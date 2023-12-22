  1. home
Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai – Part 1

By That's Shanghai, December 22, 2023

Dec 31: Countdown Party @ POP on the Bund

Weixin-Image_20231214165556.jpg

What better way to ring in the New Year than a Countdown Party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund and stunning Lujiazui skyline at POP on the Bund!

Presale tickets are just RMB400, which includes a glass of Perrier Jouët Champagne, free flow drinks and live photo service.

Kicking off at 9pm, expect live DJ music and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2024 on POP's glamorous terrace.

Champagne table packages are also available, but make sure to make your reservation in advance by calling 6321 0909 to secure your spot.

READ MORE: POP on the Bund's Legendary NYE Countdown Party is Back!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now...

Weixin-Image_20231221080223.jpg

Sun Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB400.

POP on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路.

Dec 31: New Year Eve Latin Style @ Havana Bar

WechatIMG1233.jpeg

It is almost time to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024. And what better way than to celebrate the New Year in style at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s 30th floor Havana Bar.

Ring in the New Year the right way at Havana Bar while taking in stunning, sprawling Shanghai views and enjoying wonderful DJ music while witnessing live performances by talented Latin dancers, drink in hand.

READ MORE: Grand Kempinski Hotel's New Year's Eve Party + Dinner Buffet

  • RMB288 with one countdown party ticket, one glass of Champagne or one glass of house red or white wine

  • RMB688/person with unlimited sparkling wine, house wine and soft drinks (Enjoy the Early Bird Price of RMB588/person before December 30)

  • Table prices for two guests start at RMB1,888/set with two countdown party tickets, one bottle of Perrier-Jouet Champagne and a special snack platter of cold cuts, mixed cheeses and seasonal fruits

  • Table prices for up to four guests start at RMB3,888/set with four countdown party tickets, one bottle of Glenlivet 15 Years, one bottle of Perrier Jouet Champagne Grand Brut, and a special snack platter of cold cuts, mixed cheeses and seasonal fruits

*A curated snack menu of a la carte dishes will be available on New Years, such as oysters, 5J ham, seafood platter, etc.

For reservations or queries: 21 3867 8128.

Scan the QR below to book your tickets today!

WechatIMG1240.png

Sun Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB288-3,888.

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 陆家嘴环路1228号, 近银城路.

Dec 31: That's Shanghai Back To The 70s NYE Party @ Lounge By Topgolf

Weixin-Image_20231214161722.jpg

Get ready to step into a time capsule and transport yourself to the grooviest era of them all!

That's Shanghai and Lounge by Topgolf proudly present Back To The 70s – the New Year's Eve bash that promises to be a dazzling fusion of retro vibes and contemporary excitement.

Don your bell-bottoms, grab those disco balls, and prepare for a night of unforgettable memories!

Scan the QR on the poster above to get your tickets now.

READ MORE: That's Shanghai & Lounge By Topgolf NYE Party!

Sun Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB428.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Dec 31: New Year Countdown Party @ Aura Lounge & Jazz Bar

WechatIMG1165.jpeg

What better way to ring in the New Year than a countdown party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund at Aura Lounge and Jazz Bar, situated on the 52nd floor of The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong!

Kicking off at 9pm, expect a live band and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2024 in Aura’s glamourous space. 

Tickets are just RMB688 per person, which includes free-flow drinks and delectable canapésas well as live shows and an unforgettable night of dancing in the sky!

READ MORE: Ring in the New Year with Stunning Views Over the City!

Presale tickets are limited, so scan the QR below to reserve your spot ahead of time for just RMB688 per person!

WechatIMG1167.jpeg

For inquiries or reservations, call 21-2020-1717 or email restaurantrsvn.pudong@ritzcarlton.com.

Sun Dec 31, from 9pm-2am; RMB688.

Aura Lounge & Jazz Bar, 52F, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong; Shanghai IFC, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong Shanghai, 浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号国金中心上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店52楼.

Dec 31: When Mars Meets Venus New Year Countdown Party @ The Ritz Bar & Lounge

Ritz.jpg

The Ritz Bar & Lounge is set to create a remarkable earthly event by uniting the distant worlds of Mars and Venus.

Although these two planets may never meet in the universe, this year’s grand finale on Earth will witness their extraordinary union as hosts of this year end soiree. Free flow packages start from RMB388 per person.

Sun Dec 31, from 9pm; from RMB388 per person.

The Ritz Bar & Lounge, 1/F, The Portman Ritz Carlton Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1楼, 近西康路.

Dec 31: MET NYE 2024 @ The Shanghai Edition

MET.jpg

A retro, glitzy music festival-style dance party, from an immersive performance space experience to three countdown parties – a one-stop shop for a fun and glam experience in Shanghai.

Sun Dec 31, 9.30pm-Late; RMB558-1,158.

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 地址 南京东路199号, 近江西中路.

