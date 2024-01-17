21 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Event

That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards @ The Pearl

It is once again time for our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year – the 21st edition of the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will take place at The Pearl!

This is not only your chance to rub shoulders with the crème de la crème of the Shanghai F&B world, but there will be free flow drinks all evening, including wine from China Wines & Spirits, cocktails from Hai Seas Distillery, beer from Karlsbräu and soft drinks from Afri Cola.



On the food front, The Pearl Head Chef Lung will be serving up a selection of delicious canapés, while there will be more cheese than you have ever dreamt of from London Food Ltd.

The Pearl will be wowing the crowd with mesmerizing performances throughout the evening, and after the awards ceremony everyone is invited to stay for a full free concert from The Pearl’s Red Stars band!



Tickets are just RMB200, but limited in number. Scan the QR below to get yours now...

Tue Jan 23, from 6.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Thursday



Under the Sea @ Tomatito

Chef Jiayi, Chef Koen and Chef Vieira cooking amazing IS Seafood ingredients paired by special wines from the Good Food People. It doesn’t get sexier than that!

Chek out the menu below...

Thu Jan 18, 7.30pm; RMB588.



Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.



Thursday & Saturday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Jan 18, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jan 19, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jan 20, 4.30pm, RMB188

Thu Jan 25, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jan 26, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jan 27, 7.30pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Friday & Saturday



A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl



The world premiere of a new immersive cabaret, A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit TV series Why Women Kill.

Expect a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

READ MORE: New Immersive Cabaret 'A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill'

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Jan 19 & 20, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Neon Party @ RIINK



Roll into the speedy world of the 90s, where Shanghai pulsates with vibrant energy. As the city grows at lightning speed, neon colors dance across its streets, illuminating the night that never sleeps.

Feel the rhythm of the era as a talented DJ spins an irresistible mix of pop and disco. To amplify the thrill, RIINK will provide neon props, inviting you to fully embrace the flashy style that defined the decade.

Prepare to be transported to an electrifying era, where the air is charged with nostalgia and excitement!

Special TGIF deal: Gather your crew of 6 on Friday night and enjoy free shots to kickstart the party!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Jan 19 & 20, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Fire & Ice Party @ La Suite

Step into the blazing excitement at La Suite's Fire & Ice Party this weekend!

Experience the dynamic fusion of fiery beats and cool vibes. Sponsored by Fireball, this party guarantees an unforgettable mix of heat and chill

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Jan 19 & 20, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Another Angle: Shanghai From Above @ La Cava de Laoma

This captivating exhibition explores Shanghai's urban landscape and its ever-evolving construction from a drone's-eye-view.

The city possesses a visually striking and unyielding character, yet amidst its brutal nature, there exist moments of beauty.

A resident of Shanghai since 2011, Tim Chambers is always surprised by the diverse preferences viewers have for his photos.

Come along, have a glass of wine, and discover yours.



READ MORE: 8 Stunning Shots by Shanghai Drone Photographer Tim Chambers

Opening Party, Sat Jan 20, 5-9pm; Free.

Exhibition, Sat Jan 20 to Thu Feb 22, 4-11pm; Free.

La Cava de Laoma, 1156 Kangding Lu, by Wuning Nan Lu 康定路1156号, 近武宁南路.

Live Music by OJ & Corin @ Abbey Road



OJ & Corin are bringing back the rock songs and sing-alongs you love from the 90s and more.

Sat Jan 20, from 7pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

NICO DE ANDREA (FR) ft. ESSENTIALS Vol.3 @ La Barra



Get ready to dive into the heart of Shanghai nightlife again on Saturday, January 20, as Space Panda presents the biggest edition so far of it's winter party series ESSENTIALS and the first international guest DJ of 2024.



Space Panda are bringing the music magic to La Barra again, a venue that knows how to set the stage for unforgettable moments. After an epic kickoff party in November, they are proud to present you the in-demand DJ\Producer from France... Nico De Andrea.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Jan 20, 9pm-Late; Early Bird RMB138, Presale RMB168, Door RMB198, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

HAMDI in Shanghai @ Playground

The Underground Tracked is excited to bring Hamdi (UK) for his Shanghai debut.

Hamdi is regarded as one of the most dynamic producers in today's music scene. A signature blend of Dubstep, UKG and Grime has earned him support from some of the biggest artists in the world, including Skrillex, Knife Party, Fred Again.., Zeds Dead and Porter Robinson.

Closer to home, Hamdi's unparalleled talent has earned unwavering support from UK underground icons, including the likes of DJ EZ, Skream, Sherelle, and Mala. With global hits like 'Skanka' and 'Counting' under his belt, and stellar collaborations alongside the likes of Skrillex, Troyboi and Zeds Dead, this night promises to be one of the biggest of the year.



Sat Jan 20, 10pm; RMB150.

Playground, INS 6/F, 109 Yandang Lu, by Sinan Lu 雁荡路109号, INS复兴乐园6楼.

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 20, 9pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Sunday

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages

This Sunday enjoy your favorite Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizzas at both Cages, Jing'an and Huangpu. They offer the classics - Meat Lover, Vegetarian, Chicken Parmesan - as well as a monthly special...

READ MORE: Spicy Hunan Smoked Meat Deep Dish



There is limited availability, and all pies must be pre-ordered, so place your order by scanning the QR above now!

And that's not all...

Cages will be screening the year’s first fight event UFC 297 on Sunday! Look forward to an impressive fight card headlined by the highly-anticipate middleweight title fight between current champion Sean Strickland and challenger Dricus du Plessis.

Catch all the exciting action between top contenders, with brunch buffet served at Cages Jing’an from 11am.

Sun Jan 21, 10am-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Abba Mamma Mia Family Concert @ The Pearl



All the above fun of Saturday night, but for families. Educate your kids on the greatest Swedish music of all time and make sure they're singing along!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 21, Doors 12pm, Show 1pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Samba Funk @ La Suite



Join La Suite for their inaugural Sunday Brazilian Samba Funk Party!

Immerse yourself in the lively beats of Brazil with vibrant Samba and Funk rhythms. Expect pulsating performances, vibrant music, and the spirit of Rio de Janeiro.

Grab your dancing shoes for a night of pure joy and celebration!

Every Sun, 9pm-Late; Free Entry.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Ongoing

Year-End Omakase Banquet @ MIYARAKU

A minimalist Japanese design, relaxing music, and sun-soaked rooms create a Japanese sanctuary, one that allows diners to escape Shanghai for the humbler times of yesteryear Kyoto, and make for the perfect venue for a year-end banquet.

The menus are designed and curated by famed Japanese chef Kanayi Saburo and owner Quan Taishem, who offer three omakase-meets-kaiseki style set menus – for RMB980, RMB1,380, and RMB1,980 – available at both lunch and dinner time.

There’s also a smaller omakase lunch set for RMB480, and an afternoon tea set for RMB198 for one person, or RMB298 for one person including kimono rental, and RMB598 for two people including a bottle of champagne.

READ MORE: Miyaraku – A Japanese Oasis in Shanghai's Hustle & Bustle

Daily.

Miyaraku, 920 Changle Lu, by Changshu Lu, 长乐路920号, 近常熟路.

Looking Ahead



Jan 23: We Love Video Games Quiz @ El Santo

This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Video Games Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Jan 16, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Jan 25: Sustainability Talks @ Giftopia

Bringing Shanghai’s sustainability community together through monthly get togethers!

This month they invite Aileen Wei, founder of zero waste self-care brand SAFONE, to share how she built an ESG centric brand from SDG concepts, logistics, chemical ingredients, packaging and educating a new audience.

Thu Jan 25, 6.30-9pm; RMB150, RMB100 Early Bird, RMB50 Students.

Giftopia, The Inlet, 989 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Wujin Lu 今潮8弄, 四川北路989号, 近武进路.

Jan 26 & 27: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, the Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Jan 26 & 27, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 26: Black & White Party @ The BREW

Don’t miss out The BREW Black & White Party to celebrate the New Year!

Fri Jan 26, from 6pm.

The BREW, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路.

Jan 26: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Jan 26, 9.30pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Looking For More?







And Don't Forget to Join Our 'What's On in Shanghai' WeChat Group

Like to Promote an Event?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: