16 Amazing Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Recommended

That's Beijing Presents CoaCHUARlla at DDC

On January 13 2024, That's Beijing presents CoaCHUARlla at Dusk Dawn Club (DDC), an event dedicated the best music acts in China's capital.



Seven bands will take to the stage in a celebration of the city's creativity and talent on one of its most treasured stages. From punk rock to prog and featuring blasts from the past and current quirky characters, this is an event not to be missed and not to be matched for the rest of the year.

Ticket: RMB118 (ADV) / RMB138 (DOOR)

January 13, 2024, 6pm - late

Dusk Dawn Club, B1, No. 39, Shenlu Street, Chaoyang

Food & Drink



Dragon's Delight: Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner

Join us for an exquisite celebration of the Year of the Dragon at The St. Regis Beijing! Revel in a grand reunion dinner with your family, experiencing the perfect blend of sophistication and tradition. Usher in the majestic lunar year with a culinary journey at the award-winning Celestial Court Chinese Restaurant. Indulge in three meticulously curated Chinese New Year Reunion menus, each offering a fusion of flavors that promise an unforgettable dining experience. Elevate your celebrations with sumptuous fusion dishes, a symbol of prosperity and joy in the heart of Beijing.



Price: starting from RMB788 per person

Available from 8 January to 19 February, 2024

Celestial Court, The St. Regis Beijing, Tel:+8610-6460 6688 ext.2460

Lunar New Year Celebrations at Four Seasons Beijing



Embrace the joy of the Lunar New Year with Four Seasons Beijing's exquisite offerings! Experience the enchantment of the season with our exclusive surprises:



Miffy's Spring Adventure Afternoon Tea

RMB288 per set/single person, RMB518 per set/two persons

Traditional New Year Hamper

New Year Hamper starts from RMB1,688

Traditional Poon Choi

Early Bird Rate: RMB3,688, from January 10 to February 4, 2024, including take-away package

Regular Rate: RMB4,688

Lunar New Year Reunion Dinner

RMB1,888 per person

Available from January 2024

Four Seasons Beijing, No.48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Lunar New Year Limited IPA Gift Box



As the Year of the Dragon dawns, join us in a craft beer celebration like no other! Slowboat Brewing presents the exclusive Limited CNY IPA Gift Box, a perfect way to welcome the Lunar New Year. Let the snowflakes fall as you gather your loved ones around the table for the Spring Festival, enhancing the festivities with our specially curated IPA set. Adorned with a vibrant Chinese New Year label and presented in a stylish gift box, this collection beautifully blends tradition with flavor. Elevate your celebrations with Slowboat's Limited CNY IPA Gift Box – a toast to joy and prosperity!



Inside each box:

2 x 330ml cans of Monkey's Fist IPA

1 x 330ml can of Moon Jelly DDH Double IPA

1 x 330ml can of Monkey's Fist IPA

1 x Limited Edition Glass

Exclusive Slowboat hongbaos to share the joy!

Available from January 2024

Sanlitun Brewpub, No.6 Nan Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Maizidian Brewpub, No.78 Maizidian Street, Dongcheng

Dengshikou Taproom, No.157 Dengshikou Street, Dongcheng

Baitasi Taproom, No.73-2 Gongmenkou Xicha, Xicheng

Shichahai Taproom, Block 2 Hehuashichang, No.51 Di'anmen Avenue West, Xicheng (opening soon)

Africa Cup of Nations



From January 13, Ivory Coast will host the 34th Edition of the Africa Cup of Nations or AFCON. The competition was originally planned in Summer 2023. 24 Teams will engage in a tournament until February. Even though lots of games will take place in the middle of the night in China, Paddy's will try and bring you the best of the tournament but we won't be able to show all games unfortunately.



From January 13, 2024

Paddy O'Shea's, Beijing, No.28 Dongzhimen Wai Dajie, Chaoyang

Music

MOJO HAND: 10 Years of Blues

Calling all blues lovers! Get ready for this Friday as Mojohand makes their highly-anticipated return to the stage. These talented musicians are true pioneers of Chinese blues, marking their tenth year on this incredible musical journey. Following the show, DJ Anosi will be joining along with shot happy hoour, ensuring tonight is the night you can't miss.



January 12, from 9pm

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng

Kevin Harris Project



Kevin Harris, a musical trailblazer, seamlessly merges tradition and modernity, creating a unique style that captivates audiences. His performances, a harmonious blend of classical training and diverse influences, unfold with surprises and creativity.



January 11 - 12, 2024

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

DeFactto Jazz Music Weekend



DeFactto Jazz Music Weekend, created by DeFactto Records, brings a vital music event to the culturally dazzling 798 Art District of Beijing in 2024!



January 13, 2024

DeFactto Culture, Ceramics 3rd Street, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Arts

Jean Cardot Retrospective Exhibition



Join us for an extraordinary retrospective exhibition showcasing the masterpieces of Jean Cardot. With 70 sculptures and 20 sets of drawings, this exhibition is a tribute to the renowned international sculptor and Academician of the French Academy of Fine Arts. Jean Cardot's profound impact on the art world is celebrated through a curated display of his iconic works. Don't miss the opportunity to delve into the artistic journey of this visionary sculptor.



Until January 15, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

Homage to Bada Shanren: A Journey Through Chinese Freehand Painting



Join us on an artistic odyssey as the National Art Museum of China pays homage to the legendary Bada Shanren. This exhibition features 46 expressive masterpieces crafted by 11 talented artists. Starting from the works of Bada Shanren, the exhibition traces the evolution of Chinese freehand painting, aiming to enrich and carry forward the legacy of traditional Chinese culture. Immerse yourself in the beauty and spirit of freehand art that transcends time and tradition.



Until January 16, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

Mentor and Friend: A Glimpse of 20th Century Huangshan Paintings



Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of Huangshan through an exquisite selection of over 60 masterpieces from the National Art Museum of China. This exhibition pays tribute to the 20th-century artworks inspired by the majestic landscapes of Huangshan. Each stroke and color palette unfolds a visual narrative, offering a profound artistic journey that captures the essence of China's magnificent mountains and rivers. Join us in celebrating the timeless allure of Huangshan through the eyes of visionary artists.



Until January 16, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

Elemental Constellations



The exhibition "Elemental Novels" will showcase 17 sets of works from 15 artists worldwide, encompassing mediums such as painting, sculpture, installations, and video art.



Until February 5, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Spirit of Ceramics



The purpose of the exhibition is to carry forward the "spirit of ceramics", enhance the sense of national cultural identity and firm cultural self-confidence, display the latest creative achievements in the field of ceramic art from all over the world in China, share the creative experience and case studies of outstanding artists, strengthen academic exchanges, and promote the development of ceramic culture, art, industry and ceramic education, expand the way of talent cultivation, and stimulate the vitality of innovation.



Until February 25, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

798 Square Art Festival



The 798 Plaza Art Festival opened its doors to the public on December 22, 2023. Participating artists, representatives from park institutions, art collectors, and media guests were invited to inaugurate this winter's artistic extravaganza.



Until February 29, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Palace Museum Collection of Fine Glassware



This exhibition marks the first large-scale display of glass artifacts and related research outcomes from the 17th to the 20th century outside the museum. Featuring over 120 pieces, the exhibition is organized into three major sections, providing a comprehensive showcase that brings together Eastern and Western craftsmanship cultures. It presents a visual feast that seamlessly blends traditional and modern aesthetic styles, offering a unique exploration of the artistry and cultural significance embedded in these exquisite glass artifacts.



Until March 10, 2024

1/F Exhibition Hall, Guardian Art Center, No.1 Wangfujing Street, Chaoyang

Lifestyle

4 Week Scene Study Workshop

Cozmikk's 4 Week Level 1 Scene Study Workshop is for both beginner and experienced actors. By analysing and performing an advanced-level scene over the course of 4 weeks, students will have the opportunity to truly understand the nuanced and detailed art of acting. All performances will be done with a scene partner and on-camera, leaving you with a record of your acting skill and development!



Every Wednesday, from January 17, 2024 until February 7, 2024, from 7pm

Majiang Studio, No.10 Jianbanghuafu, Fengtai

