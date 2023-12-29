Ultimate Guide to New Year Celebration in Beijing

Enchanting Festivities Await

As the melodious chimes announce the arrival of year-end, Four Seasons Hotel Beijing presents a delightful array of festive offerings. From the whimsical "Miffy's Fantastical Thoughts" themed afternoon tea to Christmas-themed buffets, exclusive lounge packages, New Year's Eve feasts, countdown parties, festive gifts, Italian-inspired festive banquets, and more. Explore the enchanting world of holiday celebrations at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing.



Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, NO.48 Liang Ma Qiao Road, Chaoyang

Festive Holiday Dinner at Morton's



Indulge in the ultimate festive dining experience at Morton's The Steakhouse with our exclusive Chicago-style holiday dinner! Priced at just RMB1,388 or RMB2,388, savor the richness of the season with a delectable menu available on December 31. Immerse yourself in the iconic Chicago atmosphere and relish the finest culinary creations meticulously prepared to elevate your holiday celebration. Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience surrounded by the warm ambiance of Morton's, where every bite is a taste of perfection. Book your table now and treat yourself to a memorable holiday feast in true Chicago style!



Price: RMB1,388 or RMB2,388, plus service charge

Available on December 31, 2023

Morton's The Steakhouse, 2/F, The Regent Hotel, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

New Year's Buffet Dinner at Café Mistral



As the year comes to a close, Café Mistral invites you to embark on a culinary journey with its exquisite New Year's Buffet Dinner. Time may pass swiftly, but the joy of reunion and celebration remains timeless. On this special night, our head chef and culinary team have meticulously curated a feast featuring a diverse selection of seasonal seafood, succulent roast whole lamb, Angus steak, Beijing roast duck, donkey meat fire cake, Häagen-Dazs ice cream, and an array of themed desserts that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.



Price: RMB238/person

December 31, 2023, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

Reservation: +8610-8722 8440

Pullman Beijing South, No.12 Ronghua South Road, Beijing Economic Technological Development Area, Yizhuang

George's Restaurant New Year Family Set Dinner



George's Restaurant of Hotel Éclat Beijing warmly presents the New Year Family Feast to celebrate the festive reunion merriment with a delectable culinary adventure.



Price: RMB1,588/set for two adults and two children

Available from December 29, 2023 to January 1, 2024, 12noon - 2pm, 6pm - 10pm

George's Restaurant, 2F, Hotel Éclat Beijing

Beersmith Back to the Future Count Down Party



The clock is ticking down to 2024 at Beersmith, which means it’s party time! So if you’re ready to enjoy big throwback tunes, great beer and the best atmosphere in town, start preparing your outfit. Dress up in your finest looks from the 70s, 80s, 90s or 2000s – or bring things bang up-to-date with a future glam look. Our band Soul Shake will pay tribute to the best musicians of previous decades. Beersmith has you covered as usual with fresh craft beer, creative cocktails and a festive set dinner menu starting from RMB300 per person. For those coming for the party only, tickets cost RMB200 per person from 5pm - 9pm, or RMB300 after 9pm and include a drink.



Reservations: +8610 - 8647 1098

December 31, 2023, from 5pm

Beersmith, Level 1, JEN Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

NYE Countdown Party and Special Menu



This NYE at Migas Mercado we are teaming up with SNST Project and taking you on a CYBERFUNK journey. Expect lights and neon, and funky electronic music to match! Three of our favourite DJs will be taking over the decks to bring you a night to remember in the heart of the capital. LUDO V, DiGGERS & OSHI will make you dance the New Year's Eve away. Come and enjoy the last meal of 2023 at Migas Mercado. At the same time, enjoy a sublime 7-course menu including a selection of tapas, elegant starters, a delicious main course and a delicately refined dessert. Share with your loved ones and friends and start your NYE celebration in style.



NYE Countdown Party, December 31, 2023, from 10pm

NYE Special Menu, December 31, 2023

Reservation: +86 010-65007579

Migas Mercado, 7/F, North Zone, China World Mall, No.1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

Shiny Galaxy Countdown Party



Through the time portal, come to this fantastic galaxy. Let's countdown to the New Year in the sense of modern, future science and technology. Atmosphere Shiny Galaxy Countdown Party tickets open now! Live band and DJ, dancing show and lucky draw on the scene.



Entrance ticket RMB300/person including one glass of Champagne (no seating). RMB999/person enjoy Champagne free-flow until 1am (counter). RMB2,288 + / table package for 2-3 persons (with seating).

Reservation: +8610 -85716459

December 31, 2023

Atmosphere, 80/F, China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

NYE 80s Bash at Side Street Jianguomen



Celebrate the New Year's Eve in true 80s style at Side Street Jianguomen! DJs Mitka Beats & Bubble will be spinning tunes from 8.30pm until late, ensuring a night filled with the best beats of the 80s. Join the party with a group set that includes 2 bottles of Prosecco and snacks. Dance the night away, say goodbye to 2023, and welcome 2024 in authentic 80s fashion. Reserve your table now for a night of nostalgia, fun, and a blast from the past!



December 31, from 8.30pm

Side Street Jianguomen Branch, Building N28 2/101-102, No.17 Jianguomen Outer Street (right behind Nola)

NYE Countdown Party at Fusion



Countdown to 2024 in style at Fusion's NYE Countdown Party! Enjoy a night filled with delectable snacks and bites, expertly crafted cocktails, and a selection of sparkling wine to keep the celebration going all night long. The talented Wildkats residents, along with the experienced headliner Anrry, will keep you on your feet with the hottest electronic beats, ensuring a night of non-stop dancing and entertainment. Don't miss out on the fusion of flavors and music – it's going to be an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration!



December 31, from 9.30pm

Fusion Restaurant & Bar, 4/F, The Box, Youth Energy Center, Chaowai

Stevie Mac & The Mac Daddies: NYE Party



The bell of 2024 is about to ring. Raise your martini, looking forward to the new year, looking forward to a restart, looking forward to joining us in the future. An adventure is about to begin!



December 31, 2023

Modernista Address 44 Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng

NYE at Dada Beijing



New Year's Eve Party at Dada Beijing with DJ Ozone and singer Sandra S.O.S (Italy). Music is funk, disco, 80s - all fun music for NYE!



December 31, from 8pm

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

New Year Eve Rock Party



Dare you to drink out all the bottles off the shelf, on the last night of 2023. Togather we'll step into new year, we'll rock, hug, and cry. here's what you are going to get: free flow on all bar drinks,no limit till the end of the night. 7 bands are scheduled to play on the night,and DJs spin after party. let's say goodbye to 2023, leave behind all those troubles and bullshit, and breathe the first fresh air of 2024, the year of hope together, let's do it!



December 31, from 8pm

Soi Baochao, B1/F, No.51 Jiugulou Dajie, Xicheng

New Year Eve Rock Party at DDC



Countdown to the New Year with a massive cross-year party! If we silence all the world's sounds, does music still echo in the silence? Imagine turning up the volume on all the world's music—how far beyond light years can human music travel? We seek cutting-edge, independent music in the known world, experiencing the present moment at each live performance. Music shatters reality, propelling us beyond the venue, narrating distant worlds. Bid farewell to the known and embrace the unknown on New Year's Eve, as DDC hosts 10 music acts in Beijing and Ananya, celebrating everything yet to happen!



December 31, from 8pm

DDC, No.4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Happy New Year at Kocoon Spa



Join us for a chance to win exciting prizes! Until January 15, 2024, make a single purchase of RMB688 or more at The Veggie Table, and you can participate in our on-site lucky draw with a 100% winning rate. Amazing prizes include five-star hotel accommodations, and there are more surprises waiting for you!



"Gather Congenial Friends" Rewards Program

Invite 1 friend of yours to consume, you will be rewarded with a free rose candlelight bath. (Or RMB100 Cash Reward)

Invite 2 friends of yours to consume, you will be rewarded with a free back massage. (Or RMB200 Cash Reward)

Invite 3 or more friends to consume, you will be rewarded with a free full-body aromatherapy massage. (Or RMB400 Cash Reward)

Until January 15, 2024

Benefit New Year

Body Exfoliation/30 mins

Back Massage/30mins

Shiatsu Face Lifting/45mins

Price: RMB798/105mins instead of RMB1,298/105mins

Until January 1, 2024



Kocoon Spa, 3/F, Beijing Softel Hotel, No2, Jianguomen South Street, Chaoyang

Winter Market by Woodstock of Eating



As the fashionable hub of Beijing, Sanlitun is known for hosting various New Year's celebrations at the end of the year. Woodstock of Eating presents the "Winter Market," a festive event taking place over two consecutive weekends during Christmas and New Year's. Enjoy live entertainment, discover an array of artistic brands, embark on a treasure hunt, and indulge in a culinary journey at the food corner.



Until January 1, 2024

The former deja vu Recycle Store, Building No.75, Jidianyuan, No.4 Gongti Bei Road, Chaoyang

The Tortoise & The Hare Pop-up Market



As the Year of the Rabbit comes to a close, get ready for an exciting event themed around "The Tortoise & The Hare." This imaginative gathering transforms the traditional fable's characters, bringing a fresh and whimsical energy to the story. Over twenty artists, art groups, and brands driven by creativity have joined forces to rewrite this new chapter. Explore hundreds of original paintings, illustrations, creative crafts, and artistic merchandise at the pop-up market, where the tale of the tortoise and the hare takes on a whole new, vibrant life!



Until January 21, 2024

The Box, Chaowai Dajie, Chaoyang





