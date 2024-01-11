20 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Thursday

Open Mic @ RIINK

An electrifying open mic event, hosted by local musicians, singer Wynn and guitarist Shaun. With their soulful melodies and infectious energy, they'll set the perfect backdrop for a night of musical fun.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the chill vibes of this vibrant venue, where everyone is encouraged to grab the mic or an instrument and share their love for music.

Plus, when you sing a song, you'll be treated to a complimentary drink from RIINK's fabulous cocktail bar!

The jamming session starts at 8pm, so don't miss this incredible opportunity to showcase your talent, savor hearty bar bites, and sip on delicious drinks!



Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Thu Jan 11, from 8pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Thursday & Saturday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Jan 11, 8pm, RMB158



Sat Jan 13, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Jan 13, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jan 13, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu Jan 18, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jan 19, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jan 20, 4.30pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Friday

AFTER DARK - Local Heroes Vol.2 @ Celia by Pulse



Get ready to be mesmerized as Celia undergoes a metamorphosis into a haven for techno enthusiasts on. The After Dark: Local Heroes special edition by Space Panda pledges an auditory journey, showcasing cutting-edge beats and melodious tunes spanning from melodic house to techno and everything in between.

Surrender to the rhythm and dance beneath the pulsating lights, surrounded by the energy of like-minded individuals. Set against the industrial backdrop of the new Celia space, this event guarantees an immersive experience, bringing together some of the cities most interesting DJs for a night that will echo in your memories long after the night concludes.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Fri Jan 12, 10pm-Late; RSVP for free entry before midnight, RMB100 on the door, includes one drink.

Celia by Pulse, 154 Nanyang Lu, by Xikang Lu 南阳路154号, 近西康路.

Friday & Saturday



Harry Potter's Yule Ball @ The Pearl



Shanghai has always been a mystical place full of wonder and imagination. And now, true magic will soon arrive at The Pearl as it transforms into Hogwarts.

On the weekend of January 12 & 13, the world’s most celebrated young wizard and his friends will be stopping by to thrill, enthrall and entertain the kid in us all at the Yule Ball, an entire weekend celebrating the the most prestigious school for witchcraft and wizardry.

Catch live appearances from your favorite characters, as well as performances throughout the evening, with scenes from the movies recreated, contests for best costumes and showcase games celebrating the world’s most famous wizarding franchise.

Come early and eat in the Great Hall with other wizards, witches, muggles and magical creatures. Professor Lung will be on hand to teach the magical culinary arts with a feast of delectable dishes.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Jan 12 & 13, from 6pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

90s Skate Party @ RIINK

Roll and dance yourself back to the vibrant 90s, a golden era where Shanghai blossoms and thrives.

Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of neon hues and pulsating beats, curated by talented DJs, as they transport you to the nostalgic soundscape of the 90s.

Join us at RIINK and embrace the spirit of that era, where retro energy electrifies the atmosphere.

The festivities kick off at 7pm, and the neon-lit bar awaits, poised to indulge you with delectable food and refreshing drinks that will flow all night long.

Don't miss this opportunity to relive the magic of the 90s in style!



Special TGIF deal: Gather your crew of 6 on Friday night and enjoy free shots to kickstart the party!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Jan 12 & 13, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

REL EVENTS ENT. Black Tie Party @ La Suite

At this Black Tie Party, La Suite will be your stage. Feel the attention to every detail by REL EVENTS ENT. – from the elaborate layout to the popular music and modern dance, they have created a unique atmosphere for you.

On this mysterious night, show your style, swing on the dance floor, release emotions, and share this unique experience with friends.

Presale tickets are just RMB88, including one drink. Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster above.

READ MORE: REL EVENTS ENT. X La Suite Black Tie Party

Fri & Sat Jan 12 & 13, 11pm-Late; RMB88 presale, RMB100 on the door. Includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Spring Festival Market @ Ambassy Court

Get ready to usher in the Dragon at Ambassy Spring Festival Market on Saturday. Over 40 artisan will have their talents on display. You’re sure to find an intriguing new objet d’art to spruce up your home or make the perfect fashion statement on your New Year visits.



Bask in the mild winter weather with food and drink from an international food court while swaying to the tunes from market favorite, Madalitso (2-3.30pm).

Free admission, pet friendly.

Sat Jan 13, 11.30am-4.30pm; Free Entry.

Ambassy Court, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

BELON @ Cafe Gray Deluxe

From Hong Kong to Shanghai. BELON, the Michelin-starred restaurant pops up in Café Gray Deluxe this Saturday for one night only.

Chef Jacob Zuidervliet is taking his passion for culinary artistry and precision to the bustling heart of Shanghai, where the vibrant pulse of art, fashion and gastronomy beats strongest.

A six-course menu priced at RMB1,388 per person will be served from 5.30-10.30pm. Call +86 21 3216 8088 to reserve your spot.

Sat Jan 13, 5.30-10.30pm; RMB1,388.

Café Gray Deluxe, 3/F, The Middle House, 366 Shimen Yi Lu, by Wujiang Lu 石门一路366号上海镛舍三层, 近吴江路.

Serbian NYE @ Yugo Grill

Head on over to Yugo Grill this Saturday to celebrate Serbian New Year's Eve. It is RMB288 for free flow drinks from 9pm until midnight, with a free glass of prosecco for everyone ad midnight, while there is a special dinner menu priced at RMB268 per person.

Sat Jan 13, from 9pm; RMB288 free flow, RMB268 dinner.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Miami Nights @ Funkadeli



Miami Nights is back, Shanghai is back, and the 80s will never die!

With Popopup, DJ’s Turner and Thee Baron are riding into Funkadeli on an electric cloud to bring you a neon-tinged night of new wave, synth pop, electro, and more!

Bring your dancing kicks, your fly homies, and leave them inhibitions at the door!



Sat Jan 13, from 9.30pm.

Funkadeli, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

ELECTROLOCO Vol. 2 @ Celia by Pulse



Get ready to immerse yourself in the electrifying beats of ElectroLoco Vol.2! Following the massive success of their first volume, they're back with a bang, bringing you the best house and techno music from Shanghai's top DJs.

It's a night of non-stop energy, where the dance floor transforms into a haven for music enthusiasts. Let the music take control as they elevate the party experience to new heights. Head along for an unforgettable journey into the heart of Shanghai's electronic music scene!

Free entry for everyone before 00.30am with password Nova Events. For VIP Table booking contact – 152 2147 2779.

Sat Jan 13, 10pm-Late; Free entry before 00.30am with password Nova Events, RMB100 on the door.

Celia by Pulse, 154 Nanyang Lu, by Xikang Lu 南阳路154号, 近西康路.

Ongoing



Matilda The Musical @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 101 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.

Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!



Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.



The original West End musical Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical has traveled the world and is making its return to China after four years.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Until Sun Jan 14, 2pm & 7:30pm; RMB1,080.

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路.

Looking Ahead



Jan 16: We Love Geography Quiz @ El Santo

This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Geography Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Jan 16, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Jan 18: Under the Sea @ Tomatito

Chef Jiayi, Chef Koen and Chef Vieira cooking amazing IS Seafood ingredients paired by special wines from the Good Food People. It doesn’t get sexier than that!

Chek out the menu below...

Thu Jan 18, 7.30pm; RMB588.



Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.



Jan 19 & 20: A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl



He had it comin’. We’ve heard it before, time and time again.

The new question that’s on everyone’s mind is: did she really do it?

The answer can only be found in the world premiere of a new immersive cabaret, Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit web series Why Women Kill and created by artistic duo Ksenia Geddes and Trenton Schneiders.

Come for a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your own detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Jan 19 & 20, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 20: Burns Night @ Geneva



A night of celebration to honor Rabbie Burns, widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland. Enjoy a traditional ceilidh dance, eat haggis, listen to the bagpipes and of course hear the poetry of the great man himself.

Chek out the evening's schedule below...

Sat Jan 20, from 6pm; RMB550.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Jan 20: Live Music by OJ & Corin @ Abbey Road



OJ & Corin are bringing back the rock songs and sing-alongs you love from the 90s and more.

Sat Jan 20, from 7pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Jan 20: NICO DE ANDREA (FR) ft. ESSENTIALS Vol.3 @ La Barra



Get ready to dive into the heart of Shanghai nightlife again on Saturday, January 20, as Space Panda presents the biggest edition so far of it's winter party series ESSENTIALS and the first international guest DJ of 2024.



Space Panda are bringing the music magic to La Barra again, a venue that knows how to set the stage for unforgettable moments. After an epic kickoff party in November, they are proud to present you the in-demand DJ\Producer from France... Nico De Andrea.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Jan 20, 9pm-Late; Early Bird RMB138, Presale RMB168, Door RMB198, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Jan 20: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 20, 9pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 21: Abba Mamma Mia Family Concert @ The Pearl



All the above fun, but for families. Educate your kids on the greatest Swedish music of all time and make sure they're singing along!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 21, Doors 12pm, Show 1pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Looking For More?







And Don't Forget to Join Our 'What's On in Shanghai' WeChat Group

Like to Promote an Event?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: