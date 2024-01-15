Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2024

Dulwich Pudong Top IB Scores on Chinese Mainland… Again!

We are thrilled to announce that Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong has officially been certified by IB-Schools.com as having the top IB average score – 38 – on the Chinese mainland for the 2022-2023 school year!

This achievement marks the second consecutive year that Dulwich Pudong has held the first position.

IB-Schools.com ranks IB scores from the top private schools worldwide in their annual League Tables. Dulwich Pudong takes great pride in their students' exceptional results, particularly considering that they graduate one of the largest IB classes in the city every year.

YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Applications Now Open



The YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Programme is a merit-based award that acknowledges the highest level of academic achievement, leadership and service.

It targets highly motivated and talented students from around the world who can benefit from bilingual international education with a strong creative element.

The Scholarship Programme has three award categories:

The Madam Tsang Chor-hang Memorial Scholarship

Subject and Talent Award

IGCSE/IB Award.

For more information – including full scholarship selection criteria, procedures, and documents required – please visit the school website.

The Scholarship Programme for the 2024-25 academic year is now open for applications. Please scan the QR code on the poster above to apply.

Kindness Month at Wellington College International Shanghai



Recently, Wellington College International Shanghai celebrated Kindness Month, a time when they focus one of Wellington’s most important College values.

Pupils and teachers had been ramping up to this special month with several weeks of enriching activities including extending their Movember donation drive to raise funds for Lifeline, a charitable organization that helps with mental health and suicide prevention.

As part of this, the pupils also organized a series of roundtables and workshops centered around wellbeing. They covered subjects, like stress and anxiety, identity, relationships, body image, healthy lifestyles and more.

SSIS ‘Get Ready for Senior School’ Transitions



Successful transitions can better prepare children to handle challenges they may encounter in High School.

Last week, SSIS Senior School welcomed Grade 5 and 6 parents to the ‘Get ready for Senior School’ parent coffee morning, while Grade 5 and 6 students were invited to experience a ‘snapshot’ day in the life of a Senior School Student.

During these sessions, SSIS divisional principals, coordinators, and heads of departments shared insights into the division's goals, curriculum frameworks, and exciting upcoming updates of the new school year.

NAIS Pudong’s Brand New Scholarship Programs Have Landed!

NAIS Pudong’s scholarship programs are for students who excel in traditional Academic subjects, Sports, Performing Arts, or who can demonstrate a true sense of Leadership, and looking to enrol at NAIS Pudong in Year 1 or above.

Applications are open now for entry in January 2024 and beyond, with a range of tuition discount awards available based on performance during the application and assessment phase.

Visit the NAIS website or contact them at admissions@naispudong.com for more information!

Dive Into the French School Without Speaking French!

Shanghai French School organized an exciting event at Alliance Française de Shanghai earlier this month, specifically designed for families connected to the FLSco program, where French is taught even if you don't speak the language.

Many students who couldn't speak French now study at Shanghai French School, and the event featured testimony from parents at the French School, explaining how their kids succeeded, as well as teachers relating how they teach French to non-French speakers.

The FLSco program is for students who don't know French. It takes about two years and helps students learn the basics they need for school. It's a way for everyone, no matter their language background, to enjoy French education at Shanghai French School!

Concordia's Class of 2024 Spread Their Wings



Concordia's high school Class of 2024 has been receiving a steady stream of early acceptance offers from prestigious universities and liberal arts colleges across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Hong Kong.

The seniors have been accepted into a range of institutions, including Ivy League schools, U.S. News Top 35 national universities, and U.S. News Top 15 national liberal arts colleges.

This also encompasses respected business and art schools, and institutions within the Top 25 of the QS World University Rankings.

Concordia celebrates each student's acceptance, recognizing it as a testament to the hard work and dedication of its 69 graduating students.

Outstanding University Offers for BISS Class of 2024

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS), would like to send a huge congratulations to its Class of 2024 for the outstanding university offers being received.

These offers stretch across the globe, including the UK, US and Hong Kong, and include world-renowned institutions, such as the University of Oxford, with a wide range of subject choices – from Mathematics and Computer Science to Visual Art and Film Studies.

BISS celebrates the dedication and hard work of all 54 graduates, and wishes them the very best on their exciting futures.







