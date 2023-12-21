19 Amazing Art Shows This Winter in Shenzhen

A Journey of All and None - Jacky Tsai Solo Exhibition



The exhibition, titled "万象与留白 A Journey of All and None," draws inspiration from Nietzsche's philosophical novel "A Book for All and None." "万象" represents the infinite richness and complexity in Cai Yunhua's works, while "留白" reflects the depth and inclusiveness in his creative philosophy. Showcasing dozens of pieces encompassing the artist's career, the exhibition embodies his rich experiences with life, philosophy, Zen, and nature.



Until January 1, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Landscape Painting Exhibition



Embark on an artistic journey with young landscape painter Guo Qingjie at the "Homeland Tranquility" exhibition, showcasing his profound connection to his roots. A doctoral graduate from the prestigious Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, Guo draws inspiration from his native landscapes, echoing the spirit of ancient Chinese master Guo Xi.



Until January 1, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Take a Didi or Taxi from Tai'an Station or Yijing Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 5

New Fairytale Paradigm



A total of more than 40 paintings by Zhou Yiwen are exhibited, as well as six large-scale installation works such as "Peace Square", "Sleeping Angel", "Birth of Angel", "Angel Singing", "Freshness Period", and "Green Horse", conveying the artist's thinking on love, peace and environmental protection.



Until January 7, 2024

OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT), Bldg. F2, Enping Jie, OCT Loft, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Qiaocheng East, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

"Future Phenomenon"-Xu He Solo Exhibition

The exhibition titled "Future Phenomenon" by Xu He is inspired by the artist's exploration of current art practices, research, and the transitional state of Western art history. It reflects on how to break free from regional painting languages, discover new painting languages and directions for the future, and explore how painting is disrupted and integrated in the era of technological information.



Until January 10, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, No.19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Yitian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

As Above, So Below



Dive into a world where the celestial meets the terrestrial, as these artists explore the profound connections between the realms above and below. Don't miss the opportunity to witness their captivating creations in this thought-provoking showcase.



Until January 14, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2



Innovation of Impressions



Oil Painting and Photography Exhibition of Normandy, France

In the 19th century, France was undoubtedly the artistic center of Europe. The invention of photography in 1839, with its precise reproduction of reality, significantly impacted traditional European painting. Artists began exploring new directions for the development of painting. This exhibition features 120 masterpieces, bringing together works by Western art giants such as Monet, Corot, and Courbet in the Normandy region of France. The diverse exhibits showcase the collision of artistic ideas and blending of painting techniques in the Normandy region, narrating the story of art and technology driving human history and civilization.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Take a Didi or Taxi from Tai'an Station or Yijing Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 5

Interwoven Scape Digital Art Exhibition



The France OPLINEPRIZE holds its first exhibition in Shenzhen, featuring 17 sets of works by 21 renowned artists from 9 countries (China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, the USA, and Norway). Most of these works are being exhibited in China for the first time.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles



The exhibition unfolds a new chapter in the extraordinary solo journey dedicated to the renowned Japanese artist, Shiota Chiharu. Titled "Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles," the showcase features two remarkable works meticulously crafted using Alcantara, underscoring the artist's sincere aspiration to evoke soul-stirring experiences rooted in the enigmatic realm of nameless emotions.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

READ MORE: Exhibition "Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles" at Shenzhen Art Museum

Universo Olivetti



The exhibition is presented in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Fondazione Museo d'Arte del XXI Secolo, and the Fondazione Adriano Olivetti. In his opening remarks, Consul General of Italy in Guangzhou, De Palo, emphasized that the exhibition traces the history of an Italian company that, in the name of innovation, has become the best symbol of Italian manufacturing.



Until January 15, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Sattvic Beings



Experience the mesmerizing art of young landscape painter Jiang Yuzhi in the exhibition. Over the past decade, Jiang's transition from portraiture to landscapes, guided by mentor Lin Yong, has yielded astonishing results.



Until February 25, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Gaze of Time



The exhibition showcases over 50 pieces/groups of works from 21 artists in OCAT's collection, spanning ink painting, sculpture, oil painting, printmaking, installation, photography, and video. Additionally, the parallel unit 'Shadows of Time' will feature OCAT publications and documents that have coalesced around exhibition projects, artist practices, and artworks.



Until February 26, 2024

OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT), Bldg. F2, Enping Street, OCT Loft, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Qiaocheng East, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

King Tut Immersive



The five thematic scenes of immersive multimedia technology, holographic technology and high-precision restoration technology and ten highlights interweave sound, light, image and other elements together, aiming to truly restore the appearance of civilization and create a breathtaking immersive exhibition space.



Until January 28, 2024

MixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Hi-Tech Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Vision and Gaze



"Vision and Gaze" presents an artistic feast crafted by masters like Anthony van Dyck, Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, Andy Warhol, and more. Each artwork represents an artistic dialogue transcending time and space. Nanshan Museum invites you to experience the artistic evolution and unique charm of figure painting over 500 years! Featuring Western figures and portrait paintings from the Tokyo Art Museum.



Until Feburary 28, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093, Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

A Herd of Zebras Crossing the Road - Shen Shaomin Art Exhibition

A Herd of Zebras Crossing the Road is one and the only line of verse in I Am the Rule of My Own, a poem written by Shen Shaomin. When the “natural” species of zebras wander in the “artificial” modern city, the zebra stripes overlap and entangle with bionic traffic signs, constituting a mixed, fuzzy and uncertain situation full of pictorial art. The theme of this exhibition, on the other hand, serves as a metaphor of the gap between natural ecology and social environment, which means the distance from spatial boundary to spatial displacement, or stopping “in between”, even arousing the absurd sense of a line separating the space. This is the parallax illusion of Shen Shaomin’s poetic imagination, and also his witty cover-up of art. This way of setting up and crossing barrier, in my view, has become the basic appeal of his artistic creation, or it is also the foothold of his continuous thinking vs. reflection and exploration vs. criticism.



Until March 10, 2024

Art Museum of Guangming Culture and Art Center

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

Night at the Hotel - NA3022 Hotel



Experience a journey through time and creativity as NUTTSH ART Gallery celebrates its sixth anniversary with the "NA3022 HOTEL: A Night of Future Wonders" exhibition. Witness over 100 captivating works by the talented artist Liu Ying and NUTTSH, spanning painting, sculpture, installations, digital art, and more.



Until March 18, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Lin Zhinan Solo Exhibition



Titled "Neng Zhi Shan Shui" (The Signifier of Landscape), the exhibition carries a subtle playfulness beneath the expressions of post-industrial art and Eastern freehand. As a large-scale exhibition for the New Year at OCAT B10 in Shenzhen, the exhibition will extract Lin Zhinan's oriental and natural elements, mimicking garden architecture to create a garden-like space in the midst of the city. At the end of the year, it will lead people to an inner world reminiscent of retreat and Zen-like tranquility.



Until April 7, 2024

OCAT B10, OCAT Hall A/B & B10, OCT-LOFT, Enping Road, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Qiaocheng East, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Rhizomatiks



As Rhizomatiks makes its debut with a large-scale solo exhibition in China, the artist team takes full control of the exhibition, curated by the internationally acclaimed curator Yuko Hasegawa. The exhibition experience is co-produced by the design and interactive platform Insula. This "upgraded version" for Chinese audiences follows the success of the Rhizomatiks exhibition at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum in 2021, promising a unique and immersive experience led by the innovative artistry of Rhizomatiks.



Until April 7, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Pingcheng and Yungang Grottoes Art in the Northern Wei Dynasty



The Yungang Grottoes, alongside the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang and the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, are renowned as one of China's largest ancient cave temple complexes. With a history of over 1,500 years, the exhibition showcases a wealth of cultural artifacts and historical materials from the Northern Wei Dynasty, totaling 237 pieces/sets. It comprehensively displays the rich outcomes of ethnic integration and cultural exchanges between East and West during the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty.



Until May 24, 2024

Lobby & Special Exhibition Hall No.2, Shenzhen Museum of History and Folk Culture, No.184, Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Flower Bloom on Branches North and South



This is a special exhibition featuring Flower and Bird paintings by Guan Shanyue and Yu Xining. Both artists were born in a turbulent era marked by internal and external challenges, a time when the nation faced crisis. It was also an era of collision between Chinese and Western cultures, with the replacement of old and new ideas. As artists, their works consistently respond to the efforts of national and cultural revitalization in modern times, reflecting the individual exploration, progress, and humanistic concerns of the artists themselves.



Until June 2, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10



