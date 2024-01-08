​Experience the Concordia Difference Firsthand!

Concordia International School Shanghai are excited to welcome prospective students and their parents to their Open Days in January 2024.
Join them to discover more about their commitment to authentic learning and student-centered character development.
Engage with their qualified faculty, explore their uniquely designed learning spaces, and learn about their comprehensive college counseling program.
Open Days in January
Applying for Grade 6 to Grade 12 next school year
Thursday, January 25, 8.45-11am
Applying for Preschool to Grade 5 next school year
Saturday, January 27, 9-11am
What to Expect?
January 25: Grade 6 to Grade 12
For Parents:
Attend an information session
Take a campus tour guided by Admissions Counselors
For Students:
Partner with Student Ambassadors
Experience the classroom environment at Concordia
January 27: Preschool to Grade 5
For Parents:
Attend an information session
Take a campus tour guided by Admissions Counselors
For Elementary Students (Ages 6-10):
Experience a homeroom class learning Literacy with Concordia’s experienced teachers
Enjoy Art, PE and Social Emotional curriculum to get a glimpse of student life at Concordia
For Early Childhood Students (Ages 3-5):
Experience a classroom session guided by caring professional teachers
Enjoy their well-resourced environment and special classes
Don't Miss Out — Register Now!
January 25
Applying for Grade 6 to Grade 12 next school year
Thursday, 8.45-11am
January 27
Applying for Preschool to Grade 5 next school year
Saturday, 9-11am
Telephone: +86 21 5899 0380
Email: admissions@concordiashanghai.org
Address: 345 Huangyang Road, Jinqiao, Pudong
If you can’t make it to the above Open Day events, join Admissions Information Sessions or book an individual tour.
Discover how Concordia is the perfect fit for your child’s education. Concordia looks forward to welcoming you to their campus and sharing the unique Concordia experience.
[All images courtesy of Concordia International School Shanghai]
