14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

A Dreamer's Tale - Conrad Shenzhen x Helena Rubinstein

Embark on a journey into the realms of dreams and artistry as Conrad Shenzhen partners with the century-old luxury skincare brand, Helena Rubinstein. From now until March 10, 2024, the hotel invites you to experience the exquisite legacy of Helena Rubinstein, celebrating the legendary ideals of Madame Helena through an immersive art-inspired escapade. As part of this cross-disciplinary collaboration, Conrad Shenzhen introduces the "Radiant Dreamscapes" cross-themed afternoon tea and the "Extraordinary Luxe" themed suites.



Available from January 2024

Conrad Shenzhen, No.5001 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Guest Shift Series KOAN Take Over



Embark on a flavorful journey with our exquisite cocktails from KOAN|1.12 Guest Bartender Night. Join us in the realm of mixology, where these elixirs, priced at just RMB108 per glass, invite you to savor the extraordinary.



January 12, from 8pm

KOAN, No.399 Qianwan 1st Road, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone, Nanshan

BAIA Latin Night



Head to our rooftop Terrace this Saturday for Latin Night. Music by: Aaron & Moncho (special guest)/ Moombahton/ Reggaeton/ Salsa & more + LIVE MUSIC



Free entrance

January 13, 10pm - late

For table or sofa bookings, please contact+86755-26818890 (limited)

BAIA, Terrace, 3/F, Sea World Area A, Nanshan

Music

IDLMs. Runway 2023 A/W Tour

Embark on a musical journey with the sensational Japanese quartet I Don't Like Mondays. Immerse yourself in their unique blend of 80s-inspired sounds, created with unwavering vocals, addictive rhythms, and a style that transcends the boundaries between Japanese and Western music.



January 11, 2024

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

LONG PLAY: Ryo Fukui II, the Golden Age



Jazz Cinematic Theater Vol.11 features Ryo Fukui II, the Golden Age.



January 13, 9.30pm - 11.30pm

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

Arts



Polar Day

An exhibition where artists collectively adorn and paint the narrative and rhythmic qualities of the polar day. Their individual differences, stemming from diverse backgrounds and experiences, elucidate why their works leap, dance, and pulsate like musical notes, yet refrain from engaging in any defining actions. Examining the commonality, they all carry international and cross-cultural perspectives. Through the lens of the exhibition theme, they reflect on the relentless, automatic commodification, and entertainment of culture from the vantage point of their respective artistic expressions.



Gallery MC, 210-212 Block A4, North District OCT-LOFT, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Overseas China Town North, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

FLY FLY FLY



"FLY FLY FLY" exhibition explores the essence of "flying" through the lenses of era, creativity, and youth. Hosted by the KennaXu Gallery, it features six dynamic young Asian female artists from New York, Seattle, and Amsterdam. In Shenzhen, this vibrant city, these post-90s artists break artistic norms, embracing post-contemporary exploration.



Until March 4, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, First Floor, Yuanzheng Entrepreneurship Building, No. 19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Yitian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

May People and Moon Pure Invariably



This year marks the 145th anniversary of the birth of Mr. He Xiangning. The exhibition not only features exquisite pieces from the He Xiangning Art Museum's collection but also includes precious works and historical documents borrowed from the Tianjin Museum and China News Service.



Until May 5, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Pingcheng and Yungang Grottoes Art in the Northern Wei Dynasty



The Yungang Grottoes, alongside the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang and the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, are renowned as one of China's largest ancient cave temple complexes. With a history of over 1,500 years, the exhibition showcases a wealth of cultural artifacts and historical materials from the Northern Wei Dynasty, totaling 237 pieces/sets. It comprehensively displays the rich outcomes of ethnic integration and cultural exchanges between East and West during the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty.



Until May 24, 2024

Lobby & Special Exhibition Hall No.2, Shenzhen Museum of History and Folk Culture, No.184, Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Lifestyle

SIS Movie Event - RESILIENCE

We are delighted to invite you to the upcoming Community Movie Event hosted by Shekou International School (SIS) on Saturday, January 13, 2024.



The Screening: RESILIENCE

RESILIENCE by James Redford delves into the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences, revealing the lifelong impact of childhood stress on health. The film highlights a movement using cutting-edge science to prevent toxic stress and break cycles of adversity.

Panel Discussion

The screening will be followed by an educational panel discussion. SIS panelists will provide valuable insights into understanding toxic stress and offer practical tips on addressing the impact to foster resilience and well-being.

January 13, 2024, 10am - 11.30am

Shekou International School The Bay Campus, Theatre 80 Gangwan Aveune, Shekou, Nanshan

Year of the Dragon Sundowner

Shenzhen Foreign Languages Greater Bay Area Academy will hold the Year of the Dragon Sundowner this Saturday from 4pm-8pm, as the grandest start of Chinese Culture Month. We hope everyone can enjoy Chinese culture, technology, and food together! To add to the excitement, we've also arranged a surprise event at 6.30pm.



January 13, 2024, 4pm - 8pm

Shenzhen Foreign Languages GBA Academy, No.30 Xiangtang Rd, Bantian Street, Longgang

Shenzhen Stories



Shenzhen Stories is a night for people to come together, share stories, laugh, and connect with the community. We're back in Shenzhen, we survived the winter break, we probably did New Year's Eve differently. Maybe we saw family and friends who we were delighted at the prospect of seeing… Did you long-haul it for Santa? Holidays are always special times - for collecting stories!



January 26, 7.30pm - late

Lazy Laowai, A103-1019 Nanhai Dadao, Nanshan

Born to Chillax



In the vibrant OCT-LOFT, a haven of inspiration, take a leisurely pause to explore the city's hidden facets and ignite collisions of creativity. Anticipate the unfolding of goodness, novelty, and joy. Let yourself move freely, boundaries expanding limitlessly. In 2024, grow at your own pace – early or late, fast or slow, challenging or easy.



Until February 25, 2024

OCT-Loft, Eastern Industrial Park, by Kaifeng Jie, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan

Phase Coffee Market: Urban Delights



Step into the lively world of Phase Coffee Market, where the phrase "Streetside" perfectly encapsulates the essence of this pop-up market. More than just a shopping destination, "Come Gather at Phase" is a bustling scene tucked away in the lanes of OCT-LOFT Creative Park—a place you encounter as you stroll past Phase Coffee, filled with joy whether you're passing by or making a stop. In the new year, "Come Gather at Phase" becomes a regular feature at Phase Coffee—a dynamic section offering periodic music performances, workshops, and diverse food and retail stalls. Designed with a core philosophy of serving the varied community in the neighborhood, it's your go-to offline urban guide for joy, relaxation, and discovery. Join us for an unforgettable urban experience!



January 13 - 14, 2024, 2pm - 6pm

Phase Coffee, F1-105E, OCT-Loft South Area, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: