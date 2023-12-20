Here's How to Secure Your Tickets to Cristiano Ronaldo's Matches

In an exciting development reported by That's earlier this week, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up to lead Al-Nassr FC in two thrilling matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang Professional.

Match Information



vs Shanghai Shenhua

January 24, 7.30pm

vs Zhejiang Professional

January 28, 7.30pm

Shenzhen Universiade Center, Longgang

Near Exit C, Metro Line 16, Universiade Center Station

Now, the burning question is: where and how can you secure tickets for this football spectacle?



Fret not, as That's provides you with a step-by-step guide:

Launch WeChat and search for "猫眼电影演出玩乐".

In the search results, find the WeChat Mini-program as shown in the screenshot blow.

Set your Mini-program location to Shenzhen to access the ticket information.

If the Mini-program homepage doesn't display the event poster, you can directly search for "荣耀巡回赛".

Currently, ticketing operates on a reservation system, so you need to register for the reservation first.

Choose your preferred date and ticket price, provide the required information, and undergo real-name authentication using your passport.

Match tickets are on sales exclusively via "黑猫". Screenshot by That's

Step-by-step guide on how to secure your ticket sales reservation. Screenshot by That's

Ticketing is currently based on a reservation system; once you successfully reserve your spot, you can proceed to purchase the match tickets directly.

Are you planning to witness these two exciting matches in Shenzhen? Feel free to share your recent football game experiences! Stay tuned for more updates on the latest happenings in the Greater Bay Area by following our WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

