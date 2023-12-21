14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Christmas Themed Afternoon Tea at InterContinental WECC

In the midst of a splendid afternoon, indulge in the leisurely flow of time within the magical realm of the winter featival land. Hazelnuts coated in caramel, paired with a slightly granulated pear jelly, imbue the Hazelnut Pear Log with just the right amount of sweetness. The whimsical strawberry yuzu cake shaped like a deer exudes a festive ambiance. The zesty fragrance of Japanese yuzu, the refreshing sweetness of seasonal strawberries, and the gentle hazelnut nuances of the Mont Blanc create a harmonious symphony of flavors. Let the soft and crispy textures delight your senses as you savor the essence of the season between your lips



Until December 31, 2023

InterContinental Shenzhen WECC, 101 Block 7 Phase 2, East City Plaza, Expo Bay Shenzhen

New Year Countdown



Join us for an UNFORGETTABLE evening filled with live music, including fantastic New Year sets to get you dancing, a saxophone performance, karaoke, New Year competitions with prizes, Chinese drums, and a dragon dance. Experience the exciting COUNTDOWN to the New Year and indulge in mouthwatering New Year DINNER SETS. The festivities start at 7 PM. Don't miss out, book your table in advance!



December 31, from 7pm

ATLANTIS Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge, Room 126, Building 3, Qianship Plaza, Sea World

Christmas PICNIC PARTY



Join us on December 23 and bring fish from your own country, what is the best traditional meal that represent its uniqueness? Experience SECRET SANTA gift exchange activity and see if luck is on your side in our LUCKY DRAW game Let’s make memorable moments together and make our own gingerbread man!!! We are waiting for you!! Bring your kids and family, everyone is welcome!



December 23, from 3pm

Shenzhen Hengsheng Hospital, No.20 Yintian Road, Xixiang Street, Bao'an

Happy Holidays From Bionic + Holiday Special



Christmas is right around the corner, Bionic would like to wish you happy holidays! If you’re in Shenzhen this holiday season, please join us in our events and enjoy our holiday specials. Let's have a look at our event calendar!



December 23 - 24, 2023

Bionic Brew, No.41 Zhongshan East street, Nantou Ancient City, Nanshan

Christmas Wine Exchange



Celebrate the joy of Christmas Eve with our Wine Exchange event! Bring or purchase a wine gift valued around RMB300 to join the festivities. The Christmas Wine Exchange will be exclusively held on the night of December 24. Share the spirit of the season, exchange wines, and make memories in the heartwarming ambiance of Christmas Eve. Reserve your spot for this special event now!



December 24, 2023

Wine Universe By Little Somms, G011, Tianhu Phase III Shopping Mall, Xiangshan Street Community, Shahe Street, Nanshan

Music



Wiener Royal Philharmonie

Enjoy a special festive concert by Wiener Royal Philharmonie.



December 24, from 8pm

Shenzhen Poly Theatre, Poly Culture Square, Houhaibin Road, Nanshan

Merrycity Pulse



On Christmas Eve, at BO LIVE in Shenzhen, the atmosphere resembles a pure white realm with snowflakes dancing, illuminating the winter night with warmth. The purity of white signifies both freshness and the hope for the future. In this seemingly cultural desert, we aim to use the magic of music to create a unique moment for the young generation. Amidst the urban constraints, let's release our romanticism and dreams, rewriting the story of this city.



December 24, from 11pm

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

Arts



Pioneer, Advancing With Light

In his latest works, Shi Chengdong uses light as a guiding thread to reshape the concepts of space and time. The three featured pieces in the exhibition emphasize this theme.



Until December 23, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Landscape Painting Exhibition



Embark on an artistic journey with young landscape painter Guo Qingjie at the "Homeland Tranquility" exhibition, showcasing his profound connection to his roots. A doctoral graduate from the prestigious Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, Guo draws inspiration from his native landscapes, echoing the spirit of ancient Chinese master Guo Xi.



Until January 1, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

As Above, So Below



Dive into a world where the celestial meets the terrestrial, as these artists explore the profound connections between the realms above and below. Don't miss the opportunity to witness their captivating creations in this thought-provoking showcase.



Until January 14, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Sattvic Beings



Experience the mesmerizing art of young landscape painter Jiang Yuzhi in the exhibition. Over the past decade, Jiang's transition from portraiture to landscapes, guided by mentor Lin Yong, has yielded astonishing results.



Until February 25, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Universo Olivetti



The exhibition is presented in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Fondazione Museo d'Arte del XXI Secolo, and the Fondazione Adriano Olivetti. In his opening remarks, Consul General of Italy in Guangzhou, De Palo, emphasized that the exhibition traces the history of an Italian company that, in the name of innovation, has become the best symbol of Italian manufacturing.



Until January 15, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Gaze of Time



The exhibition showcases over 50 pieces/groups of works from 21 artists in OCAT's collection, spanning ink painting, sculpture, oil painting, printmaking, installation, photography, and video. Additionally, the parallel unit 'Shadows of Time' will feature OCAT publications and documents that have coalesced around exhibition projects, artist practices, and artworks.



Until February 26, 2024

OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT), Bldg. F2, Enping Street, OCT Loft, Nanshan

Night at the Hotel - NA3022 Hotel



Experience a journey through time and creativity as NUTTSH ART Gallery celebrates its sixth anniversary with the "NA3022 HOTEL: A Night of Future Wonders" exhibition. Witness over 100 captivating works by the talented artist Liu Ying and NUTTSH, spanning painting, sculpture, installations, digital art, and more.



Until March 18, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: