Sign Up Now for 2024 The Color Run™ Beijing!

Founded in 2011, The Color Run™ – also known as the Happiest 5K on the Planet – is a unique event that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality.

Now the largest running series in the world, The Color Run™ has been experienced by over 8 million runners worldwide in 200+ cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Paris, Milan, Beijing and Shanghai.

After four years, The Color Run™ is finally coming back to China, and the first event will be staged in Beijing on April 20, 2024.

The Color Run™ is a five-kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder; participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color.

Once the race is over, the fun continues at a larger-than-life after party equipped with music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths and more massive color throws, which create millions of vivid color combinations.

Color Runners vary in demographics and reasons for running. With no winners or official times, The Color Run™ caters to everyone – first time runners to seasoned athletes.

More than half of participants are first-time 5K runners. The Color Run is proud to be a catalyst that inspires participants to live a more active lifestyle, on top of having fun!

