6 Places to Celebrate New Year and Chinese New Year in Shenzhen

With the New Year approaching, are you planning your holidays? That's Shenzhen has compiled a guide for fireworks and festivities during the New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and the Spring Festival.

Let's explore the top six places to make your celebrations memorable!



OCT Harbour



OCT Harbour is hosting the "2024 Super New Year" event, open to February 24, 2024.

The celebration includes traditional cultural displays, modern business integration, and a fusion of light and shadow art.

Additionally, the "Bay Area Super Lantern Festival," open to March 3, 2024, promises dazzling lantern displays, modern light art, markets, and performances.

OCT Harbour, 2008 Binhai Avenue, Shahe Street, Nanshan

Metro Guide: Take Shenzhen Metro Line 9. Get off at Shenzhen Bay Park Station and then walk about 4 minutes from Exit E.

Window of the World



Running under the theme "Shining Adventure Season" until February 24, 2024, Window of the World presents an immersive experience blending "Dreamscape," "Artistry," and "Excitement."



However, the spectacular "Dance of Fireworks" shows on December 30, 2023 and January 1, 2024 at the Triumphal Arch inside the Window of the World are currently canceled.

Window of the World, No.9037, Shen Nan Road, Nanshan

Metro Guide: Take Shenzhen Metro Line 1 or 2. Get off at Window of the World Station.

Shenzhen Waterlands Resort



Shenzhen Waterlands Resort continues its signature light shows until February 24, 2024.



Thirteen major attractions, light displays along the main road, and waterside performances create an immersive night experience.

During the Spring Festival, the "Lion Dance and Dragon Soaring in the New Year" event combines parades and pop-ups, offering a cultural feast.

Waterlands Resort, Waterlands Tourist Area, West Shajin, Bao'an

Metro Guide: Take Shenzhen Metro Line 12. Get off at Waterlands Resort East Station.

Splendid China Folk Culture Village



Until March 10, 2024, the 5th Splendid Lantern Festival Carnival, themed "Oriental Mythology," combines traditional culture with an Eastern mythological spectacle.



The festival offers a delightful blend of food markets, lantern displays, performances, and cultural experiences, enhancing the festive atmosphere around New Year and the Spring Festival.

Splendid China Folk Culture Village, Overseas China Town, Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Metro Guide: Take Shenzhen Metro Line 1. Get off at Overseas China Town Station.

Shenzhen Safari Park



From February 10 to 17, 2024, the park hosts special educational and scientific activities centered around the theme of the dragon.



Experience the "Animal Fun Night" on February 10, 2024, where a night train tour explores the nocturnal lives of animals.

Shenzhen Safari Park, 4065 Xili Lake Road, Nanshan

Metro Guide: Take Shenzhen Metro Line 7. Get off at Xili Lake Station and walk about 4 minutes from Exit B.

Shenzhen Festival Avenue



As the first public cultural district centered around festival culture, Shenzhen Festival Avenue hosts the "Futian Art Pop-up" during the New Year and Spring Festival.



The program includes art performances, the 2024 New Year Carnival, and other exciting activities.

Before the Spring Festival, enjoy the "Welcome Spring Flower Market" series of events, featuring cosplay parades, small concerts, and intangible cultural heritage creative markets.

Eleven hundred meters long with One Avenue, Wongtee Center, Great China International Exchange Plaza and Central Walk Shopping Mall along the way.

Metro Guide: Take Shenzhen Metro Line 1 or 10. Get off at Gangxia Station.

