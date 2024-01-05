18 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Jan 6: Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester



It has been five years since the world lost the immense talent of Chester Bennington. For this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 6, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Jan 6: The Royal Hombres @ House of Blues & Jazz

The Royal Hombres have been a fixture on the Shanghai music scene from the beginning of time. They held court at the Cotton Club for 19 years and their music reflects an eclectic mix of blues, jazz and funk.

The band, led by inimitable Blues legend Greg Smith, includes Jorland Paulino on bass, Edward Hart on drums and Yiko Gu on vocals.

Sat Jan 6, 9.30pm; RMB100.

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩.

Jan 10 : Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with ginger songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Jan 10, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Jan 12 & 13: Harry Potter's Yule Ball @ The Pearl

Shanghai has always been a mystical place full of wonder and imagination. And now, true magic will soon arrive at The Pearl as it transforms into Hogwarts.

On the weekend of January 12 & 13, the world’s most celebrated young wizard and his friends will be stopping by to thrill, enthrall and entertain the kid in us all at the Yule Ball, an entire weekend celebrating the the most prestigious school for witchcraft and wizardry.

Catch live appearances from your favorite characters, as well as performances throughout the evening, with scenes from the movies recreated, contests for best costumes and showcase games celebrating the world’s most famous wizarding franchise.

Come early and eat in the Great Hall with other wizards, witches, muggles and magical creatures. Professor Lung will be on hand to teach the magical culinary arts with a feast of delectable dishes.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Jan 12 & 13, from 6pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Jan 17: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Jan 17, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 18: Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl



The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Jan 18, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 19: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl

An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Jan 19, 9pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 19 & 20: Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl



He had it comin’. We’ve heard it before, time and time again.

The new question that’s on everyone’s mind is: did she really do it?

The answer can only be found in the world premiere of a new immersive cabaret, Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit web series Why Women Kill and created by artistic duo Ksenia Geddes and Trenton Schneiders.

Come for a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your own detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Jan 19 & 20, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 20: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 20, 9pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 21: Abba Mamma Mia Family Concert @ The Pearl



All the above fun, but for families. Educate your kids on the greatest Swedish music of all time and make sure they're singing along!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 21, Doors 12pm, Show 1pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 24: Dua Lipa & Sam Smith Tribute @ The Pearl

A special tribute concert showcasing the iconic sounds of two global music sensations, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, in an intimate and magical setting.

Immerse yourself in their soulful melodies and chart-topping hits, with a concert paying homage to the distinct styles of both artists, combining their anthems and ballads for a night of pure musical magic.

Enjoy an intimate serenade as The Pearl’s Red Stars, Ksenia and Trenton brings to life the timeless hits of Dua Lipa and Sam Smith in an intimate setting illuminated by the soft glow of candlelight.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Jan 24, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 25: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Jan 25, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 26 & 27: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, the Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Jan 26 & 27, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 26: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Jan 26, 9.30pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 27: Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl



A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 27, 9pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 31: Rock of Ages @ The Pearl

A screening of AC/DC Let There Be Rock starts from 6:30pm, followed by The Pearl’s Red Stars venturing through classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and into the 21st century.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Wed Jan 31, Movie 6.30pm, Show 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 1: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Feb 1, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 2: Seisiún 上海 – Monthly Irish Social @ Butler & White Tavern



Seisiún 上海 is the city’s new monthly Irish Social, for fans of Ireland’s famous musical sessions, including a drink deal, live music, and Guinness!



In partnership with Irish Chamber member Butler & White with Guinness, at the Tavern Tianzifang, and Black Velvet Band, a two-piece spin off from Shanghai’s long-standing Irish band Doctor Midnight, featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK).

They switch between mandolin, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle.

Head along on the first Friday of every month for the craic agus ceol!

Free entry, booking advisable!



First Friday of every month, from 7pm; Free.



Butler & White Tavern, 2/F, Building 6, 210 Taikang Lu (Tianzifang Gate 1, walk directly ahead for 80m) 泰康路210弄6号美食城2楼（田子坊1号门直走约80米).

