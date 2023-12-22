Last Minute Christmas Guide for Shanghai!

Eat-In

All Month: Festive Season Set Menu & Christmas Buffet Brunch @ Lounge by Topgolf



At Lounge by Topgof, they have a Christmas Set Menu available until December 30, which includes 3-course set paring with a glass of mulled wine and is just RMB188 per person.



On December 23, their Christmas Buffet Brunch is RMB298 per adult, RMB148 per kid and kids under 6 are. Add RMB98 for free-flow drinks.

Lounge by Topgolf will also partner up with Coach 23 for kid-friendly activities during the Christmas Brunch Buffet.

Christmas Set Menu, Daily until Sat Dec 30, 5:30-10pm; RMB188.



Christmas Buffet Brunch, Sat Dec 23, 11.30am-3pm; RMB148-298.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Dec 10-30: Christmas Brunch & Dinner Menu @ Cotton's



Cotton's is offering two festive menus all the way from December 10th to 30th. The above Christmas brunch priced at RMB298 for adults and RMB98 for kids, and the below dinner menu priced at RMB799 for two.

Sun & Mon Dec 10-30.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Dec 22-31: Festive Menu @ Shanghai Modern Restaurant

Located in Shanghai's Qiantan area, the Shanghai Modern Restaurant at Artyzen NEW BUND 31 Shanghai skillfully combines modern European grilling techniques with Asian elements to create distinctive flavors.

Introducing the festive set menu, featuring slow-cooked and succulent fresh abalone from Dalian paired with savory Kaluga caviar, along with the tantalizing aroma of truffle M5 wagyu carpaccio to delight your senses.

For the main course, choose between the classic Western festive dish, Wellington beef fillet, or the flavorful steamed grouper with black bean sauce that caters to Chinese palates.

To conclude, the pastry chef presents a Christmas tree opera cake infused with chocolate, spices, dark rum, and sweet orange - a dessert to sweeten this winter holiday season.

For reservations please contact (021) 2058 9999.

Dec 22-31; RMB888.

Shanghai Modern Restaurant, No. 20, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu.

Dec 23, 24 & 25: Christmas Set Menu @ La Brise 523



Enjoy the above festive menu for two at La Brise 523 for just RMB988.

Sat, Sun & Mon Dec 23, 24 & 25; RMB988 for two.

La Brise 523, #4-6, 523 Fuxing Lu, by Sinan Lu 复兴路523弄4-6号, 近思南路.

Dec 23-Jan 2 @ Abbey Road

Head along to Abbey Road for the above holiday menu, available December 23rd through January 2nd.

Sat Dec 23-Tue Jan 2; RMB188.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Dec 24: Christmas Eve Brunch @ Azul Shankang Li & Azul Weave

Kick off the festive week with a Latin-style Christmas Eve Brunch at Azul Shankang Li at just RMB200 per person, and add two hours free flow for RMB150. Check out the menu below.





Sun Dec 24, 11am-4pm; RMB200.

Azul Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Dec 24: BBQ Sunday Brunch @ Al Cappello Trattoria

Al Cappello Trattoria is launching a brand new BBQ brunch every Sunday, offering you a feast of delicious food.

New Gourmet Creations by Chef Patrizio D'oro provide a variety of dishes for you to choose from, including BBQ selection, appetizers, main course, dessert and more to satisfy your taste buds.

In addition, we also offer unlimited drinks such as beer, wine, soft drinks, and more to enhance your dining experience.

Come to Al Cappello Trattoria to taste the delicious food and enjoy a happy time with your family and friends!

Every Sun, 11.30am-3pm; from RMB398 per person.

Primus Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao,No.100, 1588 Zhuguang Lu, by Yinggang Dong Lu 诸光路1588弄100号, 近盈港东路.

Dec 24: Christmas Eve Dinner @ Anokhi



Enjoy a 5-course semi-buffet menu on Christmas Eve. If you pre-book, you can take advantage of an early bird offer of RMB298 per person for a booking of eight or more. Alternatively, you can walk in and pay RMB348. You can also add on free flow, with three options to choose from.

Sun Dec 24, from 6pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Dec 24: Christmas Eve Beef Wellington & Brunch Buffet @ Cages

Celebrate the festive season and indulge in a special holiday treat – Cages' signature Beef Wellington, available on December 24, Christmas Eve!

Enjoy this holiday delight with loved ones, featuring beef fillet with foie gras cooked to perfection, paired with parma ham, truffle sauce and a delicious side dish.

And don’t forget their expanded holiday menu –head along for the ultimate feast!

Oh, and Cages Jing'an will also be serving the above Christmas Brunch Buffet feast from 11am-2pm.

Enjoy all the classic holiday flavors including our signature Smoked Angus Prime Rib to get you in a festive mood, and don't forget to bring the kids for the Cookie Decoration kicking off at 1pm, as well as their giant Bouncy Castle.

Just add RMB88 for beverage free flow, and enjoy a very Merry Christmas at Cages!

Sun Dec 24, Beef Wellington All Day, Christmas Brunch Buffet 11am-2pm (Jing'an Only).

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.



Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Dec 24 & 25: Traditional 5-Course Christmas Menu @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw is offering a sumptuous traditional 5-course Christmas menu for RMB588 per person on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Check out the menus below...

Sun Dec 24, 5-9pm; RMB588.

Mon Dec 25, 11.30am-2.30pm & 5-9pm; RMB588.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Dec 24 & 25: Christmas Menu @ Azul Shankang Li & Azul Weave

Celebrate in style at Azul Shankang Li and Azul Weave, with the below Latin-style 5-course set menu just RMB288 per person.

Sun Dec 24, 5-9pm; RMB288.

Mon Dec 25, 12-3pm & 5-9pm; RMB288.

Azul Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼.

Dec 24 & 25: Peruvian Sharing Christmas Menu @ Colca

Over at Colca, the below 8-course Peruvian Sharing Christmas Menu is another bargain at RMB348 per person.

Sun Dec 24, 5-9pm; RMB348.

Mon Dec 25, 5-9pm; RMB348.

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉.

Dec 24 & 25: Christmas Menu @ Cuivre



At Cuivre the above 5-course set menu is RMB688 per guest, with a children's version priced at RMB358, with two sitting available 5.30pm & 8pm

Sun & Mon Dec 24 & 25, 5.30pm & 8pm.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Dec 24 & 25: Xmas Set Dinner @ The Venue

The Venue debut their Christmas Set Menu for two, and it does not disappoint!

Limited slots only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so call 6260 0098 to book now before it's full.

READ MORE: The Venue: An All-in-One Dining, Drinking & Dancing Destination

Sun & Mon Dec 24 & 25, 5.30pm & 8pm.

The Venue, 278 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu, 陕西北路278号,近南京西路.

Dec 26: Boxing Day Brunch @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw is offering its famous brunch on Boxing Day. The perfect recovery option after a big Christmas Day!

Tue Dec 26, 11.30am-2.30pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Eat-In & To-Go

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Why spend hours in the kitchen when you can savor every moment of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays without all of the added stress and work of preparing the meal yourself?

This year, entrust The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai's culinary team of professional chefs to do the heavy lifting for you so you can kick back and enjoy the festive season with family and friends.

Portman's Restaurant is offering several takeaway and dine-in deals so you can choose what best fits your needs. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: Unbeatable Thanksgiving & Xmas Dine-In & Takeaway Deals!

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号, 近西康路 Region Jing'an, Nanjing Xi Lu.

To-Go

The Bull & Claw



Make your party or gathering special with Christmas takeaway specials delivered to you from The Bull & Claw.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to book!

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Lounge by Topgolf



Lounge by Topgolf are offering their festive cider-brined whole roasted turkey throughout the festive season. You can choose RMB1,288 or RMB1,588 set menu and also order the turkey on its own.

The festive to-go set menus are available from now till December 30, with 24-hour order in advanced needed.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Festive Drink Specials

Christmas Cocktails, Mulled & Bubbly @ Anokhi



Anokhi has four new cocktails on offer for the festive period. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the Candy Cane Crush, made with Vanilla Vodka. If you prefer something with a bit of spice, the Glenfiddich Whisky-infused Santa’s Tipple is perfect for you. You can also indulge in the Festive Cheer Mimosa, made with fresh pomegranate. Lastly, don't miss out on the GINgle Bell, made with Julu Gin.

They are offering a two-for-one promotion on all cocktails and mulled drinks. You can also add a mince pie for only RMB20.

Oh, and its 50% off on sparkling wines too...

All month.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

EggNog @ Post No Bills

‘Tis the season for eggnog, and Ana from Post No Bills is back at it again, delivering that creamy goodness to the Shanghai masses.

Made fresh every Wednesday until the end of the year, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, all deliveries will go out every Thursday and Sunday. See the flyer for pricing, and take advantage of larger purchases for free delivery!

Delivered every Thu & Sun.

Post No Bills, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路970号，近胶州路.

Christmas Parties, Shows & Events

All Month: Sweet Decemeber @ RIINK







RIINK are so Christmassy, they've written a poem for you:

Ho ho ho, it's a December delight, At RIINK, we'll make your spirits take flight, Candies and love, we'll shower on you, With cozy Xmas decor, and a hearty meal too!

Roll with us this holiday season, For endless fun, it's the perfect reason, Bring your team, friends and family, gather with glee, At RIINK, the place to be!

DJ nights and parties, a festive affair, Join us for laughter, music, and flair, Package deals from 188rmb and more, Includes food, drink, and skates galore!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

All Dec; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Dec 22 & 23: Mrs Claus’ Naughty Xmas Party @ The Pearl



For only two nights a year in Shanghai, Mrs. Claus gets to let loose and party with the Red Stars band and a gaggle of her favourite Burlesque Dancers from The Silk Room.



Mrs Claus invites you to an evening of hot cocoa and sinful sweets, as the wise kings (and queens) have journeyed from afar to share with you Christmas stories of old and new.



Cozy up and roast those chestnuts with the fire dancers or add some sparkle with sultry ladies of burlesque.

No matter your flavor, you are expected to you to show how you made the naughty list this year by dancing and rocking out to the Red Stars band.



There’s no better way to spread XXX-mas cheer, so pregame the holiday at the Jingle Ball.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Dec 22 & 23, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 22 & 23: Glam Christmas @ La Suite



Celebrate the joyous spirit of Christmas at La Suite’s Christmas Glam Party – an evening filled of elegance, glamour, and holiday cheer.

Embrace the festive spirit in a dazzling atmosphere filled with glamour and style and enjoy a great promo on mulled wine – RMB100 for two cups until 2am.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Dec 22 & 23, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Dec 23: 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Party @ Tacolicious





Tacolicious is holding its 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Party contest. Think drinks and ugly minks, tacos and terrible tops. It’s gonna get ugly...

Sat Dec 23, 6-10pm; Free Entry.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Dec 23-25: Mrs Claus’ Christmas Dinner & Show @ The Pearl

Tis the night(s) before Christmas, and Santa’s out making rounds. So head to The Pearl, as they party on down!



Mrs Claus (Cocosanti) welcomes you to a hearty Christmas Feast, prepared none other than Chef Elf Lung himself, complete with a full buffet of big fresh roasted juicy turkey, 7-spiced salmon, full selection of fixings and bit of mulled wine for a hint of debauchery.

And what is a Christmas evening without some festive entertainment? Mrs Claus will be inviting a delightful group of North Pole friends to entertain you all. Expect to be regailed by Christmas classics that will make you feel at home and all warm and fuzzy.

Bring your friends and family. On this eve, don’t worry about any coal stuffed in your stocking, only worry about the delicious meal piled high on your plate.



After all, you know what they say: when the jolly man’s away, the naughty folk will play.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat-Mon Dec 23-25, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Christmas Markets

Until Dec 24: Nordic Yuletide Village @ Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

As the winter chill settles in, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund transforms into a Nordic Festive Village from December 8-24, transporting guests to a magical haven reminiscent of Santa's hometown in Finland.



This enchanting experience combines the historic luxury of the hotel with the warmth of the yuletide season, creating a truly immersive Northern European winter experience.

It's RMB298 per ticket (valid Dec 8-24), scan the QR code below to purchase:

READ MORE: Yuletide Magic at Waldorf Astoria's Nordic Festive Village

Every Wed-Sun Dec 8-24; RMB198-398, includes one drink voucher.

Wed-Fri, 4-10pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号, 近延安东路.

Until Dec 24: Christkindlmarkt German Christmas Market @ Yuanmingyuan Lu & Square



The famous German Christmas Market returns to the Bund this year, bringing you the festive spirit of a traditional German-style market on the charming Yuanmingyuan Lu and Square, next to the Rockbund and the Peninsula Hotel.

This wonderful scenic spot tucked in between the historic Union Church and the Shanghai skyline is the perfect spot for a romantic Christmas market!

Expect festive food and drinks, and more than 40 wooden stalls where you can find a variety of gifts and treats.

A big Christmas tree, adorned with lights and ornaments, stands in the center of the market, adding to the magic.

You can also visit the Santa hut to take a picture with Santa Claus to share your Christmas joy with your loved ones!

READ MORE: Christkindlmarkt on the Bund is Back!

Every Wed-Sun until Dec 24; RMB30-40.

Wed-Fri, 3-10pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm.

Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间.

Until Dec 24: Christmas Market @ Zeitgeist

The little brother to the big one on the Bund (above), a cozy Christmas market hidden within the courtyard of Tonglefang in Jing'an.

Treat yourself to delicious food and drinks and shop for your perfect Christmas gifts, and meet Santa at the weekends!

Every Wed-Sun until Dec 24; RMB20-30.

Wed-Fri, 5-10pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm.

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路.

