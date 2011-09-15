Check Out This British School in the Heart of Shanghai

Located in the heart of the city, Britannica International School Shanghai delivers the best of British education, following the English National Curriculum, adapted to meet the needs of international students aged 2 to 18.



READ MORE: A Top Class British Education in the Heart of Shanghai

Their commitment to maintaining a low teacher-to-student ratio, with small class sizes, means they have the time to identify, celebrate and develop excellence in every child.

Britannica Open Day



The Britannica Open Day will kick off with an engaging and captivating performance by their talented students.



Following the performance, Principal Mr. Paul Farrell will give a presentation, highlighting the unique features and advantages that make Britannica an outstanding school for families in Shanghai.

Mr. John Benson, Head of Primary, will also be holding a panel discussion, with current primary students sharing their own experience at Britannica from both academic and extra-curriculum aspects.

Visitors will then have the opportunity to join a demo class and a school tour lead by the admissions team.

Dates:



Thursday, January 25, 9.15-11.30am

Saturday, February 3, 10-11.30am (EYFS Workshop)

Thursday, March 28, 9.15-11.30am

Address: 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:

