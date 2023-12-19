The Five Essences of The Sukhothai Shanghai

Nestled in the heart of bustling Shanghai, The Sukhothai Shanghai stands as a serene haven, inviting guests to explore a world of tranquility and sophistication.

The luxurious establishment boasts 170 meticulously designed guest rooms and 31 residence-style suites, each embodying timeless elegance and providing a sanctuary of comfort and relaxation.





Let's explore the five essences that make The Sukhothai Shanghai an exceptional destination: Sustainable Living, Spectacular Dining, Well-being, Design & Art, and Caring Personalities.

Sustainable Living

At the core of The Sukhothai Shanghai's ethos is a commitment to sustainability.

The hotel's green architecture, energy-saving techniques, and eco-friendly practices exemplify its dedication to minimizing its ecological footprint.

LEED certification attests to this commitment, showcasing a harmonious blend of luxury and eco-consciousness.

Cutting-edge technologies, such as in-room dining through TV and paperless processes, highlight the hotel's emphasis on energy conservation.

Removal of unnecessary paper items, a rooftop solar power system for water heating, and rainwater irrigation for elegant gardens showcase the hotel's multifaceted approach to sustainability.

Eliminating plastic bottles, incorporating diatom silica clay walls, and utilizing static technology in guestrooms further contribute to a comfortable and sustainable stay.

Spectacular Dining

The hotel's five inspiring dining venues offer a diverse range of culinary experiences.

Italian restaurant La Scala offers a celebration of freshness and simplicity, complemented by a fine selection of boutique wines.

URBAN Café transports guests to the vibrant streets of Chiang Mai with its northern Thai cuisine.



URBAN Lounge, meanwhile, boasts a Gin Library with 350 gins and herbal drinks.

The ZUK Bar and Beans & Grapes provide vibrant and modern spaces, catering to diverse preferences and culinary cravings, ensuring a memorable gastronomic adventure.

Well-being

Beyond basic amenities, The Sukhothai Shanghai prioritizes well-being.

The Retreat, with its Asian-inspired treatments, invites guests to rejuvenate their senses.

The state-of-the-art gym, indoor swimming pool, and serene meditation room offer additional avenues for relaxation and physical rejuvenation.

Himalayan salt lamps in every suite and a turn-down Ayurvedic tea service contribute to a restful night's sleep, enhancing the overall well-being of guests.

Design & Art

Internationally acclaimed Neri&Hu Design crafted an exquisite blend of traditional Thai influences and modern aesthetics at The Sukhothai Shanghai.

The hotel’s distinctive design features an alluring collection of materials and textures such as natural stones, fine woods, delicate silk and polished brass, a well-balanced yet stylish color scheme.

The hotel's design incorporates sustainable practices, showcasing a collection of over 30 artworks by local and international artists.

The collection includes two large-scale interactive installations by Japanese digital art collective teamLab, creating a temple of art that captivates and inspires.

Caring Personalities

The Sukhothai Shanghai's staff embodies a passion for genuine hospitality, delivering personalized service and enriching experiences.



The '22 touchpoint' approach ensures every guest feels at home, with personalized tea, efficient luggage delivery, and personal welcome messages.

With '22 touchpoint,' culinary experiences extend beyond food, creating personal connections between guests and the talented culinary team.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of The Sukhothai Shanghai, where sustainability, spectacular dining, well-being, design & art, and caring personalities converge to create an unparalleled experience.

This urban oasis stands as a testament to the pursuit of a harmonious lifestyle, offering a truly memorable stay in the heart of Shanghai.

The Sukhothai Shanghai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimenyi Lu 威海路380号, 近石门一路.