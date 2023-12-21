22 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Dec 31: Countdown Party @ POP on the Bund

What better way to ring in the New Year than a Countdown Party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund and stunning Lujiazui skyline at POP on the Bund!

Presale tickets are just RMB400, which includes a glass of Perrier Jouët Champagne, free flow drinks and live photo service.

Kicking off at 9pm, expect live DJ music and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2024 on POP's glamorous terrace.

Champagne table packages are also available, but make sure to make your reservation in advance by calling 6321 0909 to secure your spot.

Sun Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB400.

POP on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路.

Dec 31: New Year Eve Latin Style @ Havana Bar



It is almost time to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024. And what better way than to celebrate the New Year in style at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s 30th floor Havana Bar.

Ring in the New Year the right way at Havana Bar while taking in stunning, sprawling Shanghai views and enjoying wonderful DJ music while witnessing live performances by talented Latin dancers, drink in hand.

RMB288 with one countdown party ticket, one glass of Champagne or one glass of house red or white wine

RMB688/person with unlimited sparkling wine, house wine and soft drinks (Enjoy the Early Bird Price of RMB588/person before December 30)

Table prices for two guests start at RMB1,888/set with two countdown party tickets, one bottle of Perrier-Jouet Champagne and a special snack platter of cold cuts, mixed cheeses and seasonal fruits

Table prices for up to four guests start at RMB3,888/set with four countdown party tickets, one bottle of Glenlivet 15 Years, one bottle of Perrier Jouet Champagne Grand Brut, and a special snack platter of cold cuts, mixed cheeses and seasonal fruits

*A curated snack menu of a la carte dishes will be available on New Years, such as oysters, 5J ham, seafood platter, etc.

For reservations or queries: 21 3867 8128.

Sun Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB288-3,888.

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 陆家嘴环路1228号, 近银城路.

Dec 31: That's Shanghai Back To The 70s NYE Party @ Lounge By Topgolf

Get ready to step into a time capsule and transport yourself to the grooviest era of them all!

That's Shanghai and Lounge by Topgolf proudly present Back To The 70s – the New Year's Eve bash that promises to be a dazzling fusion of retro vibes and contemporary excitement.

Don your bell-bottoms, grab those disco balls, and prepare for a night of unforgettable memories!

Sun Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB428.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Dec 31: New Year Countdown Party @ Aura Lounge & Jazz Bar

What better way to ring in the New Year than a countdown party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund at Aura Lounge and Jazz Bar, situated on the 52nd floor of The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong!

Kicking off at 9pm, expect a live band and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2024 in Aura’s glamourous space.

Tickets are just RMB688 per person, which includes free-flow drinks and delectable canapés, as well as live shows and an unforgettable night of dancing in the sky!

Presale tickets are limited, so scan the QR below to reserve your spot ahead of time for just RMB688 per person!

For inquiries or reservations, call 21-2020-1717 or email restaurantrsvn.pudong@ritzcarlton.com.

Sun Dec 31, from 9pm-2am; RMB688.

Aura Lounge & Jazz Bar, 52F, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong; Shanghai IFC, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong Shanghai, 浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号国金中心上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店52楼.

Thursday

Wynn Zhang Christmas Show @ RIINK

Are you ready to celebrate the holiday season in style? Enjoy a mesmerizing performance by the talented musician Wynn Zhang, known for her soulful voice.

Sing your heart out during a group caroling session, spreading the Christmas cheer with fellow music lovers.

And don't miss the chance to be a rockstar at the open karaoke session. It's a night of music, laughter, and festive joy that you won't want to miss.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

Thu Dec 21, 8pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Thursday-Sunday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Dec 21, 8pm; RMB158

Fri Dec 22, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Dec 23, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sun Dec 24, 4.30pm, RMB188

Thu Dec 28, 8pm; RMB128

Fri Dec 29, 8pm, RMB188

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Friday

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party @ El Santo

El Santo Ugly Sweater Christmas Party with free flow 7-10pm including Mulled Wine, Blue Demon Lager, House Red & White Wine, Frozen Margarita, Aperol Spritz, Prosecco, as well as Free Mexican Canapes.

There will be prizes for best dressed and a guest DJ from 10pm. Pre sale tickets are RMB198, scan the QR on the poster above to get yours now.

Fri Dec 22, 7pm-Late; RMB198.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Santa Party at Jade on 36 Bar @ Shangri-La Pudong Shanghai

On December 22, 2023, Enchanted Bar Jade on 36 Bar invites you to join their Christmas Party!

Toast with your loved ones with the stunning Bund view and immerse in the festive atmosphere. RMB258 per person, includes entry and one standard drink. Exclusive celebration package starting from RMB1,588 per set, include a choice of champagne, whisky, or spirits, as well as snacks or oysters and seafood tower.

Surround yourself with the dazzling night views of the Bund and Shanghai, immerse in a delightful ambiance, and feel the festive spirit like never before.

For more details and reservations, please call 021-2828 6888.

Fri Dec 22, 9pm-1am; RMB258-1,588.

Jade on 36 Bar, 36/F, Grand Tower, Pudong Shangri-La, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉大酒店紫金楼36楼, 近名商路.

Friday & Saturday



Santa on Wheels @ RIINK

Jingle bells, Xmas parties at RIINK are here,

Let's spread the joy and festive cheer!

Santa on Wheels, this Saturday, 12/23,

Rolling and gliding, with glee!

DJ Shelter on the deck, starting at 7pm,

Come eat, drink, and roll in our retro gem.

Reindeer and sleigh, delivering happiness and joy,

In our festive setting, you'll be oh so buoyed!

Capture the magic with neon lights,

At our Instagramable roller bar, it's a sight!

Santa hands out gifts, elves serve holiday treats,

Immerse yourself in fun, with friends you'll meet.

Xmas deals from 100rmb, unlimited skating time,

Wear an ugly sweater, Friday free shot is sublime!

12/24, Xmas Eve, complimentary warm drink to embrace,

Cozy nights of rolling, in this festive space!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



Fri & Sat Dec 22 & 23, 2-7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Glam Christmas @ La Suite



Celebrate the joyous spirit of Christmas at La Suite’s Christmas Glam Party – an evening filled of elegance, glamour, and holiday cheer.

Embrace the festive spirit in a dazzling atmosphere filled with glamour and style and enjoy a great promo on mulled wine – RMB100 for two cups until 2am.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Dec 22 & 23, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Anna Karenina the Musical @ AIA Grand Theatre



A spectacular, breathtaking, emotional, and high-tech show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece, Anna Karenina the Musical is headed to Shanghai from December 22-24.

Anna Karenina is a classic of literature, recounting the relationship between a man and a woman, the dramatic love story of the married lady Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer Alexey Vronsky, all taking place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century.

The musical captures the subtle psychology and emotional depth of the great Tolstoy novel, as the characters struggle with overwhelming and controversial feelings – of love and betrayal, passion and duty, hope and desperation.

Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the events unfolding before the audience are gripping and touching in their timeless quality.

A story of duty, desire and despair, experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with the live-performance of Anna Karenina the Musical.



Fri-Sun Dec 22-24, 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu 东大名路889号, 近公平路.

Saturday



Christmas Brunch Buffet @ Lounge by Topgolf



At Lounge by Topgolf, the Christmas spirit is in full swing. Guests can indulge in the festive atmosphere with a Christmas Buffet Brunch on December 23 from 11.30am to 3pm, priced at RMB298 per adult and RMB148 per child (kids under 6 dine for free). Additionally, there's an option for a free-flow drink package at RMB98.

Lounge by Topgolf will also partner up with Coach 23 for kid-friendly activities during the Christmas brunch buffet.

Sat Dec 23, 11.30am-3pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

5th Annual Ugly Sweater Party @ Tacolicious





Tacolicious is holding its 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Party contest. Think drinks and ugly minks, tacos and terrible tops. It’s gonna get ugly...

Sat Dec 23, 6-10pm; Free Entry.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Sunday

BBQ Sunday Brunch @ Al Cappello Trattoria



Al Cappello Trattoria is launching a brand new BBQ brunch every Sunday, offering you a feast of delicious food.

New Gourmet Creations by Chef Patrizio D'oro provide a variety of dishes for you to choose from, including BBQ selection, appetizers, main course, dessert and more to satisfy your taste buds.

In addition, we also offer unlimited drinks such as beer, wine, soft drinks, and more to enhance your dining experience.

Come to Al Cappello Trattoria to taste the delicious food and enjoy a happy time with your family and friends!

Every Sun, 11.30am-3pm; from RMB398 per person.

Primus Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao,No.100, 1588 Zhuguang Lu, by Yinggang Dong Lu 诸光路1588弄100号, 近盈港东路.

Ongoing



Festive Menu @ Shanghai Modern Restaurant

Located in Shanghai's Qiantan area, the Shanghai Modern Restaurant at Artyzen NEW BUND 31 Shanghai skillfully combines modern European grilling techniques with Asian elements to create distinctive flavors.

Introducing the festive set menu, featuring slow-cooked and succulent fresh abalone from Dalian paired with savory Kaluga caviar, along with the tantalizing aroma of truffle M5 wagyu carpaccio to delight your senses.

For the main course, choose between the classic Western festive dish, Wellington beef fillet, or the flavorful steamed grouper with black bean sauce that caters to Chinese palates.

To conclude, the pastry chef presents a Christmas tree opera cake infused with chocolate, spices, dark rum, and sweet orange - a dessert to sweeten this winter holiday season.

For reservations please contact (021) 2058 9999.

Dec 22-31; RMB888.

Shanghai Modern Restaurant, No. 20, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu.

Nordic Yuletide Village @ Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund



As the winter chill settles in, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund transforms into a Nordic Festive Village from December 8-24, transporting guests to a magical haven reminiscent of Santa's hometown in Finland.



This enchanting experience combines the historic luxury of the hotel with the warmth of the yuletide season, creating a truly immersive Northern European winter experience.

Every Wed-Sun Dec 8-24; RMB198-398, includes one drink voucher.

Wed-Fri, 4-10pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号, 近延安东路.

Looking Ahead

Dec 27: Trivial Pursuit Quiz @ El Santo

A Trivial Pursuit Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer. These ones fill up fast, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Wed Dec 27, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Dec 29-Jan 14: Matilda The Musical @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 101 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.

Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!



Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.



The original West End musical Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical has traveled the world and is making its return to China after four years.



Fri Dec 29 until Sun Jan 14, 2pm & 7:30pm; RMB1,080.

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路.

Dec 29: Roundup of the Year Quiz @ El Santo

A Roundup of the Year Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer. These ones fill up fast, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Fri Dec 29, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Ferry Corsten @ EPSH

Ferry Corsten, one of the top DJs in Europe, igniting the year end with a psychedelic electronic music feast.



Sat Dec 30.

EPSH, 5/F, Phase 1, Xintiandi Fashion, Building 6, Lane 123 Xingye Lu.

Dec 31: When Mars Meets Venus New Year Countdown Party @ The Ritz Bar & Lounge



The Ritz Bar & Lounge is set to create a remarkable earthly event by uniting the distant worlds of Mars and Venus.

Although these two planets may never meet in the universe, this year’s grand finale on Earth will witness their extraordinary union as hosts of this year end soiree. Free flow packages start from RMB388 per person.

Sun Dec 31, from 9pm; from RMB388 per person.

The Ritz Bar & Lounge, 1/F, The Portman Ritz Carlton Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1楼, 近西康路.

Dec 31: MET NYE 2024 @ The Shanghai Edition

A retro, glitzy music festival-style dance party, from an immersive performance space experience to three countdown parties – a one-stop shop for a fun and glam experience in Shanghai.



Sun Dec 31, 9.30pm-Late; RMB558-1,158.

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 地址 南京东路199号, 近江西中路.

