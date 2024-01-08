  1. home
​Experience the Concordia Difference Firsthand!

By Sponsored, January 8, 2024

0 0

Concordia International School Shanghai are excited to welcome prospective students and their parents to their Open Days in January 2024.

Join them to discover more about their commitment to authentic learning and student-centered character development.

Engage with their qualified faculty, explore their uniquely designed learning spaces, and learn about their comprehensive college counseling program.  

Open Days in January

Applying for Grade 6 to Grade 12 next school year

  • Thursday, January 25, 8.45-11am

Applying for Preschool to Grade 5 next school year

  • Saturday, January 27, 9-11am 

Open-Day-QR-code--That-sSH.png

elementary-1.jpg

middle-school.jpg

What to Expect?

January 25: Grade 6 to Grade 12

For Parents: 

  • Attend an information session

  • Take a campus tour guided by Admissions Counselors

For Students:

  • Partner with Student Ambassadors

  • Experience the classroom environment at Concordia

middle-school-1.jpg

middle-school-2.jpg

January 27: Preschool to Grade 5

For Parents: 

  • Attend an information session

  • Take a campus tour guided by Admissions Counselors   

For Elementary Students (Ages 6-10):

  • Experience a homeroom class learning Literacy with Concordia’s experienced teachers

  • Enjoy Art, PE and Social Emotional curriculum to get a glimpse of student life at Concordia

For Early Childhood Students (Ages 3-5): 

  • Experience a classroom session guided by caring professional teachers

  • Enjoy their well-resourced environment and special classes

early-childhood-1.jpg

elementary-4.jpg

Don't Miss Out — Register Now!

Open-Day-QR-code--That-sSH.png

January 25

Applying for Grade 6 to Grade 12 next school year

Thursday, 8.45-11am

January 27

Applying for Preschool to Grade 5 next school year

Saturday, 9-11am

Telephone: +86 21 5899 0380
Email: admissions@concordiashanghai.org
Address: 345 Huangyang Road, Jinqiao, Pudong

If you can’t make it to the above Open Day events, join Admissions Information Sessions or book an individual tour.

Visit-Us-for-Jan.-Open-Day-2024.png

bottom.jpg

Discover how Concordia is the perfect fit for your child’s education. Concordia looks forward to welcoming you to their campus and sharing the unique Concordia experience.

[All images courtesy of Concordia International School Shanghai]

