JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Introduces Live Concert Series

By That's Beijing, January 12, 2024

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort is thrilled to invite guests to indulge in world-class entertainment amidst the captivating Canadian landscape. Renowned for its unparalleled luxury and breathtaking view of Lake Rosseau, the resort brings an unforgettable live concert series to the heart of luxury.

The Jim Cuddy Band on February 10, 2024

JW-Marriott-The-Rosseau-Muskoka-02.jpg

The Jim Cuddy Band, led by the iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy, is set to captivate audiences once again with their signature blend of roots rock and heartfelt melodies. Renowned for their soulful performances and musical prowess, this band promises an unforgettable concert experience, intertwining poignant lyrics with captivating rhythms.

Celtic Tenors and Beatlemania on March 15, 2024

JW-Marriott-The-Rosseau-Muskoka-03.jpg

Prepare for an evening of unparalleled musical excellence as the Celtic Tenors harmonize their rich voices with timeless melodies, taking audiences on an emotive journey through Celtic classics and contemporary hits.

Trans-Canada Highwaymen on April 13, 2024

JW-Marriott-The-Rosseau-Muskoka-04.jpg

Prepare to be mesmerized as the Trans-Canada Highwaymen, an acclaimed supergroup comprised of iconic Canadian artists, take center stage at JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort on April 13, 2024. This unforgettable performance promises an evening of musical brilliance, showcasing the collective talents of renowned musicians who have left an indelible mark on the country's music scene.

"At JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka, we are dedicated to curating extraordinary experiences for our guests," said Managing Director Didier Dolivet. "These exclusive live concerts exemplify our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment within the backdrop of our luxurious resort, offering our guests unforgettable memories."

The concerts will take place at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort, providing an intimate setting for guests to enjoy world-class performances amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of Muskoka. Guests can complement their concert experience with bespoke dining options, luxurious accommodations, and a range of amenities that define the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort experience.

Tickets are available for purchase through the https://live-incorporated.com

