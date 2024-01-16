That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards – Tickets on Sale Now!

That's right, it's time for our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year – the 21st edition of the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will once again take place at...

The Pearl!

The Pearl team is excited to be once again hosting the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, after wowing the crowd with mesmerizing performance after mesmerizing performance last year...



And, of course, there will be more cheeky sass from the Most Fantabulous MC of the Year 2022, Cocosanti...

This is not only your chance to rub shoulders with the crème de la crème of the Shanghai F&B world, but there will be free flow drinks all evening, including wine from China Wines & Spirits, cocktails from Hai Seas Distillery, beer from Karlsbräu and soft drinks from Afri Cola.

On the food front, The Pearl Head Chef Lung will be serving up a selection of delicious canapés, while there will be more cheese than you have ever dreamt of from London Food Ltd.

After the awards ceremony, everyone is invited to stay for a full free concert performance from The Pearl’s Red Stars band!



Tickets are just RMB200, but limited in number. Scan the QR below to get yours now...

Tue Jan 23, from 6.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Sponsors

China Wines & Spirits (CWS)

China Wines & Spirits (CWS) is a subsidiary of the ELAN Group. The ELAN Group is based in Bordeaux, France, and operates in three countries. It has more than 25 years of experience in the distribution of fine wines and spirits.

Through a centralized sourcing, logistics and purchasing center, the ELAN Group distributes over 400 brands from 22 countries throughout Eurasia, with very strong market shares in the countries it operates in. It serves more than 4,000 customers, with over 2.5 million bottles sold.

CWS was created in 2006, and has built a very wide and strong network of customers across China in the On Trade, Wholesale, Digital, Private and Corporate channels throughout the years.

With six offices and five warehouses, CWS can ensure a very responsive, flexible and professional service for all its customers.

Thanks to its presence in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, CWS covers most of the first and second tier cities in China.



Hai Seas Distillery

Nestled in the heart of Shanghai, Hai Seas Distillery is a toast to Chinese craftsmanship and ingenuity.

Hai Seas is the first to age their whiskey in barrels made from a trio of oak from around the world: Chinese, American, and French.



Under the ambitious gaze of founders Brian Wang and Daniel Speed, this local craft distillery has created unique Chinese whiskeys that have won gold medals in Hong Kong (CWSA), London (IWSC), Singapore (SWSC), and San Francisco (SFWSC).



Hai Seas has also developed award-winning gins, boutique rums and vodkas. Their delicious range of spirits is a testament to China's rich, spirited heritage, and every sip is a story of passion and craftsmanship.

Brand Ambassador and cocktail alchemist Logan Brouse creates delicious libations at every guest appearance.



With over 30 medals in 2023, Hai Seas is quickly becoming the Spirit of Shanghai.



Hai Seas Distillery.



Pour Boldly.

London Food Ltd.

We are a foreign trade company specializing in importing fresh olives and cheese for 15 years, London Food Ltd.'s main products include Italy's top-ranked Bel Paese Ocelli cheese and butter, premium white stilton and blue stilton from the UK, authentic cheddar cheese from the town of Wensleydale, France's AOP soft dry cheeses, and high-end bar snacks like nuts.

Karlsbräu

Afri Cola