaments, you'll find a diverse array of charming gifts. The fair kicks off on the eighth day of the lunar calendar with a warm bowl of Laba porridge, fostering a sense of community. On the fifteenth day, join the festivities, complete your New Year shopping, and experience the rich traditions of this joyful season.



January 18 and 25, 11am - 4pm

Taikoo Li North Area, Sanlitun

