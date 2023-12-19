Nominate Now for the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Guess what, foodies and drink enthusiasts?
It's that fabulous time of the year again – the season of honoring the outstanding players in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) culinary scene, and we're throwing a mega celebration!
Drumroll, please!
We're thrilled to announce the grand kick-off of nominations for the 21st (yes, you heard it right, TWENTY-FIRST!) edition of the That's GBA Food & Drink Awards, set to unfold in January 2024!
Picture this: an evening filled with glamour, excitement, and the crème de la crème of the GBA F&B community.
We're talking about thousands of votes pouring in to spotlight the best-of-the-best nominees in various categories.
From the trendiest cafes to the swankiest cocktail bars, from luxurious dining spots to the hottest new eateries in town – our candidates represent the epitome of gastronomic excellence in our vibrant cities.
And here's the best part – it's your chance to be the culinary hero!
Like a yearly tradition, you, our dear That's GBA readers, can nominate your beloved restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists, and more.
Let's give them the recognition they absolutely deserve.
Excited to be a part of the gastronomic jubilation? We thought so! Simply shoot us a message on WeChat with the deets:
Category
Nominee Name
Can't contain your excitement? We get it!
To pump you up even more, check out the sizzle reel from last year's spectacular ceremony.
Get ready to be wowed as we unveil this year's dazzling array of categories:
The Newbies
New Restaurant of the Year
New Bar of the Year
Personalities
Chef of the Year
Mixologist of the Year
International Restaurants (Western)
Burger of the Year
Pizza of the Year
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
French Restaurant of the Year
Italian Restaurant of the Year
Brunch of the Year
Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year
Steakhouse of the Year
Rooftop of the Year
Contemporary Restaurant of the Year
International Restaurants (Asian)
Thai Restaurant of the Year
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Korean Restaurant of the Year
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Regional Chinese
Hotpot Restaurant of the Year
Teochew Restaurant of the Year
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
Dessert of the Year
Coffee Shop of the Year
Café of the Year
Beverage and Nightlife
Craft Beer of the Year
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
Cocktail Bar of the Year
Sports Bar of the Year
Live Music Venue of the Year
Whisky Bar of the Year
Wine Bar of the Year
Hotel Bars and Restaurants
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Contemporary Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
Hotel Buffet of the Year
Hotel Brunch of the Year
Hotel Bar of the Year
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year
Hotel Lounge of the Year
