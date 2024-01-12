ZenZone App – One Teenager's Answer to Digital Distractions

When Shanghai American School Puxi student Luke Penaloza's gaming device broke, he found his academic performance saw a stark improvement.

It was a revelation, and one that inspired him to develop ZenZone, an app that blocks digital distraction during periods when the user wants to focus.

We caught up with the entrepreneurial teenager to find out more...

How did the idea for the app first come about?

Being an avid gamer for most of my childhood, I spent many hours immersed in all sorts of worlds. These hours began to add up by the time I hit high school, and the increasing workload began to take its toll on my mental health.

In a momentous stroke of luck (I call it destiny), my gaming device broke with no immediate replacement. Now with immense time on my hands – with no distraction from gaming – my academic skills began to develop rapidly.

Realizing this process and how universal internet distraction is, I began brainstorming how to "product-ize" this insight – and ZenZone was born.

How does it work?

ZenZone works by using Apple’s Screentime API to limit users’ access to digital distractors during times when they need to focus.

Users input all digital distractors into a list called the 'Blocklist.' As the name suggests, the list specifies which apps and websites will be blocked during the period of time the user wants to focus.

After setting up the Blocklist, users can start a Focus Session where their Blocklist is activated and they can reach unparalleled focus.

Users can also simply use ZenZone’s default Blocklist of popular distractions.

Tell us about the name, ZenZone?

The name ZenZone comes from the core premise of helping our users get in the zone.

How did you go about turning the idea for your app into reality?

After reaching out, doing my 'due diligence,' and negotiating with multiple developers, I reached my first deal with what is now the ZenZone team.

Consisting of three freelance developers, the dev team turned my designs and wireframes from just drawings on paper and PNGs on the laptop to an actual app.

To raise funding for the development of the app, I reached out to potential investors in Shanghai, as well as competed in competitions with prize money for grants.

What makes ZenZone unique?

ZenZone’s tagline is 'By Teenagers, For the World.'

Teenagers are, on average, the most distracted people in the world. Ironically, this makes us the best to build something to make you less distracted.

ZenZone utilizes the mind of a teenager to inform intentional designs. From the color palette – green is the color that the brain responds to for focus and calmness – to the Streaks function – which users use to share their progress and motivate themselves – ZenZone’s features and intention behind those features are what makes it unique.

What has the feedback been for the app so far?

Having launched both the MacOS and iOS app, I received feedback from a range of perspectives – an exciting point in the development journey.

Teachers and administrators at Shanghai American School heavily supported ZenZone; SAS High School principal Stephen Caskie and many other members of the staff loved and installed the app themselves.

From fellow students from across the world, I received positive feedback about the effectiveness of the Focus Session feature and the convenience of the Blocklist menu.

Students often chimed in on potential features to add, and I loved it. As my classmates, peers, and – more importantly – fellow procrastinators reached out, this feedback was invaluable.

You were even invited by the United Nations headquarters for the SDG Summit 2023. How did that feel?

I felt incredibly honored and excited to have been invited to the UN SDG weekend. After giving various presentations and co-hosting events led by the UN and other NGOs, this invitation was a great culminating milestone.

After attending the UN SDG summit, I was inspired by the diverse voices of leadership; people of all cultural backgrounds, ages, and passions came together to discuss innovative solutions to the worlds' pressing issues.

Though I was undoubtedly excited about the prospect about doing big things, this trip to the UN also reminded me that our jobs are certainly not finished; as a young social entrepreneur, I have a long road ahead that is sure to have its challenges.

This invitation to the UN will be part of my fuel to propel the communities I am a part of.

Any more big ideas in the pipeline?

In the coming year, ZenZone plans to roll out Android and Windows versions of its Apple app.

We hope to accommodate users of all platforms to form a ZenZone community where people can spend time doing things they truly love without the stress of procrastination hanging over their heads.

ZenZone is available to download in the Apple app store.

[All images courtesy of Luke Penaloza / ZenZone]