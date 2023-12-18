Tianjin-Daxing High-Speed Rail Commences Operation

Today, December 18, marks the inauguration of the Tianjin-Daxing High-Speed Railway, cutting travel time from Tianjin West to Beijing Daxing International Airport to a mere 41 minutes.

After over three years of construction, this rail link becomes the fourth high-speed route connecting Beijing and Tianjin.

Commencing its journey from Tianjin West Station, the 101-kilometer route passes through Tianjin's Hongqiao District, Langfang in Hebei Province, and finally links to Daxing Airport Station in Beijing, with a design speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

Apart from providing a swift connection to Beijing Daxing International Airport, the Tianjin-Daxing High-Speed Rail currently offers discounts on tickets, with the lowest fare starting from RMB37.5 for the entire journey.

The railway features six stations along its route:

Tianjin West Railway Station

Shengfang Railway Station

Anci Railway Station

Yongqing East Railway Station

Gu'an East Railway Station

Daxing Airport Railway Station

During the initial phase of operation, the railway will run eight high-speed trains daily, ensuring rapid transit from Tianjin West Station to Anci, Yongqing East, and Daxing Airport Stations in just 24, 29, and 41 minutes, respectively.

This new addition not only facilitates convenient travel for Tianjin residents but also enhances connectivity in the Beijing metropolitan area.

Stay tuned for more updates on Beijing's latest developments by following our WeChat official account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via 新京报 Beijing News]