18 Amazing Art Shows This January in Guangzhou

Reflection of Truth



Embark on a unique exploration at the "Reflection of Truth" event, featuring four major thematic zones that bring history to life. Immerse yourself in the observation of objects, including vintage photography equipment and masterful manuscripts. Engage with the self through interactive installations and capture the moment with special commemorative future-oriented stamps in a distinctively futuristic style.



Available from December 25, 2023

Guangzhou Documentary Center (GZLIBDOC), B1/F, Guangzhou Library, No.4 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Monologues - Revel's World of Shakespeare



Prepare to be captivated by the art of solo performance as Joseph Graves, renowned theater director and Shakespearean expert, brings forth an authentic English-style monologue experience. With just an actor, a table, and two chairs, this performance transcends traditional bounds, showcasing the pinnacle of theatrical solo acts.



January 13, 3.30pm/7.30pm

Grandview Mall Theater, 7/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Clear Skies



Clear Skies, an exhibition by artist Zhao Zhengrong, unveils his recent collection on paper. Zhao's art addresses modernization, urbanization, and immigration, confronting societal changes. Earlier pieces delve into the disconnection amid rapid shifts, offering poignant commentaries on the tension, anxiety, and loss during transitions in social conditions. Echoing transformative movements like French Impressionism and the Ashcan School, Zhao's work aligns with a Western mindset to rethink art's role in real-life contexts.



Until January 14, 2024

Kui Yuan Gallery, No.9 Xuguyuan lu, Yuexiu

Cui Quanxi's New Oil Paintings Exhibition

The exhibition showcases over 20 recent oil paintings by Cui Quanxi, a military artist known as Tianyu. Born in 1956 in Jiangsu's Xuzhou, Cui Quanxi enlisted in the military in 1972. His artistic journey includes studies at Nanjing Art Institute and Beijing Liberation Army Art Academy. With numerous accolades and his own art studio in Guangzhou, Cui is a distinguished member of the Chinese Artists Association and Guangdong Artists Association, holding the title of National Senior Artist.



Until January 23, 2024

Sancai Gallery, No.38 Yanyu Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Explore and Practice

Nanyue King Mausoleum 40th Anniversary Exhibition

Embark on a journey through time at the special exhibition commemorating the 40th anniversary of the discovery of the Mausoleum of the Nanyue King. In celebration of Guangzhou Archaeology's 70th year and this significant archaeological milestone, the exhibition unfolds the four-decade story since the discovery, exploring various themes from multiple perspectives. Join us for a two-month exploration of the rich history and cultural significance encapsulated in the Nanyue King Mausoleum.



Until February 25, 2024

Nanyue King Museum, No. 867 Jiefang North Road, Yuexiu

Walking On AirWalking On Air



The large-scale event themed "Walking On Air: Art in Motion" conveys the brand philosophy of "harmony in work and life" through expressions in art, charity, and a human-centric community. This initiative aims to layer commercial spaces with additional functionality and meaning.



Until February 24, 2024

Lumina Guangzhou, 11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Lover in the World



This exhibition is the first to focus on the Chinese literary classic "The Romance of the Western Chamber." Leveraging the collection of this museum and bringing together 320 exquisite cultural relics from 13 cultural and museum institutions nationwide, it provides a multidimensional and all-encompassing presentation of the deep cultural connotations and noble spiritual pursuits of "The Romance of the Western Chamber." The exhibition delves into the profound influence of "The Romance of the Western Chamber" on material, spiritual, and cross-cultural exchanges, aiming to "bring to life the words written in ancient books" and thus achieve the creative transformation and innovative development of outstanding Chinese traditional culture.



Until February 25, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

In Praise of Love



Tribute to the Master - more than 20 authentic artworks - Exhibition of Pablo Picasso. Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso



Until February 26, 2024

Look Art Museum, 6/F Grandview Mall, Tianhe

Lucky! Lucky!



Explore the world of emerging artists from the Greater Bay Area and Taiwan in the captivating exhibition, "Lucky! Lucky!" These artists, driven by a pursuit of completeness in their works, emphasize the craft of painting and prefer personalized approaches to explore artistic language. Their creations not only showcase strong visual aesthetics but also demonstrate meticulous attention to detail, making this exhibition a visual feast.



Until February 29, 2024

Guangdong San Ta Museum of Art, Building 87, Zone A, Zinitang Cultural and Creative Park, No.7 Xi’an Road, Zini Village, Shawan Street, Panyu

Breeze From The South



This exhibition traces the trajectory of modern Guangdong art over 150 years, showcasing the diverse social landscapes of China from the late Qing Dynasty to the late 20th century. Explore the inheritance and innovation of traditional painting, as well as the study and promotion of new genres by famous artists in the Lingnan region.



Until February 29, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

Majestic Baota Mountain and Yanhe River



Over 100 carefully selected artworks from the China National Art Museum, spanning Chinese painting, oil painting, printmaking, and sculpture, are heading southward. The exhibition focuses on the spirit of the Long March and the Yan'an spirit, providing a close encounter with the resilience and warmth of the Chinese people in the 20th century. Revisit the stirring years of the spark that ignited a prairie fire.



Until February 29, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

New Chapter of the Era



This exhibition showcases the exploration and practice of contemporary Guangdong art. Witness the convergence and collision of renowned and emerging Guangdong artists, featuring newly donated works from established artists and contemporary pieces from young talents. The exhibition focuses on the elegance of personalities, the charm of Lingnan, and the landscapes of the new Guangdong, presenting a vivid portrayal of the contemporary artistic scene in Lingnan.



Until February 29, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

Road of Fusion



Precious original works by Lin Fengmian, collected by the China Art Palace (Shanghai Museum of Art) and the Shanghai Chinese Painting Institute, will be showcased in Guangdong. This exhibition also brings together masterpieces from renowned artists such as Liu Haisu, Wu Guanzhong, and Wu Zuoren—a rare opportunity to witness the fusion of Eastern and Western art in the exploration of "two generations" of artists since the early 20th century.



Until February 29, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

The Gifts of the Goas

Embark on a cultural journey to the sun-kissed region of Apulia Felix, located at the southeastern tip of the Italian Apennine Peninsula. The exhibition delves into the historical ties between Apulia and the Greeks, indigenous communities, and Romans. With its extensive coastline, picturesque harbors, and fertile land, Apulia shares maritime cultural traits with Guangzhou. Since 1986, Guangzhou has fostered an international friendship with the capital of Apulia, Bari. In 2011, Guangdong Province and Apulia became sister provinces, strengthening the cultural bonds between the regions.



Until March 24, 2024

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, No.22 Xuri Street, Miaotou, Huangpu

Innumerable Ravines Contesting with Each Other



The exhibition features twelve mainstream schools of ancient Chinese painting, showcasing 455 items (actual artifacts) from 166 painters. Over 30% of the displayed works are making their debut, and more than 70% are precious cultural relics.



Until March 31, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

Lingnan Traditional Chinese Medicine Intangible Cultural Heritage



Delve into the profound world of Lingnan Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), a cultural heritage that follows the philosophy of adapting to the seasons, locations, and individuals. Shaped by the unique geographical and climatic conditions of Lingnan, it has developed distinctive techniques and schools. If you're curious to unravel the secrets of Lingnan TCM, join us in this enlightening exploration of the regional characteristics and profound wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine in Lingnan!



Until March 31, 2024

Guangzhou Cultural & Arts Centre, No. 288, Xinjiao Middle Road, Haizhu

Daniel Arsham x Pokémon



Experience the first-ever collaborative art project between Pokémon and Daniel Arsham in the southern region of China. The exhibition, held at K11 in Guangzhou, showcases over 50 works, including animations, paintings, sculptures, and installations. Drawing inspiration from Arsham's signature crystallized caves, the artworks create a captivating dialogue that transcends time and space.



Price: RMB100/person, RMB168/Couple

Until May 20, 2024

chi K11, L4/L3 K11, No.6 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe

Guangzhou Design Triennial 2024



Guangzhou Design Triennial 2024 will open to the public in January 2024! The Triennial has gained wide attention from the academic community since its preparation. Guangdong Museum of Art is honored to invite 18 scholars, who have long been deeply engaged in art theory research and have a high degree of concern, sensitivity and observation in Chinese contemporary art, art design and other fields, to participate in the Academic Committee of the Guangzhou Design Triennial.



Until May 12, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

