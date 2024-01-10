  1. home
A World of Possibilities: SCIS Open House Welcomes You!

By Sponsored, January 10, 2024

Discover the vibrant, inclusive, and international community of Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) during their upcoming Open House on January 23 and 24.

SCIS is welcoming potential families to explore their campus, meet their impressive administrative team, and witness the dynamic student life at SCIS.

Take a tour of their state-of-the-art facilities and catch a glimpse of students fully engaged in their lessons.

It's an opportunity to experience firsthand the excellence and warmth that define the SCIS educational community.

They look forward to welcoming you into the SCIS family!

[All images courtesy of SCIS]

