4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

By Sponsored, December 22, 2023

12-Day The Best of Japan Trip

Weixin-Image_20231222055712.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This 12-day Japan highlight tour will lead you through the country's most celebrated destinations, including Tokyo, Hakone, Takayama, Shirakawa-go, Kyoto and Osaka.

Along the way, you'll be mesmerized by iconic landmarks such as Mount Fuji, the Meiji Shrine, Senso-Ji Temple, Fushimi Inari Shrine, Osaka Castle, and many others.

The trips, scheduled from late March to early May, align with one of Japan's most enchanting seasons, when the landscape is adorned with delicate pink cherry blossoms, enhancing the beauty of your journey.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

Weixin-Image_20231222055721.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Guizhou Minority Culture Tour & Huangguo Waterfall

Weixin-Image_20231222055700.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The home to many ethnic minority groups, Guizhou is a natural and cultural gem in China, boasting exotic costumes, stunning natural marvels, artistic songs and dances and traditional peaceful ethnic villages.

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail.

In this legendary land, you will meet Miao people and witness their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest – and arguably most beautiful – waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Mountain Tour

Weixin-Image_20231222055708.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

