11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Thursday-Saturday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Jan 4, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Jan 5, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Jan 6, 2pm, RMB150

Sat Jan 6, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jan 6, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu Jan 11, 8pm, RMB158

Sat Jan 13, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Jan 13, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jan 13, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu Jan 18, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jan 19, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jan 20, 4.30pm, RMB188

Thu Jan 25, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jan 26, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jan 27, 7.30pm, RMB188

Thu Feb 1, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Feb 2, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Feb 3, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Feb 3, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Feb 3, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Friday

Song Dynasty @ Galleria Art Center

After release of 'Tang Dynasty - Yunzhong Chang'an' Galleria Art Center launch 'Song Dynasty - Shui Shang Bianjing' in 2024. Through the 'five senses' atmosphere, including immersive dining experience, journey through and experience the aesthetics and cultural characteristics of the Song Dynasty.

Fri Jan 5, 6pm.

Galleria Art Center, No.40 Wenshui Lu, Jing’an District 静安区汶水路40号 格乐利雅大宁店.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Jan 5, 8.30pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday & Saturday

Saturday Night Fever @ RIINK

Roll into the New Year with a fresh twist! Head to RIINK this weekend for a scorching hot dance floor experience, fueled by the electrifying beats of DJ SHELTER and DJ FLYZ.

Retro glam meets Saturday Night Fever as RIINK transforms into a vibrant spectacle, complete with flashy wheels, bubbly drinks, and delectable bar bites.

Special TGIF deal: gather your crew of six on Friday night and enjoy free shots to kickstart the party! So don your retro look, rock that fabulous hair, and let's make this a night to remember!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Jan 5 & 6, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

2024 Kick-Off Party @ La Suite



Kick off 2024 right at La Suite, and a weekend filled with elegance and glamour.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.



Fri & Sat Jan 5 & 6, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Winter Market @ Jiashan Lane

Reset after the holidays at Jiashan Lane Market on Saturday.

Stop by Shanghai’s favorite pop-up market with over 30 favorite vendors on hand to restock your pantry with artisanal snacks, condiments and beverages from the likes of NOMALab, Brownie Days, Ben’s Bakery and more.

Replenish the liquor cabinet with Julu Gin, Yesciders, and Flavio’s Selection of fine Italian Wines.

Check out new fashion accessories from creatives like Kangarooster and Warm Hands, home décor arts and crafts from Colors of Passion, Dinclay, and resident artist, Jin Yu, to name a few.

And grab a bite from popular international street foods like Smokin’ Hogs, Eat Dumplings, and Levi's Stroopwaffles.

Sat Jan 6, 11.30am-4.30pm.

Jiashan Market, Lane 550, Shaanxi Nan Lu, by Shaoxing Lu 陕西南路550弄, 近绍兴路.

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester



It has been five years since the world lost the immense talent of Chester Bennington. For this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 6, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Ongoing



Matilda The Musical @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 101 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.

Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!



Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.



The original West End musical Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical has traveled the world and is making its return to China after four years.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Dec 29 until Sun Jan 14, 2pm & 7:30pm; RMB1,080.

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路.

Looking Ahead



We Love Friends Quiz – Christmas Special @ El Santo





Calling all fans of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe! This week's themed quiz at TEl Santo is a We Love Friends Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Jan 9, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Jan 12 & 13: Harry Potter's Yule Ball @ The Pearl

Shanghai has always been a mystical place full of wonder and imagination. And now, true magic will soon arrive at The Pearl as it transforms into Hogwarts.

On the weekend of January 12 & 13, the world’s most celebrated young wizard and his friends will be stopping by to thrill, enthrall and entertain the kid in us all at the Yule Ball, an entire weekend celebrating the the most prestigious school for witchcraft and wizardry.

Catch live appearances from your favorite characters, as well as performances throughout the evening, with scenes from the movies recreated, contests for best costumes and showcase games celebrating the world’s most famous wizarding franchise.

Come early and eat in the Great Hall with other wizards, witches, muggles and magical creatures. Professor Lung will be on hand to teach the magical culinary arts with a feast of delectable dishes.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Jan 12 & 13, from 6pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Jan 13: Miami Nights @ Funkadeli



Miami Nights is back, Shanghai is back, and the 80s will never die!

With Popopup, DJ’s Turner and Thee Baron are riding into Funkadeli on an electric cloud to bring you a neon-tinged night of new wave, synth pop, electro, and more!

Bring your dancing kicks, your fly homies, and leave them inhibitions at the door!



Sat Jan 13, from 9.30pm.

Funkadeli, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Looking For More?







And Don't Forget to Join Our 'What's On in Shanghai' WeChat Group

Like to Promote an Event?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: