Nominate Now for the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

By That's GBA, December 19, 2023

Guess what, foodies and drink enthusiasts? 

It's that fabulous time of the year again – the season of honoring the outstanding players in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) culinary scene, and we're throwing a mega celebration!

Drumroll, please! 

We're thrilled to announce the grand kick-off of nominations for the 21st (yes, you heard it right, TWENTY-FIRST!) edition of the That's GBA Food & Drink Awards, set to unfold in January 2024!

Picture this: an evening filled with glamour, excitement, and the crème de la crème of the GBA F&B community. 

We're talking about thousands of votes pouring in to spotlight the best-of-the-best nominees in various categories.

From the trendiest cafes to the swankiest cocktail bars, from luxurious dining spots to the hottest new eateries in town – our candidates represent the epitome of gastronomic excellence in our vibrant cities.

And here's the best part – it's your chance to be the culinary hero! 

Like a yearly tradition, you, our dear That's GBA readers, can nominate your beloved restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists, and more. 

Let's give them the recognition they absolutely deserve.

Excited to be a part of the gastronomic jubilation? We thought so! Simply shoot us a message on WeChat with the deets:

  • Category

  • Nominee Name

Can't contain your excitement? We get it! 

To pump you up even more, check out the sizzle reel from last year's spectacular ceremony. 

Get ready to be wowed as we unveil this year's dazzling array of categories:

The Newbies

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • New Bar of the Year

Personalities

  • Chef of the Year

  • Mixologist of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

  • Burger of the Year

  • Pizza of the Year

  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • Latin American Restaurant of the Year

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Brunch of the Year

  • Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

  • Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

  • Steakhouse of the Year

  • Rooftop of the Year

  • Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

  • Thai Restaurant of the Year

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • Indian Restaurant of the Year

  • Korean Restaurant of the Year

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

  • Hotpot Restaurant of the Year

  • Teochew Restaurant of the Year

  • Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

  • Bakery of the Year

  • Dessert of the Year

  • Coffee Shop of the Year

  • Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

  • Craft Beer of the Year

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Whisky Bar of the Year

  • Wine Bar of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

  • Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

  • Hotel Buffet of the Year

  • Hotel Brunch of the Year

  • Hotel Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Lounge of the Year

Sponsorship Opportunities

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

2023 That's GBA Food & Drink Awards Guangzhou Shenzhen

