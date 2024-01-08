​Experience the Concordia Difference Firsthand!

Concordia International School Shanghai are excited to welcome prospective students and their parents to their Open Days in January 2024.



Join them to discover more about their commitment to authentic learning and student-centered character development.

Engage with their qualified faculty, explore their uniquely designed learning spaces, and learn about their comprehensive college counseling program.



Open Days in January



Applying for Grade 6 to Grade 12 next school year

Thursday, January 25, 8.45-11am

Applying for Preschool to Grade 5 next school year

Saturday, January 27, 9-11am

What to Expect?



January 25: Grade 6 to Grade 12

For Parents:

Attend an information session

Take a campus tour guided by Admissions Counselors

For Students:

Partner with Student Ambassadors

Experience the classroom environment at Concordia

January 27: Preschool to Grade 5

For Parents:

Attend an information session

Take a campus tour guided by Admissions Counselors

For Elementary Students (Ages 6-10):

Experience a homeroom class learning Literacy with Concordia’s experienced teachers

Enjoy Art, PE and Social Emotional curriculum to get a glimpse of student life at Concordia

For Early Childhood Students (Ages 3-5):

Experience a classroom session guided by caring professional teachers

Enjoy their well-resourced environment and special classes

Don't Miss Out — Register Now!



Telephone: +86 21 5899 0380

Email: admissions@concordiashanghai.org

Address: 345 Huangyang Road, Jinqiao, Pudong

If you can’t make it to the above Open Day events, join Admissions Information Sessions or book an individual tour.

Discover how Concordia is the perfect fit for your child’s education. Concordia looks forward to welcoming you to their campus and sharing the unique Concordia experience.

[All images courtesy of Concordia International School Shanghai]