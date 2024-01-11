  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Foshan's Underwater Treasure Hunt Takes Unusual Turn

By Billy Jiang, January 11, 2024

0 0

In a tale that could rival any treasure hunt movie plot, the spotlight is on Foshan, Guangdong, where an invaluable green jade, worth a staggering RMB12 million, found itself in a river. 

The twist?

The determined owner spared no expense, even if it meant draining the entire river for its recovery!


Video showing successful retrieval of the precious jade from the riverbed. Video via 南方都市报/Sina Weibo

The drama unfolded when a livestream host in Foshan's Nanhai Pingzhou, famed for its jade and jewelry, attempted to showcase the radiant beauty of the jade under natural light. 

Unfortunately, in a moment of gripping suspense, the jade slipped from their grasp, dropped into the waters below. 

What followed was a three-day-and-counting saga of recovery efforts.

The news spread like wildfire, capturing the curiosity of netizens far and wide. 

Live broadcasts of the recovery process took over social media platforms from the early hours of January 8. 

The anticipation was palpable, but the climax finally arrived that very night, with the successful retrieval of the precious jade from the riverbed.

The rumored value of this green jade ring is a jaw-dropping RMB12 million, with the owner offering a handsome reward of RMB2 million to the lucky salvager. 

However, industry experts remain skeptical about the RMB12 million price tag, suggesting that the reward might be more of a legend than a reality.

While the value of the jade is no joke, the decision to drain the river has left some locals less than thrilled. 

Nevertheless, one might argue that finding a jade in a river is a tad easier than the proverbial needle in a haystack.

What's your take on this riveting real-life treasure hunt? Share your thoughts with us. For more amusing tales from the Greater Bay Area, stay tuned to our official WeChat account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via 南方都市报/Sina Weibo]

Foshan Treasure Hunt

more news

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

697 Cases, 479 in Guangzhou, 29 in Shenzhen and only 5 in Foshan

697 Cases, 479 in Guangzhou, 29 in Shenzhen and only 5 in Foshan

A big drop in numbers in Foshan.

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

The situation doesn't look good for Guangzhou...

115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

Cases rise again Guangzhou.

Ninety-two Cases, Updates for Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan

Another day, another COVID update.

Foshan Metro Line 2 Opens

Foshan Metro line opens after a long wait.

23 Sanya Events: SUP Certification, Pool Parties, Treasure Hunts & More

Check out the many events Sanya has going on this weekend and next week.

Looted Treasure Returned to Beijing's Old Summer Palace

The iconic horse-head bronze statue will be displayed permanently in the Zhengjue Temple of the Old Summer Palace.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Longest Straight Path on Earth Starts in China, Ends in Liberia

This Day in History: Pamela Werner Murdered in Old Peking

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Shanghai Food & Drink Gossip: December 2023

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Live Pro Wrestling Returns to GBA with MKW Bash at the Bay 3

Live Pro Wrestling Returns to GBA with MKW Bash at the Bay 3

The GOAT Celebrates Belated Grand Opening After Three Exciting Years

The GOAT Celebrates Belated Grand Opening After Three Exciting Years

ZenZone App – One Teenager's Answer to Digital Distractions

ZenZone App – One Teenager's Answer to Digital Distractions

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Introduces Live Concert Series

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Introduces Live Concert Series

8 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

8 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives