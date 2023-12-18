  1. home
  2. Articles

Tianjin-Daxing High-Speed Rail Commences Operation

By Billy Jiang, December 18, 2023

0 0

Today, December 18, marks the inauguration of the Tianjin-Daxing High-Speed Railway, cutting travel time from Tianjin West to Beijing Daxing International Airport to a mere 41 minutes. 

After over three years of construction, this rail link becomes the fourth high-speed route connecting Beijing and Tianjin.

Commencing its journey from Tianjin West Station, the 101-kilometer route passes through Tianjin's Hongqiao District, Langfang in Hebei Province, and finally links to Daxing Airport Station in Beijing, with a design speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

Apart from providing a swift connection to Beijing Daxing International Airport, the Tianjin-Daxing High-Speed Rail currently offers discounts on tickets, with the lowest fare starting from RMB37.5 for the entire journey.

The railway features six stations along its route: 

  • Tianjin West Railway Station

  • Shengfang Railway Station

  • Anci Railway Station

  • Yongqing East Railway Station

  • Gu'an East Railway Station

  • Daxing Airport Railway Station

During the initial phase of operation, the railway will run eight high-speed trains daily, ensuring rapid transit from Tianjin West Station to Anci, Yongqing East, and Daxing Airport Stations in just 24, 29, and 41 minutes, respectively.

This new addition not only facilitates convenient travel for Tianjin residents but also enhances connectivity in the Beijing metropolitan area. 

Stay tuned for more updates on Beijing's latest developments by following our WeChat official account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via 新京报 Beijing News]

railway beijing Beijing Daxing International Airport

more news

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Beijing

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Beijing

Jingle & Mingle for a Jolly Christmas!

21 Awesome Events & Special Offers in Beijing

21 Awesome Events & Special Offers in Beijing

Enjoy a nice weekend with events from our editor's picks!

18 Amazing Art Shows This December in Beijing

18 Amazing Art Shows This December in Beijing

Art is a line around your thoughts.

19 Amazing Events & Special Offers in Beijing

Enjoy a nice weekend with events from our editor's picks!

17 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Enjoy a nice week ahead with events from our editor's picks!

14 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Enjoy a nice week ahead with events from our editor's picks!

24 Upcoming Events & Special Offers in Beijing

Enjoy a great week ahead with events & offers from our editor's picks!

17 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

City of the Future: Kempinski Luxury Hotel & Residences Xiong'an

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return to China with Al-Nassr

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Welcome 2024 with a Beijing Staycation in the Clouds

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Beijing

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Beijing

Tianjin-Daxing High-Speed Rail Commences Operation

Tianjin-Daxing High-Speed Rail Commences Operation

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return to China with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return to China with Al-Nassr

Voting Now Open in the That's Shanghai 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Voting Now Open in the That's Shanghai 2023 Food & Drink Awards

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives