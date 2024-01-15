  1. home
Decades of Educational Leadership at SCIS: Meet Daniel Eschtruth

By Sponsored, January 15, 2024

In a candid interview, Daniel Eschtruth, a stalwart in international education for over two decades, shares insights into his enriching journey as an educator in China. Watch the video above.

Reflecting on the dynamic landscape, challenges, and triumphs, Eschtruth provides a unique perspective on the transformative power of education.

To watch the full interview, scan the QR code below.

Weixin-Image_20240113153951.png

As the Director of Schools at Shanghai Community International School (SCIS), he invites individuals to explore the educational excellence SCIS offers.

Prospective families are urged to join the Open House on January 23 and 24, offering an opportunity to meet the leadership team, experience classrooms, and witness the top-notch facilities that contribute to SCIS's legacy of holistic education.

Discover the SCIS difference and shape your educational journey.

Weixin-Image_20240113154011.jpg

[All images and video courtesy of SCIS]

A World of Possibilities: SCIS Open House Welcomes You!

Unlock possibilities at the SCIS Open House, where families explore the vibrant, international community firsthand.

Unlocking Opportunities: How Knowledge Empowers Progress at SCIS

The Director of Schools at SCIS explores the transformative impact of education on personal and academic success.

Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

SpicyComedy Club co-founder Norah.

Snow Much Fun: SCIS Winter Carnival 2023 Returns November 25!

Uncover surprises, games, shopping, delicious food and drinks, and entertainment. It's a winter wonderland you won't want to miss!

SCIS Launches International Scholars Program 2024-2025

SCIS is offering the opportunity to join our community of internationally-minded individuals.

Meet the Man Who Created Shanghai Monopoly

Just don't land on the Bund...

Discover SCIS | Open House – Explore the Future, Today!

Only one week left to register for the SCIS Open House on November 10.

Meet the MYbarre Fitness Founders in Shenzhen

Siri Nordhejm and Ann MacLellan are heading south.

