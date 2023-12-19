Nominate Now for the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Guess what, foodies and drink enthusiasts?

It's that fabulous time of the year again – the season of honoring the outstanding players in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) culinary scene, and we're throwing a mega celebration!

Drumroll, please!

We're thrilled to announce the grand kick-off of nominations for the 21st (yes, you heard it right, TWENTY-FIRST!) edition of the That's GBA Food & Drink Awards, set to unfold in January 2024!

Picture this: an evening filled with glamour, excitement, and the crème de la crème of the GBA F&B community.

We're talking about thousands of votes pouring in to spotlight the best-of-the-best nominees in various categories.

From the trendiest cafes to the swankiest cocktail bars, from luxurious dining spots to the hottest new eateries in town – our candidates represent the epitome of gastronomic excellence in our vibrant cities.

And here's the best part – it's your chance to be the culinary hero!

Like a yearly tradition, you, our dear That's GBA readers, can nominate your beloved restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists, and more.

Let's give them the recognition they absolutely deserve.

Excited to be a part of the gastronomic jubilation? We thought so! Simply shoot us a message on WeChat with the deets:

Category

Nominee Name

Scan QR code to nominate NOW!

Can't contain your excitement? We get it!

To pump you up even more, check out the sizzle reel from last year's spectacular ceremony.

Get ready to be wowed as we unveil this year's dazzling array of categories:

The Newbies

New Restaurant of the Year

New Bar of the Year

Personalities

Chef of the Year

Mixologist of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

Burger of the Year

Pizza of the Year

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Latin American Restaurant of the Year

French Restaurant of the Year

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Brunch of the Year

Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

Steakhouse of the Year

Rooftop of the Year

Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

Thai Restaurant of the Year

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Korean Restaurant of the Year

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

Hotpot Restaurant of the Year

Teochew Restaurant of the Year

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year

Dessert of the Year

Coffee Shop of the Year

Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

Craft Beer of the Year

Craft Beer Bar of the Year

Cocktail Bar of the Year

Sports Bar of the Year

Live Music Venue of the Year

Whisky Bar of the Year

Wine Bar of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Hotel Buffet of the Year

Hotel Brunch of the Year

Hotel Bar of the Year

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year

Hotel Lounge of the Year

