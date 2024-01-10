20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

Explore Foshan Afternoon Tea

The InterContinental Foshan Dongping integrates the ancient charm of Foshan into its magnificent afternoon tea. With creative ideas and inspiration from Foshan architecture, the chefs decorate it with colorful elements, presenting a sweet collision of Chinese and Western styles that awakens your multiple senses.



Price: RMB288/set

Until April 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86757-8618 8888

InterContinental Foshan Dongping, No.8 Wenhua South Road, Lecong, Shunde

Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea



Indulging in the enchanting flavors of the Chinese New Year with our exquisite Chinese New Year Tea set. Inspired by the rich culinary heritage of Shunde, a district renowned for its Lingnan-style delicacies, Sofitel Foshan proudly presents a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation. Savor the artistry of our talented chefs as they craft delectable treats infused with local ingredients and innovative techniques. Let us offer you a culinary journey with our meticulously prepared menu. Experience leisure time in the afternoon sunlight on our remarkable sky-high lawn.



Price: RMB368/set

Util February 29, 2024



For Reservations: +86757-2927 0805

Le Bar, 11/F, Sofitel Foshan, No.3 Hebin Road South, Lecong, Shunde

Zhuhai

New Year Theme Afternoon Tea

Located at the west center of Zhuhai, the hotel presents the New Year theme afternoon tea at The Lounge recently. Sitting on the 22nd floor of the hotel, The Lounge is well compliant with Marriott Brand's 'Greatroom' theme, providing classic coffee, Chinese tea and themed afternoon tea in daytime, cocktails and liquors at night time.



Price: RMB298 per set

Until February 29, daily, 2pm - 5pm

The Lounge, 22/F Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan, No.204 Huanbin Lane, Jinwan

Lunar New Year Theme Afternoon tea



Delight in unforgettable memories with family and friends enjoying the exquisite Lunar New Year Theme Afternoon tea in SKY2989 and H COFFEE&SPACE. Bar "SKY2989" located in 28F, you could view the grand Macao view; Lobby lounge "H COFFEE&SPACE" equips Outdoor pet-friendly venue. The restaurants are full of cozy atmosphere makes your staycation have ownsome moments. The set menu includes exquisite desserts and savory snacks, contains festive elements and beautiful meaning both on visual effects and taste, wishing you have a lucky and bright Chinese New Year.



Price: RMB298/set

Until March 31, 2024

For Reservation: +86756-8599270（SKY 2989）

+86756-8996232（H COFFEE & SPACE）

Hilton Zhuhai, No.2989 Nanwan South Road, Xiangzhou

Forger Party



In the words of Buddha, "Meetings are destined to part, and in every phase, there is a prayer." Life is fleeting, and our encounters are brief. Therefore, we must cherish each moment of joy and every meeting. FORGER火滚, this artistic collective, is about to undergo a significant transformation. After the performance at LIVE HOUSE in Zhuhai on January 13, FORGER will no longer conduct collective performances. Though it marks an end for the group, it signifies a fresh start for each member.



January 13, from 8pm

Let's Livehouse, Above the slide of Leshi Cultural District, No. 70 Daishan Road, Qianshan, Xiangzhou

Shantou

"Red" Fortune Unleashed

Indulge in the artfully crafted Chinese New Year-themed afternoon tea at Shantou Marriott Hotel. Festive elements paired with exquisite sweet and savory treats. Unveil the exclusive "honey" secrets for a prosperous New Year. Let the cloud-filled afternoon be immersed in sweet and fragrant delight!



Price: RMB238/set

Until February 24, 2024, 2pm - 5pm

Lobby Lounge, 27F Shantou Marriott Hotel

Hong Kong

teamLab Future Park

Presented by the international art collectives teamLab, teamLab Future Park pushes the boundaries of the 'co-creation' concept and invites visitors into a dreamlike realm of interactive fun at the crossroads of technology and art.



Until January 14, 2024

13/F, Enterprise Square Five, MegaBox, 38 Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Bay

Madame Song: Pioneering Art and Fashion in China



This special exhibition is the world's first-ever museum exhibition devoted to the legendary Song Huai-Kuei, a revered figure in Chinese art, film, music and fashion from the 1980s to the 2000s. The exhibition sheds light on Madame Song's fascinating multiple identities and professional pursuits. It features more than 320 objects, including rare archival materials, clothing designed by prominent fashion designers, movie costumes and footage, artworks, and large-scale tapestry installations.



Until April 14, 2024

West Gallery, M+ Museum

Cantonese Opera Young Talent Showcase 2023/24 (Phase 5)



The Cantonese Opera Young Talent Showcase at Yau Ma Tei Theatre is dedicated to nurturing new talent in Cantonese opera, from performers to backstage practitioners. Over 100 young talents will receive hands-on tutoring from industry titans who serve as artistic directors of the programme. In Phase 5 of the showcase for 2023/24, there will be seven programmes.



January 10 - 23, 2024

Ko Shan Theatre New Wing Auditorium

Double Trumpet Concerto by Fazıl Say



Both hailed as the 'Paganini of the trumpet', Sergei Nakariakov and Gábor Boldoczki are joining hands on stage in Hong Kong. Together with the Hong Kong Sinfonietta under the baton of Music Director Emeritus Yip Wing-sie, they will perform the Asian première of Fazıl Say's Concerto for Two Trumpets, composed especially for the duo. The programme also includes Mozart's Symphony No. 29 and Stravinsky's Symphony in Three Movements.



January 13, 2024, from 8pm

Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall

The 6th Hong Kong Hiking Festival



The 6th Hong Kong Hiking Festival celebrates Hong Kong’s beautiful country parks and features hiking as a signature activity for visitors of Hong Kong. The event also aims to raise public awareness in hiking safety and the health benefits associated with the activity, and promote environmental protection.



January 14, 2024

Peak Area, Pok Fu-Lam Country Park

ABYSS Presents: Planet Euphoria

ABYSS's brand-new ambient audio-visual experience transports you to another dimension,



January 12, from 9pm

Music Room, 4/F Eaton Hotel, 380 Nathan Road, Jordan

Draglicious Rooftop Brunch Vol. 5



New year, new brunch ~ performances by HK's top Drag Queens, free-flow bubbly, 4-course feast, live DJ, best-dressed contest, and more!



January 13, from 12noon - 2.30pm

Cruise Restaurant & Bar, 23/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric, 1 North Point Estate Lane,, Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong North Point, Hong Kong Island

Bryan Bentley - Black Sea Captain



Bryan Bentley headlines the first Backstage Comedy headliner show of 2024 with his new show Black Sea Captain!



January 13, from 8pm

BaseHall 2, LG/F, 1 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong Island

Mark Sixma at Zeus LKF



Prepare for an electrifying night of dance music mastery as Zeus LKF proudly presents Mark Sixma on January 13! Hailing from the dance music hub of Breda, the Netherlands, Mark Sixma has solidified his place among the global dance music elite.



January 13, from 11pm

Zeus, 22/F, California Tower 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central, Hong Kong Island

Saturday Night with DJ Groove



Get ready to groove all night long with DJ Groove at our in-person event, A Saturday Night with DJ Groove!



January 13, from 10pm

Petticoat Lane, 8/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central, Hong Kong Island

Macao



The Madness Never Ends

Artelli, the pioneering multi-dimensional art space, presents "The Madness Never Ends," the brand-new solo exhibition of contemporary artist, Chen Wei Zhu from 8 December 2023 - 19 January 2024. Featuring over 50 new original works, this exhibition is the first in Macau and largest solo exhibition of Zhu.



Until January 19, 2024

Artelli, L01A, L02 The Showroom, City of Dreams, Macau

HCFC x Hins Birthday Party



Celebrating his birthday, Hins Cheung invites fans to a special party in Macau on January 14, 2024, following "The Prime Classics" concert. Divided into two sessions, the party promises to extend the emotional journey from London to Macau, creating lasting memories.



January 14, 2024

The Londoner Macao, Cotai highway

Macao City Fringe Festival



Embark on a journey into the extraordinary at the 22nd Macao City Fringe Festival, themed "Play_New Horizon," taking place from January 17 to 28. Featuring 17 captivating performances and an array of peripheral activities, the festival invites audiences to explore a whimsical and entertaining art playground, discovering joy in its simplest and most direct forms. Join us for an unforgettable experience in the heart of Macao's vibrant cultural landscape.



For tickets & Venue information: www.macaucityfringe.gov.mo

January 17 - 28, 2024

Golden Eminence



Treasures from the Palace Museum and the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery. A total of 137 pieces of treasures from the collections of both the Palace Museum and Tashi Lhunpo Monastery are on display in this exhibition.



Until March 31, 2024

Museu de Arte de Macau (Museum of Art Macao), Av. Xian Xing Hai, Macao

