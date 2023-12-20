  1. home
  2. Articles

Here's How to Secure Your Tickets to Cristiano Ronaldo's Matches

By Billy Jiang, December 20, 2023

0 0

In an exciting development reported by That's earlier this week, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up to lead Al-Nassr FC in two thrilling matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang Professional.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return to China with Al-Nassr

Match Information

vs Shanghai Shenhua

January 24, 7.30pm

vs Zhejiang Professional

January 28, 7.30pm

Shenzhen Universiade Center, Longgang

Near Exit C, Metro Line 16, Universiade Center Station

Now, the burning question is: where and how can you secure tickets for this football spectacle? 

Fret not, as That's provides you with a step-by-step guide:

  • Launch WeChat and search for "猫眼电影演出玩乐".

  • In the search results, find the WeChat Mini-program as shown in the screenshot blow.

  • Set your Mini-program location to Shenzhen to access the ticket information.

  • If the Mini-program homepage doesn't display the event poster, you can directly search for "荣耀巡回赛".

  • Currently, ticketing operates on a reservation system, so you need to register for the reservation first.

  • Choose your preferred date and ticket price, provide the required information, and undergo real-name authentication using your passport.

WeChat-Image_20231220155038.jpg

Match tickets are on sales exclusively via "黑猫". Screenshot by That's

WeChat-Image_20231220155043.jpg

Step-by-step guide on how to secure your ticket sales reservation. Screenshot by That's

Ticketing is currently based on a reservation system; once you successfully reserve your spot, you can proceed to purchase the match tickets directly.

Are you planning to witness these two exciting matches in Shenzhen? Feel free to share your recent football game experiences! Stay tuned for more updates on the latest happenings in the Greater Bay Area by following our WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Glory Soccer Tour]

Cristiano Ronaldo Shenzhen Event Guide Football Match

more news

UPDATE: Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

UPDATE: Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

Jingle & Mingle for a Jolly Christmas!

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Beijing

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Beijing

Jingle & Mingle for a Jolly Christmas!

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Jingle & Mingle for a Jolly Christmas!

12 Awesome Events & Special Offers in Shenzhen

Enjoy a lovely weekend with events from our editor's picks!

Attention to Detail Reaches the Pinnacle of Eelgance and Luxury

Welcome to The Penthouse Live Bar & Teppan, designed exclusively for the night!

18 Amazing Art Shows This December in Shenzhen

Art is a line around your thoughts.

WIN! 10 Amazing Events & Special Offers in Shenzhen

Enjoy a lovely weekend with events from our editor's picks!

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Shanghai

Jingle all the way!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return to China with Al-Nassr

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Welcome 2024 with a Beijing Staycation in the Clouds

12 Awesome Events & Special Offers in Shenzhen

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Here's How to Secure Your Tickets to Cristiano Ronaldo's Matches

Here's How to Secure Your Tickets to Cristiano Ronaldo's Matches

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

UPDATE: Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

UPDATE: Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

22 Amazing Art Shows This Winter in Beijing

22 Amazing Art Shows This Winter in Beijing

The Five Essences of The Sukhothai Shanghai

The Five Essences of The Sukhothai Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives