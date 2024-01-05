  1. home
4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

By Sponsored, January 5, 2024

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

Weixin-Image_20240105110706.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang

Weixin-Image_20240105111531.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West.

As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China.

This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with sights including the Huang River, Confucius Temple, Rainbow Mountains and Mogao Grottoes.

A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes of the Silk Road.

8-Day South Vietnam to Cambodia Angkor Wat

Weixin-Image_20240105111527.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Uncover the charm of South Vietnam and explore the soul of Cambodia.

Embark on an eight-day journey from South Vietnam to North Cambodia, immersing yourself in the rich history, vibrant culture, and natural beauty of the region.

Begin in Ho Chi Minh City, where you'll explore iconic landmarks and visit the historic Cu Chi Tunnels. 

Then, venture into the Mekong Delta, discovering the local lifestyle and cruising through narrow water lanes.

Continue to Siem Reap in Cambodia, where the magnificent Angkor Temples await, offering a glimpse into the grandeur of the Khmer Empire.

Conclude your adventure with visits to Banteay Srei, the Cambodia Landmine Museum, and the picturesque Tonle Sap Lake.

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La

Weixin-Image_20240105110649.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes place in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

New Years Eve 'Balloon Showers' Cause Confusion Across China

Travel Gossip: China & Thailand Announce Permanent Visa-Free Travel

Travel Gossip: China's Visa-Free Policy Already Proving Popular

Travel Gossip: China Simplifies Visa Application for Americans

Voting Now Open in the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

