Reinvigorate Your Work Life in Shanghai!

By Sponsored, January 5, 2024

Hey there, Shanghai professionals! Ready to kick off the year with a bang? We're here to unveil an event that's about to change your career game in 2024.

Picture this: It's January 16, and you're stepping into the American Chamber of Commerce, Shanghai, for an evening that promises to be an absolute game-changer for all you early-to-mid level pros looking to conquer China's dynamic business scene.

Event Details at a Glance

Date: Tuesday, January 16
Time: 7-9pm (because who likes morning networking, right?)
Venue: American Chamber of Commerce, Shanghai 
Agenda: Brace yourselves for a captivating panel discussion, eye-opening presentation, and networking that's actually fun!

Why This Event is Unlike Any Other

Insider Insights

Ever wondered how the pros effortlessly navigate China's corporate world? Get ready to learn from the best, as presenting speakers spill the beans on their journey to success.

Crack the Job Market Code

There's more to the job market than meets the eye, and AmCham here to demystify it for you. Dive deep into the 'Hidden Job Market' and other career hacks.

Networking Done Right

This is your chance to mingle with like-minded professionals who are as ambitious as you are.

Meet the Speaker Lineup

  • Rahul Bagde: VP of Supply Chain, Zespri International

  • Bernard Cheung: VP Asia Strategy, M&A and CFO, Aptar

  • Gian Marco Catena: Head of Merck Life Science China Office

  • Alex Yuen: Chief Career Consultant at CEIBS MBA

Weixin-Image_20240105090624.png

Beyond the Event: A Glimpse into Your Future

This event isn't just about one evening. It's a gateway to understanding how advanced education, like an MBA from CEIBS, can redefine your career.

The speakers will share how their education journey transformed their lives, and you might just find the inspiration you've been searching for.

Reserve Your Spot (Before It's Gone)

Seats are as limited as Shanghai's housing market, and they're filling up fast. Scan the QR code, secure your spot, and wait for that golden confirmation email.

Weixin-Image_20240105090621.png

Questions or inquiries? Reach out to Leonard Corcoran at cleonard@ceibs.edu.

2024 is your year to break free from the monotony and set your career on an exciting new trajectory. See you at AmCham's for an evening that might just change your professional destiny!

[All images courtesy of CEIBS]

