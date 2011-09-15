  1. home
  2. Articles

Check Out This British School in the Heart of Shanghai

By Sponsored, January 15, 2024

0 0

Located in the heart of the city, Britannica International School Shanghai delivers the best of British education, following the English National Curriculum, adapted to meet the needs of international students aged 2 to 18.

READ MORE: A Top Class British Education in the Heart of Shanghai

Their commitment to maintaining a low teacher-to-student ratio, with small class sizes, means they have the time to identify, celebrate and develop excellence in every child.

Britannica Open Day

_03A9066.JPG

The Britannica Open Day will kick off with an engaging and captivating performance by their talented students.

Following the performance, Principal Mr. Paul Farrell will give a presentation, highlighting the unique features and advantages that make Britannica an outstanding school for families in Shanghai.

Mr. John Benson, Head of Primary, will also be holding a panel discussion, with current primary students sharing their own experience at Britannica from both academic and extra-curriculum aspects.

Visitors will then have the opportunity to join a demo class and a school tour lead by the admissions team. 

Dates:

  • Thursday, January 25, 9.15-11.30am

  • Saturday, February 3, 10-11.30am (EYFS Workshop)

  • Thursday, March 28, 9.15-11.30am

Address: 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:

Britannica.png

Click here for more on the Britannica Open Days

more news

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2024

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2024

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

8 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

8 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Check out your education options.

Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2023

Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

7 Amazing Bars to Check Out in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's cocktail culture is a tapestry woven with the finest spirits, masterful craftsmanship, and a dash of the city's unique flair.

UPDATED: 10 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Even more education options.

UPDATED: 11 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Time to check out your education options.

Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

18 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

Shanghai Food & Drink Gossip: December 2023

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

5 New Measures Just Made Visiting China Easier

13 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Check Out This British School in the Heart of Shanghai

Check Out This British School in the Heart of Shanghai

16 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

16 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

New Immersive Cabaret 'A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill'

New Immersive Cabaret 'A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill'

Decades of Educational Leadership at SCIS: Meet Daniel Eschtruth

Decades of Educational Leadership at SCIS: Meet Daniel Eschtruth

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2024

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2024

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives