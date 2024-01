5 New Measures Just Made Visiting China Easier

Some good news for those planning a visit to China, as China's National Immigration Administration introduces five significant measures – effective from today, January 11 – to streamline entry for foreign nationals, facilitating business, study, and tourism.

Here are the key details...



1. Eased Visa Application for Urgent Visits

China is relaxing visa requirements for foreign nationals engaged in urgent business cooperation, visits, investments, family visits, and personal matters unrelated to diplomatic or official activities.

Those unable to secure a visa abroad in time can now apply for a visa upon arrival with relevant documents, such as an invitation letter.

2. 24-Hour Transit Without Inspection at Key Airports

Foreign nationals transiting directly at nine major international airports can now enjoy a 24-hour direct transit without going through border inspection formalities.

This applies to passengers holding international connecting flights within 24 hours, proceeding to a third country or region.

These airports are:

Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Daxing International Airport

Shanghai Pudong International Airport

Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport

Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport

Xi'an Xianyang International Airport

3. Convenient Visa Extension, Renewal, and Reissue Locally

Foreign nationals engaged in short-term, non-diplomatic and non-official activities – such as business cooperation, visits, investment, family visits, tourism, and personal matters – can conveniently apply for visa extension, renewal, or reissue at the local public security exit-entry administrations.



4. Multiple Entry Visa for Frequent Visits

Foreign nationals with legitimate reasons for frequent entries and exits from China can now apply for a multiple-entry visa, making the process more efficient.

Relevant documents, such as invitation letters, are required for the application.



5. Streamlined Document Verification

To simplify the visa application process, foreign nationals can benefit from reduced document verification requirements.

If relevant information like accommodation registration records and business licenses can be verified through information sharing, there's no need to provide additional paper documentation.

Additionally, for short-term family reunion visas, a declaration of family relationship can substitute for proof of relationship.

These policy updates signify China's commitment to enhancing international exchanges and fostering a more welcoming environment for foreign visitors.



