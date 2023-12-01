Travel Gossip: China's Visa-Free Policy Already Proving Popular

In a significant move to enhance tourism and encourage international interactions, China officially launched a visa-free entry policy for citizens from six countries – France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia – effective from December 1, 2023.

According to data released by the National Immigration Administration of China, as of December 31, 2023, a total of 214,000 individuals from these six countries entered China, reflecting a 28.5% increase compared to November.

Among them, 118,000 people entered without a visa using ordinary passports, constituting 55.1% of the total entries from these six countries during the same period.

Regarding the purpose of entry, 91,000 individuals – accounting for 77.3% – visited China for tourism, leisure, and business activities.

For those intrigued by China's rich cultural heritage, this new visa-free policy presents an appealing opportunity to explore the diverse landscapes and traditions the country has to offer.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]



