Last Chance to Vote in the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards!

That's right, it is time once again for our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year, the 21st edition of the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will take place this month.

And, just like every year, you the readers vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more... but only a few hours remain!

How to Vote

Voting

First of all, select the category which you want to vote for. Then slide down to the bottom to see the nominees and vote for your favorite.

During the voting period (December 18-January 3), each person / account can vote for one nominee in each of the 51 categories.

Please note: We monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

How Do I Vote for Restaurant / Bar / Club of the Year?



Votes for Restaurant, Bar and Club of the Year will be accepted on an open vote basis. Simply select the relevant category, type the name of the venue and submit.

The deadline to submit open votes for Bar, Club and Restaurant of the Year is January 3 at 11.59pm. Any submissions sent after that will not be counted. One open vote per category only.

I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – How Can I Vote For It?

Don't see your favorite on our voting page? First up, it's not too late to nominate (see below).

Write-in votes will also be accepted for each category – just scroll to the bottom of the page and enter your nominee in the open vote section...

So vote now, polls close Wednesday, January 3 at 11.59pm!

Sponsors

China Wines & Spirits (CWS)

China Wines & Spirits (CWS) is a subsidiary of the ELAN Group. The ELAN Group is based in Bordeaux, France, and operates in three countries. It has more than 25 years of experience in the distribution of fine wines and spirits.

Through a centralized sourcing, logistics and purchasing center, the ELAN Group distributes over 400 brands from 22 countries throughout Eurasia, with very strong market shares in the countries it operates in. It serves more than 4,000 customers, with over 2.5 million bottles sold.

CWS was created in 2006, and has built a very wide and strong network of customers across China in the On Trade, Wholesale, Digital, Private and Corporate channels throughout the years.

With six offices and five warehouses, CWS can ensure a very responsive, flexible and professional service for all its customers.

Thanks to its presence in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, CWS covers most of the first and second tier cities in China.



Hai Seas Distillery

Nestled in Shanghai's spirited heart, Hai Seas Distillery is a toast to Chinese craftsmanship, aging its whiskey, rum, and gin in a trinity of oak: Chinese, American, and French.



Under the ambitious gaze of founder Brian Wang, this homegrown haven aims to rival the whiskey wizards of Japan, Scotland, and the US.



With over 30 medals clinking in their 2023 collection, Master Distiller Daniel Speed and Brand Ambassador Logan Brouse craft each bottle as a testament to China's rich, spirited heritage.



Here's to Hai Seas, where every sip is a story of passion and oak!

Sponsorship Opportunities



