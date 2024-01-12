8 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Britannica International School Shanghai



Located in the heart of the city, Britannica International School Shanghai delivers the best of British education, following the English National Curriculum, adapted to meet the needs of international students aged 2 to 18.



Their commitment to maintaining a low teacher to student ratio, with small class sizes, means they have the time to identify, celebrate and develop excellence in every child.

The Britannica Open Day will kick off with an engaging and captivating performance by their talented students.



Following the performance, Principal, Mr. Paul Farrell will give a presentation, highlighting the unique features and advantages that make Britannica an outstanding school for families in Shanghai.

Mr. John Benson, Head of Primary, will also be holding a panel discussion, with current primary students sharing their own experience at Britannica from both academic and extra-curriculum aspects.

You will then have the opportunity to join a demo class and a school tour lead by the admissions team.



We look forward to welcoming you and sharing the Britannica experience with you!

Dates:



Thursday, January 25

Saturday, February 3 (EYFS Workshop)

Thursday, March 28

Address: 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:



Concordia International School Shanghai

Concordia International School Shanghai are excited to welcome prospective students and their parents to their Open Days in January 2024.



Join them to discover more about their commitment to authentic learning and student-centered character development.

Engage with their qualified faculty, explore their uniquely designed learning spaces, and learn about their comprehensive college counseling program.

Open Days in January



Applying for Grade 6 to Grade 12 next school year

Thursday, January 25, 8.45-11am

Applying for Preschool to Grade 5 next school year

Saturday, January 27, 9-11am

To book your place, scan the QR code below:

Telephone: +86 21 5899 0380

Email: admissions@concordiashanghai.org

Address: 345 Huangyang Lu, by Mingyue Lu, Pudong District 黄杨路345号, 近明月路

If you can’t make it to the above Open Day events, join Admissions Information Sessions or book an individual tour.

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong



Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong is pleased to announce their Open Day schedule!

Parents want the very best for their children. That's why Dulwich Pudong offers exceptional international education that goes beyond academic excellence.



Register for one of Dulwich Pudong’s upcoming Open Days to discover your child's passion and learn more about their unique approach, which helps children thrive by fostering critical thinking, leadership skills, and cultural diversity, whilst supporting wellbeing and encouraging their holistic interests.

Address: 266 Lan'an Lu, by Biyun Lu, Jinqiao, Pudong New District 蓝桉路266号, 近碧云路

Junior School – Ages 7 to 11



Dates: Tuesday, January 16, 4.30-6pm

To book your place, scan the QR code on the poster below:

Senior School – Ages 11 to 18



Date: Saturday, January 27, 9am-12 noon

To book your place, scan the QR code on the poster below:

For families unable to attend the Open Day, Dulwich offer personalized family tours scheduled at your convenience. Scan the QR code below to get started.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Don't miss this opportunity to unlock the excellence of early learning. Join Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi at one of their Open Mornings and be part of the Dulwich educational journey.



Meet their dedicated educators, explore innovative approaches, and experience an engaging and nurturing environment for your little ones.

With three additional Open Morning dates this festive season, seize the chance to witness the Dulwich difference.



Dates:



Thursday, January 18

Thursday, February 1

Saturday, March 16

Thursday, March 28

Address: 2000 Qianpujing Lu, by Shuguang Lu, Minhang District 茜浦泾路2000号, 近曙光路.



To book your place, scan the QR code on the poster below:

French School Shanghai

Discover what makes international education "à la française"!

French School Shanghai are delighted to invite you to their open houses on their Qingpu and Yangpu campuses.

This is the occasion for families to:

Meet the LFS team, including the school leadership

Benefit from a detailed presentation of the curriculum, the language streams, as well as the program dedicated to non-French speaking students

Ask all your questions

Discuss with families who have enrolled their children at the LFS

Visit our campuses, discover the LFS infrastructure

French School Shanghai – or Lycée Français de Shanghai or LFS – is part of the Agency for French Teaching Abroad (AEFE) network.

It's an international nonprofit school with 1,360 students from 40 nationalities, aged 2 to 18, across its Qingpu and Yangpu campuses.

Tuition fees range from RMB120,000 to RMB190,000, making LFS the most affordable international school in Shanghai.

LFS welcomes Chinese citizens born abroad or with a foreign citizen parent.

The school offers the French National program with diverse streams (General, European, International American, and International Chinese).

The French as a Language of Instruction (FLSco) program supports non-French speakers in integrating into the French education system.

Yangpu Campus

Thursday, January 25

Thursday, March 14

Thursday, April 11

Address: 788 Jiangwancheng Lu, by Yinxing Lu, Yangpu District 江湾城路788号, 近殷行路



Qingpu Campus

Thursday, February 1

Thursday, March 21

Thursday, April 18

Address: 350 Gaoguang Lu, by Gaojing Zhi Lu, Qingpu District 高光路350号, 近高泾支路



To book your place, scan the QR code on the poster below:



Nord Anglia International School (NAIS) Shanghai, Pudong



Join one of their upcoming Open Days to come and experience life at NAIS Pudong. You’ll have the opportunity to learn more about life at the school, ask any questions you may have about your child’s academic journey, and then tour their beautiful campus and meet with a variety of teaching staff and students.

Learn more about NAIS Pudong's close personalized learning environment; their British curriculum setup and IB Diploma programme and how they’re delivered; and delve into their unique collaborations with world-class establishments such as Juilliard, MIT, IMG Academy and UNICEF.

NAIS Pudong will also provide updates on their brand new Scholarship and New Horizons programs during the sessions.

Dates: Thursday, January 18, 9am & Wednesday February 28, 9am

Address: 2888 Junmin Gong Lu, by Henghe Zhong Lu, Pudong District 军民公路2888号，近恒和中路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:

Shanghai Community International School (SCIS)



Discover the vibrant, inclusive, and international community of Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) during their upcoming Open House on January 23 and 24.

SCIS is welcoming potential families to explore their campus, meet their impressive administrative team, and witness the dynamic student life at SCIS.

Take a tour of their state-of-the-art facilities and catch a glimpse of students fully engaged in their lessons.

It's an opportunity to experience firsthand the excellence and warmth that define the SCIS educational community.

They look forward to welcoming you into the SCIS family!

Dates: January 23 & 24



Address:

Hongqiao Campus, 1161 Hongqiao Lu, by Yili Lu, Changning District 虹桥1161号, 近伊犁路

Hongqiao ECE Campus, 2212 Hongqiao Lu, by Hongmei Lu, Changning District 虹桥路2212号, 近虹梅路



Pudong Campus, 198 Hengqiao Lu, by Hunan Lu, Pudong District 横桥路198号, 近沪南路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:

YCIS Shanghai

During the Open Days, YCIS Shanghai's history and network, educational philosophy and curriculum, teachers, and academic achievements will be introduced.

After the presentation, their admissions team will guide visiting families to explore its classrooms and Learning Communities.

This provides an opportunity to experience a real learning environment for children and gain a deeper understanding of how your child can become part of their vibrant international community.

To book your place, scan the QR code on the poster below:

