REL EVENTS ENT. X La Suite Black Tie Party

By That's Shanghai, January 10, 2024

This weekend, enjoy a feast of sight and senses with REL EVENTS ENT. at La Suite.

Have you ever experienced fantasy scenes like this?

On this splendid night, in this gorgeously lit hall,

The gentlemen slowly entering,

The waiter takes their coats and leads them to the center of the party,

Elegant women gracefully waving feather fans, their lips adorned with vibrant red lipstick,

They’re looking at them.

REL EVENTS ENT. X La Suite Black Tie Party

At this Black Tie Party, La Suite will be your stage. Feel the attention to every detail by REL EVENTS ENT. – from the elaborate layout to the popular music and modern dance, they have created a unique atmosphere for you.

On this mysterious night, show your style, swing on the dance floor, release emotions, and share this unique experience with friends.

Presale tickets are just RMB88, including one drink, get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below.

Fri & Sat Jan 12 & 13, 11pm-Late; RMB88 presale, RMB100 on the door. Includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

