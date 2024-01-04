  1. home
  2. Articles

Travel Gossip: China Simplifies Visa Application for Americans

By Billy Jiang, January 4, 2024

0 0

In a bid to enhance people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America has announced a significant simplification of the Tourist Visa (L-Visa) application process, effective from January 1, 2024.

Under the new guidelines, tourist visa applicants within the United States will no longer be required to submit certain supporting documents that were previously mandatory. 

The elimination of documents:

  • Round-trip air ticket booking record

  • Proof of hotel reservation, itinerary, or invitation

However, it's important to note that visa applications will still be processed on a case-by-case basis, and specific requirements may vary. 

For detailed information, applicants are advised to refer to the official statements of the Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in the United States.

This move follows China's recent efforts to open its doors to international visitors. 

As of December 1, 2023, China granted visa-free access to passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia.

READ MORE: China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

The visa-free treatment allows tourists from these countries to visit China for up to 15 days within a 12-month period.

READ MORE: Travel Gossip: China's Visa-Free Policy Already Proving Popular

In addition to simplifying the tourist visa process, China expanded its visa-free transit policy to 54 countries in November, further signaling its commitment to fostering international travel.

Despite the easing of travel restrictions, the number of inbound tourists to China faced a significant decline during the pandemic, largely due to the country's stringent COVID control policies. 

While international flights to China have increased since the relaxation of these measures a year ago, they are currently reported to be at only 60% of 2019 levels, according to Chinese Newsroom reports.

READ MORE: Travel Gossip: Direct China-US Routes on the Rise

For the latest information on travel in China, stay connected with our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

Travel Gossip Travel News Travel Updates China Visa USA International Travel

more news

Seamless Travel: Pre-Check-in Services from Hong Kong to Canton Fair

Seamless Travel: Pre-Check-in Services from Hong Kong to Canton Fair

During the 134th Canton Fair, passengers can enjoy streamlined pre-check-in procedures for their journey between HKIA and the Canton Fair grounds.

Travel Gossip: Can 5 Minutes Make a Big Difference?

Travel Gossip: Can 5 Minutes Make a Big Difference?

A big, bold, blazing 5-minute change!

New Guangzhou-Shanwei High-Speed Railway to Slash Travel Times

New Guangzhou-Shanwei High-Speed Railway to Slash Travel Times

Shanwei is now a convenient one-hour destination within the broader Guangzhou metropolitan area!

Travel Gossip: Direct Flight Opens from Shenzhen to Barcelona

Shenzhen Airlines officially inaugurats its direct flight service from Shenzhen to Barcelona, Spain.

Foreign Travel to China Nowhere Near Full Recovery

Figures show the number of inbound foreign travelers to Beijing and Shanghai is still a fraction of pre-COVD levels.

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

A handy list of hospitals that offer English COVID test results.

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

New Travel Policies in Shenzhen and Restrictions in Guangzhou

Daily update.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

Ultimate Guide to New Year Celebration in Beijing

Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

New Years Eve 'Balloon Showers' Cause Confusion Across China

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Travel Gossip: China Simplifies Visa Application for Americans

Travel Gossip: China Simplifies Visa Application for Americans

Travel Gossip: China & Thailand Announce Permanent Visa-Free Travel

Travel Gossip: China & Thailand Announce Permanent Visa-Free Travel

16 Amazing Art Shows This January in Beijing

16 Amazing Art Shows This January in Beijing

16 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

16 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Voting Now Open in the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Voting Now Open in the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives