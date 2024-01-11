WATCH: Foshan's Underwater Treasure Hunt Takes Unusual Turn

In a tale that could rival any treasure hunt movie plot, the spotlight is on Foshan, Guangdong, where an invaluable green jade, worth a staggering RMB12 million, found itself in a river.

The twist?

The determined owner spared no expense, even if it meant draining the entire river for its recovery!



Video showing successful retrieval of the precious jade from the riverbed. Video via 南方都市报/Sina Weibo

The drama unfolded when a livestream host in Foshan's Nanhai Pingzhou, famed for its jade and jewelry, attempted to showcase the radiant beauty of the jade under natural light.

Unfortunately, in a moment of gripping suspense, the jade slipped from their grasp, dropped into the waters below.

What followed was a three-day-and-counting saga of recovery efforts.

The news spread like wildfire, capturing the curiosity of netizens far and wide.

Live broadcasts of the recovery process took over social media platforms from the early hours of January 8.

The anticipation was palpable, but the climax finally arrived that very night, with the successful retrieval of the precious jade from the riverbed.

The rumored value of this green jade ring is a jaw-dropping RMB12 million, with the owner offering a handsome reward of RMB2 million to the lucky salvager.

However, industry experts remain skeptical about the RMB12 million price tag, suggesting that the reward might be more of a legend than a reality.

While the value of the jade is no joke, the decision to drain the river has left some locals less than thrilled.

Nevertheless, one might argue that finding a jade in a river is a tad easier than the proverbial needle in a haystack.

[Cover image via 南方都市报/Sina Weibo]