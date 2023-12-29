4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour
Image courtesy of Joy Travel
Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.
This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.
8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure
Image courtesy of Joy Travel
Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.
This 8-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.
You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.
8-Day South Vietnam to Cambodia Angkor Wat
Image courtesy of Joy Travel
Uncover the charm of South Vietnam and explore the soul of Cambodia.
Embark on an eight-day journey from South Vietnam to North Cambodia, immersing yourself in the rich history, vibrant culture, and natural beauty of the region.
Begin in Ho Chi Minh City, where you'll explore iconic landmarks and visit the historic Cu Chi Tunnels.
Then, venture into the Mekong Delta, discovering the local lifestyle and cruising through narrow water lanes.
Continue to Siem Reap in Cambodia, where the magnificent Angkor Temples await, offering a glimpse into the grandeur of the Khmer Empire.
Conclude your adventure with visits to Banteay Srei, the Cambodia Landmine Museum, and the picturesque Tonle Sap Lake.
12-Day The Best of Japan Trip
Image courtesy of Joy Travel
This 12-day Japan highlight tour will lead you through the country's most celebrated destinations, including Tokyo, Hakone, Takayama, Shirakawa-go, Kyoto and Osaka.
Along the way, you'll be mesmerized by iconic landmarks such as Mount Fuji, the Meiji Shrine, Senso-Ji Temple, Fushimi Inari Shrine, Osaka Castle, and many others.
The trips, scheduled from late March to early May, align with one of Japan's most enchanting seasons, when the landscape is adorned with delicate pink cherry blossoms, enhancing the beauty of your journey.
[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]
