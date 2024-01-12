6 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour



Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.



4-Day Into the Wild Feminine Retreat in Anji Mountains

Four days in the mountains where Yoga for Life embark on a journey of reclaiming your wild feminine spirit, sisterhood and embracing your womanhood.

Storytelling, journaling, eating wholesome meals, laughing, practicing yoga and meditation; during this retreat we connect with ourselves, our bodies and each other in a raw, authentic and intentional way!

This retreat is an invitation to explore yourself as a woman – your desires, fears, challenges, body, mind, spirit, power – while immersed in nature.

8-Day South Vietnam to Cambodia Angkor Wat





Uncover the charm of South Vietnam and explore the soul of Cambodia.

Embark on an eight-day journey from South Vietnam to North Cambodia, immersing yourself in the rich history, vibrant culture, and natural beauty of the region.

Begin in Ho Chi Minh City, where you'll explore iconic landmarks and visit the historic Cu Chi Tunnels.

Then, venture into the Mekong Delta, discovering the local lifestyle and cruising through narrow water lanes.

Continue to Siem Reap in Cambodia, where the magnificent Angkor Temples await, offering a glimpse into the grandeur of the Khmer Empire.

Conclude your adventure with visits to Banteay Srei, the Cambodia Landmine Museum, and the picturesque Tonle Sap Lake.

3-Day CNY Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat in Anji Mountains





This CNY holiday Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat!

Over the past 6 years, Yoga for Life has brought over 650 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, floor heating and fireplace, amazing nature and ancient trees.

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Our hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

These are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes place in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang



The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West.

As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China.

This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with sights including the Huang River, Confucius Temple, Rainbow Mountains and Mogao Grottoes.

A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes of the Silk Road.

