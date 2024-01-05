BodyLab Dance Center Winter Camps – Sign Up Now!

BodyLab Dance Center is an international Lab with three locations in Shanghai with kids' dance programs offering various class types, including technique, choreography, performance and rhythmic gymnastics.

Rhythmic Gymnastics Winter Camp

Rhythmic Gymnastics is a beautiful and elegant sport demanding strength, flexibility, agility, and a combination of technical precision and artistic creativity.



It offers a unique blend of music, movement, and apparatus that challenges students to discover their bodies capabilities. Hand apparatuses such as ball, ribbon, hoop, rope, and clubs are used.

BodyLab is also running competition training for intermediate level, with dedicated coaches helping gymnasts prepare for the competition season.

Rhythmic Gymnastics Winter Camp at Bodylab H-Street

Age: 4-6 years old

Date: Jan 22-26; Jan 29-Feb 2; Feb 12-16

Time: 10.15am-12.15pm

Price: RMB2,000/week

Location: BodyLab H-Street

Rhythmic Gymnastics Winter Camp at Bodylab FOR

Age: 7-12 years old

Date: Jan 22-26; Jan 29-Feb 2; Feb 12-16

Time: 1-4pm

Price: 3,000/week

Location: BodyLab Gym

Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition Winter Camp at Bodylab FOR



Age: 7-12 years old

Date: Jan 22-26; Jan 29-Feb 2; Feb 12-16

Time: 9am-12 noon

Location: BodyLab Gym





Hip Hop & Jazz Winter Camp

During the Hip-Hop & Jazz Camp, students will delve into the foundations of hip-hop, popping, breaking, K-pop, and jazz.

All techniques acquired will be seamlessly integrated into a comprehensive dance routine, which participants will have the opportunity to showcase at the culmination of this winter camp.

Age: 6-8 years old & 8-10 years old

Date: Jan 22-26; Jan 29-Feb 2; Feb 12-16

Time: 10am-12 noon (6-8 years old); 1-4pm (8-10 years old)

Price: RMB2,000/week 6-8 years old; 3,000/week 8-10 years old

Location: BodyLab Zhangyang Location

Locations

BodyLab Gym Location



A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District

Tel: 021 5897 8606





BodyLab H-Street



2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929





BodyLab Zhangyang Location

No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu

Tel: 021 5058 0559

Sign Up Now

Summer BodyLab 180 0199 9275



Follow BodyLab – Official WeChat

