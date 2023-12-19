Earthquake Claims 118 Lives in Northwest China

In a tragic turn of events, a significant earthquake struck Northwest China late last night.

At 11.59pm on December 18, a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Jishishan County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province.

The earthquake has claimed 118 lives according to the latest update by CGTN. Screenshot by That's

According to the latest report from official state media CGTN as of 12.24pm on December 19, the earthquake has claimed the lives of 118 people so far.

Throughout the night of December 18, the region experienced multiple aftershocks.

As per the China Earthquake Networks Center, the main shock had a magnitude of 6.2 and originated at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The average altitude within a 5-kilometer radius of the epicenter is approximately 2,793 meters, making it extremely difficult for rescue work to be carried out.

Social media posts indicate that residents in areas such as Lanzhou in Gansu, Chengdu in Sichuan, Xi'an in Shaanxi, Wuzhong in Ningxia, and Xining in Qinghai all felt the tremors.

This devastating earthquake has left communities in shock and grief while authorities are actively involved in rescue and relief efforts.

[Cover image via 新京报/Beijing News]






