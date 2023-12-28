18 Upcoming Awesome Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Lucky Dragon Blessings

Chinese New Year Gifts at JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central

Celebrate the arrival of the auspicious Year of the Dragon with a bountiful selection of Chinese New Year gifts at JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central. Choose from an array of festive delights, including elaborate boxes of traditional pastries filled with New Year flavors, ornate Koi-shaped rice cakes symbolizing prosperity, family reunion-themed rice dumplings, joyous home banquet sauce sets, and celebratory Poon Choi as well as elegant gift hampers. These exquisite New Year gifts convey heartfelt wishes for prosperity and good fortune in the upcoming Year of the Dragon.



For details on each offer, please call +8610-63916381

JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central, No.18 Xuanwumenwai Street, Xicheng

The St. Regis New Year Afternoon Tea



Celebrate the richness of the Chinese New Year with a touch of elegance at The St. Regis Beijing. The talented pastry chef team has artfully combined the essence of the Year of the Dragon with the beloved tradition of afternoon tea. This extraordinary experience invites guests to immerse themselves in the cultural charm of the Chinese New Year, embracing auspicious moments and festive joy with loved ones.



From January 1 to February 29, 2024, Daily, 2pm - 5pm

For reservation: + 8610-64606688 ext.2380

The St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jiangoumenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

New Year's Buffet Dinner at Café Mistral

As the year comes to a close, Café Mistral invites you to embark on a culinary journey with its exquisite New Year's Buffet Dinner. Time may pass swiftly, but the joy of reunion and celebration remains timeless. On this special night, our head chef and culinary team have meticulously curated a feast featuring a diverse selection of seasonal seafood, succulent roast whole lamb, Angus steak, Beijing roast duck, donkey meat fire cake, Häagen-Dazs ice cream, and an array of themed desserts that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.



Price: RMB238/person

December 31, 2023, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

Reservation: +8610-8722 8440

Pullman Beijing South, No.12 Ronghua South Road, Beijing Economic Technological Development Area, Yizhuang

Black Truffle Sunday Brunch



The culinary team of N’Joy All Day Dining Restaurant upgraded the most loved Sunday Brunch concept to the next level with distinguishing monthly gourmet themes including South East Asian and local cuisines and special ingredients to craft an elegant brunch adventure. Starting the new year of 2024, the Chef Team takes black truffles as the major inspiration and presents Black Truffle Sunday Brunch. Besides the classic international cuisines and Chef’s secret recipes, be ready to explore selected black truffle delicacies like Black Truffle Pasta, Wellington Steak and more at buffet stations and serve around carts.



Price: Adult RMB588/person and child RMB294/person

Available every Sunday from January 7 to 28, 2024, 11:30am - 3pm

Reservations: +8610 - 59268238

NUO Hotel Beijing, No.2A Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang

Beersmith Back to the Future Count Down Party



The clock is ticking down to 2024 at Beersmith, which means it’s party time! So if you’re ready to enjoy big throwback tunes, great beer and the best atmosphere in town, start preparing your outfit. Dress up in your finest looks from the 70s, 80s, 90s or 2000s – or bring things bang up-to-date with a future glam look. Our band Soul Shake will pay tribute to the best musicians of previous decades. Beersmith has you covered as usual with fresh craft beer, creative cocktails and a festive set dinner menu starting from RMB300 per person. For those coming for the party only, tickets cost RMB200 per person from 5pm - 9pm, or RMB300 after 9pm and include a drink.



Reservations: +8610 - 8647 1098

December 31, 2023, from 5pm

Beersmith, Level 1, JEN Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

NYE Countdown Party and Special Menu



This NYE at Migas Mercado we are teaming up with SNST Project and taking you on a CYBERFUNK journey. Expect lights and neon, and funky electronic music to match! Three of our favourite DJs will be taking over the decks to bring you a night to remember in the heart of the capital. LUDO V, DiGGERS & OSHI will make you dance the New Year's Eve away. Come and enjoy the last meal of 2023 at Migas Mercado. At the same time, enjoy a sublime 7-course menu including a selection of tapas, elegant starters, a delicious main course and a delicately refined dessert. Share with your loved ones and friends and start your NYE celebration in style.



NYE Countdown Party, December 31, 2023, from 10pm

NYE Special Menu, December 31, 2023

Reservation: +86 010-65007579

Migas Mercado, 7/F, North Zone, China World Mall, No.1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

Shiny Galaxy Countdown Party



Through the time portal, come to this fantastic galaxy. Let's countdown to the New Year in the sense of modern, future science and technology. Atmosphere Shiny Galaxy Countdown Party tickets open now! Live band and DJ, dancing show and lucky draw on the scene.



Entrance ticket RMB300/person including one glass of Champagne (no seating). RMB999/person enjoy Champagne free-flow until 1am (counter). RMB2,288 + / table package for 2-3 persons (with seating).

Reservation: +8610 -85716459

December 31, 2023

Atmosphere, 80/F, China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

NYE 80s Bash at Side Street Jianguomen



Celebrate the New Year's Eve in true 80s style at Side Street Jianguomen! DJs Mitka Beats & Bubble will be spinning tunes from 8.30pm until late, ensuring a night filled with the best beats of the 80s. Join the party with a group set that includes 2 bottles of Prosecco and snacks. Dance the night away, say goodbye to 2023, and welcome 2024 in authentic 80s fashion. Reserve your table now for a night of nostalgia, fun, and a blast from the past!



December 31, from 8.30pm

Side Street Jianguomen Branch, Building N28 2/101-102, No.17 Jianguomen Outer Street (right behind Nola)

NYE Countdown Party at Fusion



Countdown to 2024 in style at Fusion's NYE Countdown Party! Enjoy a night filled with delectable snacks and bites, expertly crafted cocktails, and a selection of sparkling wine to keep the celebration going all night long. The talented Wildkats residents, along with the experienced headliner Anrry, will keep you on your feet with the hottest electronic beats, ensuring a night of non-stop dancing and entertainment. Don't miss out on the fusion of flavors and music – it's going to be an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration!



December 31, from 9.30pm

Fusion Restaurant & Bar, 4/F, The Box, Youth Energy Center, Chaowai

Music

Quebra Cavaco

Quebra Cavaco: Born in the deep nights of Beijing, João Souza (pandeiro), Neto (voice), and André Vassão (tantã) formed a samba group to fill the gap of Brazilian music in the capital's cultural scene. With the addition of Matheus Santi (cavaquinho), the project took off. Fábio Coelho joined on classical guitar, Pedro Henrique (surdo & repique) and Diego (all instruments) added a touch of Rio de Janeiro. Quebra Cavaco delivers the beauty and relaxed atmosphere of a traditional Roda de Samba from Brazil, where everyone sings along and elevates the energy to the sky. Grab your beer, caipirinha, and join us for an unforgettable Roda!



December 29, 2023

DDC, No.4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Layers Upon Layers



The event features electronic artist Tamix, independent hip-hop producer Worst Vibes (formerly of Shanghai punk band Pairs), and punk band Pizzaface from Beijing. The event includes drinks.



December 29, from 9pm

UFO Space, No.229, 2/F, Building 1A, Jindi Mingjing Commercial Street, Liyuanli North Street, Chaoyang

Green Soldier Old 2 De New China Tour



GREEN symbolizes hope, peaceful harmony, and the power to progress. Get ready for the GREEN SOLDIER 2023-2024 OLD 2 DE NEW nationwide tour, igniting green sparks in every city. Brace yourself for a Boombap green storm, sweeping through six cities, creating an energetic and unique rhythm at each HIP-HOP party.



December 29, 2023

MAO Livehouse Beijing, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Spirit Rebellious Live in Concert



The Race is not just for the swift, but those who can endure! SPIRIT REBELLIOUS returns after a 4 year Hiatus, playing live at SOI BAR. We got something special for you guys, come check us out.



December 30, from 9pm

Soi Baochao, B1/F, No.51 Jiugulou Dajie, Xicheng

Stevie Mac & The Mac Daddies: NYE Party



The bell of 2024 is about to ring. Raise your martini, looking forward to the new year, looking forward to a restart, looking forward to joining us in the future. An adventure is about to begin!



December 31, 2023

Modernista Address 44 Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng

NYE at Dada Beijing



New Year's Eve Party at Dada Beijing with DJ Ozone and singer Sandra S.O.S (Italy). Music is funk, disco, 80s - all fun music for NYE!



December 31, from 8pm

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

New Year Eve Rock Party



Dare you to drink out all the bottles off the shelf, on the last night of 2023. Togather we'll step into new year, we'll rock, hug, and cry. here's what you are going to get: free flow on all bar drinks,no limit till the end of the night. 7 bands are scheduled to play on the night,and DJs spin after party. let's say goodbye to 2023, leave behind all those troubles and bullshit, and breathe the first fresh air of 2024, the year of hope together, let's do it!



December 31, from 8pm

Soi Baochao, B1/F, No.51 Jiugulou Dajie, Xicheng

New Year Eve Rock Party at DDC



Countdown to the New Year with a massive cross-year party! If we silence all the world's sounds, does music still echo in the silence? Imagine turning up the volume on all the world's music—how far beyond light years can human music travel? We seek cutting-edge, independent music in the known world, experiencing the present moment at each live performance. Music shatters reality, propelling us beyond the venue, narrating distant worlds. Bid farewell to the known and embrace the unknown on New Year's Eve, as DDC hosts 10 music acts in Beijing and Ananya, celebrating everything yet to happen!



December 31, from 8pm

DDC, No.4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Lifestyle



Let There Be Light

Amidst the brisk winter days, a multitude of warm lights paints a serene scene at the 16th Solana Lights Festival and Anniversary Celebration. With the theme "Let There Be Light," this year's festival bathes Beijing's urban night sky in a gentle glow, creating a radiant atmosphere for all who eagerly await this enchanting spectacle. The festival gathers a community of individuals who cherish life, inviting them to Solana for a winter celebration filled with romance. Simultaneously, the 15th Solana Anniversary Celebration kicks off, offering patrons a host of valuable rewards. This edition of the Lights Festival will continue for three months, concluding on March 17, 2024, promising an extended period of joy and illumination for all. Join us in this winter extravaganza, where starlight meets the cityscape, and together, we proclaim: Let There Be Light!



Until March 17, 2024

Solana, No.6 Chaoyang Park Street, Chaoyang

