16 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

La La Land Couples Date Night Package

Seven years ago, the world fell in love with La La Land, the movie that showed us the Hollywood of our dreams – and served it with a healthy dose of realism. Inspired by the return of the film, JEN is inviting you to make time for your own love story to unfold a little further. Indulge in our Date Night Special Room Package and not only will you enjoy a night in one of our spacious rooms, a bottle of bubbly, RMB300 dine-in credit and breakfast, but you’ll also get two tickets to watch La La Land and an original La La Land movie gift.



Until January 14, 2024

JEN Beijing by Shangri-La, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

2024 The Summit · New Year Concert

On January 5, 2024, China World Summit Wing, Beijing, will present The Summit · New Year Concert from 7.30pm - 9pm on 3/F Qunxian Ballroom. This time, the hotel invites the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater Symphony Orchestra to take the stage.



Price: RMB988 net/person

For reservations: +8610-8571 6998

January 5, 7.30pm - 9pm

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Chaoyangmen Wai Dajie, Chaoyang

Que Sakamoto



We're excited to host our first international guest DJ of 2024 - Que Sakamoto! Que Sakamoto produces and DJs a unique style, blending 'wamono' style Nu Disco with a dark wave, psychedelic rock, techno, and traditional music from all corners of the world, from Turkey to Brazil.



January 5, 2024

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

Feloneezy



Feloneezy is a stalwart of the Belgrade, Serbia dance music scene, drawing influences from all corners, a versatile DJ who occupies a unique space within the music scene. His music has been released on such luminary labels as Teklife, Hyperdub, Opal Tapes, and Brainfeeder.



January 6, 2024

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

The Last Halo



Scarlet Horizon's musical journey, spanning from their debut single "Unstoppable" to the album "7," unfolds a unique blend of fierce deathcore and elegant visual kei. Over four years, their sound has evolved into a mature fusion of heavy and electronic elements, delivering a vibrant and visually stunning live experience. With influences ranging from American rap to Australian nu-metal, Japanese ballads, and more, their performances create a dynamic musical tapestry.



January 7, 2024

Omni Space, B103 Tianqiao Arts Center, Xiachen Square, Xicheng

GoodBand - First China Tour

Formed in 2015, GoodBand derives its name from the combination of "girl" and "boy," representing the duo of lead vocalist Qiongwen and guitarist Ziqing. Renowned for their emotionally resonant lyrics and melodies, GoodBand's music primarily revolves around folk, exploring various compositions and incorporating elements of rock and R&B in recent years.



January 7, 2024

Yue Space, No.7 Banqiaonanxiang, Dongcheng

Renming's Band Park



Renming's Band Park is a haven dedicated to supporting emerging bands, offering free admission to all. With a commitment to organizing eclectic and diverse performances, the park provides a platform for new bands to gain exposure, refine their skills, and flourish in the vibrant world of music.



January 7, 2024

OMNI Club, B1/F Bld. 15, No.38 Qianliang Hutong, No.95 Longfushi Street, Dongcheng

MORTIFERUM 2024 China Tour



In a world where the essence of OSDM (Old School Death Metal) seems to be fading, and the swampy, suffocating live experience is a buried relic, emerging from the shadows is MORTIFERUM, the new force from Washington, USA. Defying the odds, they bring back the spine-chilling ambiance and colossal sound that once defined the underground scene. Brace yourself for an immersive journey into the abyss of modern metal as MORTIFERUM takes you on a relentless exploration of dark, crushing tones and resurrects the raw intensity of live performances!



January 9, 2024

Yue Space, No.7 Banqiaonanxiang, Dongcheng

World's End Girlfriend - Dance Alone



Experience the mesmerizing beats of MIREI, the Japanese sensation. Her chart-topping track "Wish ~To You of That Time~" has taken China by storm.



January 9, 2024

MAO Livehouse Beijing, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Troubadour



Embark on a musical journey with Galen, the troubadour who transcends time and space. His latest collection explores epic battles, rich symbolism, and romantic tales across world history. In this unique unplugged tour, Galen and violinist Ian Kilpatrick will enchant you with acoustic melodies, creating an ethereal, imaginative atmosphere. Join us for an extraordinary night of adventure and courtly love.



January 10, 2024

Omni Space, B103 Tianqiao Arts Center, Xiachen Square, Xicheng

Jean Cardot Retrospective Exhibition

Join us for an extraordinary retrospective exhibition showcasing the masterpieces of Jean Cardot. With 70 sculptures and 20 sets of drawings, this exhibition is a tribute to the renowned international sculptor and Academician of the French Academy of Fine Arts. Jean Cardot's profound impact on the art world is celebrated through a curated display of his iconic works. Don't miss the opportunity to delve into the artistic journey of this visionary sculptor.



Until January 15, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

Homage to Bada Shanren: A Journey Through Chinese Freehand Painting



Join us on an artistic odyssey as the National Art Museum of China pays homage to the legendary Bada Shanren. This exhibition features 46 expressive masterpieces crafted by 11 talented artists. Starting from the works of Bada Shanren, the exhibition traces the evolution of Chinese freehand painting, aiming to enrich and carry forward the legacy of traditional Chinese culture. Immerse yourself in the beauty and spirit of freehand art that transcends time and tradition.



Until January 16, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

Mentor and Friend: A Glimpse of 20th Century Huangshan Paintings



Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of Huangshan through an exquisite selection of over 60 masterpieces from the National Art Museum of China. This exhibition pays tribute to the 20th-century artworks inspired by the majestic landscapes of Huangshan. Each stroke and color palette unfolds a visual narrative, offering a profound artistic journey that captures the essence of China's magnificent mountains and rivers. Join us in celebrating the timeless allure of Huangshan through the eyes of visionary artists.



Until January 16, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

The Touching Touched

The current exhibition at UCCA Sandou Gallery, "Wang Ninghui: Tangible Encounters," marks the most comprehensive institutional solo exhibition to date for artist Wang Ninghui. It systematically showcases her sculptures, videos, and photography from the past decade, while also unveiling a brand-new sculpture series commissioned by UCCA. The exhibition runs until February 18, 2024.



Until February 18, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, No.798 Art District 4 Jiuxianqiao Lu Chaoyang

Pigcasso's Palette: A Swirl of Colors in South African Art



Explore the extraordinary world of Pigcasso, South Africa's renowned "animal artist." This unique art exhibition unveils Pigcasso's vibrant transformation from the monotony of a slaughterhouse to global fame as one of the world's leading animal artists. Through her vivid and joyful creations, Pigcasso injects color, happiness, and hope into the canvas of life.



Until February 25, 2024

Beijing Times Art Museum, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Wang Fu Jing Book Fair

Embark on a literary adventure at the "Wangfujing Book Fair," where the theme is to "Illuminate Reading, Warm Winter." Unveiled on the bustling Wangfujing pedestrian street in Beijing, this month-long event promises to be a haven for book lovers. Amidst the golden streets, immerse yourself in the fragrance of books, creating a new literary trend for this winter season.



Until January 30, 2024

Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

